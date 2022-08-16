Read full article on original website
littlevillagemag.com
Dana James: State rankings lists are out once again. Here’s where Iowa (actually) stands.
Here we go again. Yet another news company propped Iowa up on a pedestal. Iowa fell a bit this year on the 2022 annual rankings by CNBC, but still ranked No. 12 on a list of America’s best states for business and No. 10 on a list of America’s best states to live.
Reynolds and Grassley leading the Iowa State Fair Straw Poll
The annual Iowa State Fair Straw Poll is showing that Senator Chuck Grassley and Governor Kim Reynolds have taken the lead.
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
WOWT
Election 2022: Iowa looking to recruit poll workers
Lawmakers demanding fmr. President Trump’s tax returns talk after court rules in their favor. Declining comment on the search at Mar-a-Lago, FBI Director Wray talked about attacks on law enforcement during a visit to Omaha on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. No special session in Nebraska, what's next?. Updated: Aug....
superhits1027.com
Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 4th congressional district opposes carbon pipelines
DES MOINES — Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s 4th congressional district, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. “The big concern is that three companies are asking the Iowa Utilities Board here in Des Moines to allow them to use...
What is the Smallest Town in Iowa?
You know the saying, "if you're driving through this town and blink, you'll miss it." Iowa has a few towns like that but which one do you think is really the smallest? I don't mean smallest as in size either. I mean which town in Iowa has the smallest population?
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
KCRG.com
Companies building carbon pipelines in Iowa to see economic benefit through Inflation Reduction Act
Just weeks after the death of a Missouri resident in Iowa due to a brain-eating amoeba, health officials are now investigating the death of a child in Douglas County, Nebraska, just across the border from Council Bluffs. Kaj O'Mara introduces one of this fall's Kid Captains at the 25th Annual...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- Ryan Melton, the Democratic candidate in Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District, is opposed to construction of pipelines that capture carbon from Iowa ethanol plants. He says the projects will benefit private corporations and the government’s eminent domain process is supposed to be used for projects that have a public purpose. Melton instead supports expanding wind and solar power. He made his comments on the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. In a column published in several newspapers last year, Incumbent Republican Randy Feenstra said carbon pipelines have the potential to boost the ethanol industry AND ensure Iowa farmers continue to have a strong market for their corn.
northwestmoinfo.com
Libertarian Candidate for Iowa Governor Says He Would Legalize Magic Mushrooms for Mental Health Treatment
Rick Stewart, Libertarian Candidate for Iowa Governor. Photo by rickstewart.com. (Radio Iowa) Rick Stewart, the Libertarian candidate for governor, says ending the nation’s war on drugs is his most important priority. “It’s the worst mistake this country has ever made,” Stewart says. “If you want to argue that point,...
WOWT
Citizens pays for recount in Kansas counties on anti-abortion amendment
The state is hoping to inspire teachers working with some of Nebraska’s youngest children. A history making moment in Bellevue Thursday morning. Omaha police believe street gangs are responsible for the outbreak of violence in the city. Omaha area child dies from brain-eating amoeba. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa AARP Hails New FDA Rules Allowing Over-The-Counter Sale Of Hearing Aids
Statewide Iowa — The state director of AARP says the FDA’s approval of new rules allowing the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids will have a big impact on Iowans. Brad Anderson says this is something AARP has pushed for the last five years. The rules announced August 16th...
This is how Iowa State Fair babies are made
Giving birth at the Iowa State Fair ain't happenchance. It's a science and it takes months of planning, Emily Wynn, a spokesperson for the fair tells Axios. Catch up fast: Daily live animal births debuted as an ongoing attraction at the fair about 15 years ago and it is now one of the fair's most popular exhibits.
New Iowa State Fair rules burden aging, disabled Iowans, critics say
The Iowa State Fair is enforcing a new rule this year that limits the size of scooters fairgoers are allowed to bring in, citing safety concerns.Why it matters: Some older fairgoers and people with disabilities say the new rule has become an unexpected burden that prevents them from using the mobility devices they already own.State of play: Gary Carr, 78, has COPD and has regularly attended the fair over the last 50 years.Carr uses a three-wheeled scooter and an oxygen tank to help him get around the fairgrounds.Yes, but: On opening day last week, Carr and his family learned...
Iowa school districts face staffing shortages, with new school year days away
DES MOINES, IOWA — A new school year is just around the corner for students and teachers across the state and school districts are still struggling to fill open positions. The Des Moines Public School district recently announced several incentives that would give new staff hires signing bonuses and longtime educators could receive a big […]
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
Must See! Iowa’s Largest House is a Slice of Hollywood
There's a place in northern Iowa that looks like it doesn't belong in northern Iowa. It looks like it should be in California or at least on the coast of South Carolina. And maybe it shouldn't be called a "house" at all. It reminds me of the wide-open floor plan you see when you visit a resort. Where the bar/kitchen area is, could very easily be hosts checking you into your room and asking if you'd like to set up an appointment for a couples massage.
Iowa expected to suffer heat as high as 125°F by 2053
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsA new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Iowa, with days that feel like 125°F at least once a year by 2053, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman. Why it matters: Most of Iowa falls under this belt, which could result in increased hardships, such as higher energy consumption and more health risks like heat stroke.Driving the news: As average temperatures increase due to human-driven greenhouse gas emissions,...
kelo.com
Iowa Corn is in trouble
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Iowa’s percentage of excellent or good corn and soybean declined by a minimum of 7 points last week. The latest USDA report on Monday said 66% of the state’s corn and 63% of soybeans were good or excellent, down from 73% and 71% a week ago.
