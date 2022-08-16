Read full article on original website
The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) has outlined that the Gulf of Mexico is in the midst of a pirate problem. According to the MSTA, on August 7, pirates onboard two speedboats boarded and robbed a manned semi-submersible drilling rig in the Bay of Campeche approximately 28nm north of Paraiso. The MSTA also notes that, on August 10, a vessel was approached by suspected pirates when transiting inbound to Puerto Dos Bocas.
Boy Attacked By Three Sharks in Bahamas 'Was Like a Scene Out of Jaws'
"He kept saying, 'Dad I don't want to die. Dad I don't want to go to heaven,'" said father Michael Downer.
A tourist filled a bucket with queen conch in the Keys, police say. He went to jail
Queen conch are found in the Caribbean, the Gulf of Mexico, the Bahamas and Bermuda but commercial and recreational harvest is generally banned in U.S. waters.
Sharks spotted swimming in knee-deep water at Flordia beach
Terrifying footage captures the moment sharks were spotted swimming in knee-deep water at a beach in Florida.One person in the video can be heard shouting “get out of the water” at the sight of the two predators.The sharks pulled up close to the shore at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and according to reports, a number of beachgoers continued to swim in the ocean regardless.Shark sightings along the US northeast shorelines have surged in recent months.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Orca whales kill great white shark and eat its liver in ‘world-first’ footageFlorida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineKayaker rescued by passing trawler crew after hours stranded on Florida waterway
American Found Dead at Sandals Bahamas Resort Where 3 Tourists Died Earlier This Year
An American was found dead at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas where three tourists died in May, according to multiple reports. The man, who has not been identified but is believed to have been in his 70s, was staying at the Sandals Emerald Bay Resort in Great Exuma, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement on Tuesday, NBC News and USA Today reported.
AOL Corp
Stingray impales beachgoer, and second visitor also stung, Florida officials say
A stingray impaled one beachgoer with a barb, and a second person was also stung while in ankle-deep water at Daytona Beach, a Florida official said. Shortly after 11 a.m. on July 31, a 24-year-old woman from Maryland stepped on a stingray and got a partial barb stuck in the bottom of her left foot, according to Deputy Chief Tamra Malphurs, spokeswoman for Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.
Shark panic as enormous 7ft beast seen prowling close to the shore off popular beach
A POPULAR tourist beach was closed after a shark was spotted prowling near to the shore. The 6ft beast swam right up to where sunbathers would be relaxing on the beach in France as chilling video showed just its fin sticking out as it glided menacingly through the water. Video...
Vox
The northern lights could be a lot farther south tonight
The northern lights might show up a lot farther south tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, perhaps even near you. A geomagnetic storm is brewing, and it could form auroras over parts of Canada and the northern parts of the continental United States. Oregon, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and New York could all see shimmering skies after dusk. It’s the product of some recent rare and unusual weather in space.
Acclaimed cancer expert feared dead after vanishing in Gulf of Mexico eight days ago
Hopes are fading of finding an acclaimed Florida cancer doctor and researcher who has been missing in the Gulf of Mexico for more than a week.Dr Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving Naples Bay Marina on 10 August on his 33-foot boat Vitamin Sea, officials said.Coast Guard officials said in a statement they located Dr Cross’s boat the next day floating 16 miles south of Sanibel Island, off the coast of Fort Myers. A two and a half day search of about 13,000 square miles of ocean using a Jayhawk helicopter, Hercules fixed wing aircraft and two patrol...
Woman, 22, seriously hurt after falling off boat & being sucked into its propellers with warning issued to other boaters
A WARNING has been issued after a 22-year-old woman was seriously injured when she fell off of a boat and was sucked into its propellers. The Florida accident is the latest in a string of boating-related incidents that have claimed lives in multiple states. The woman, a tourist, suffered "multiple...
Two dead in water off the Florida Keys, and Coast Guard searching for more people
The U.S. Coast Guard said the bodies of two people who were attempting to migrate to South Florida have been recovered from the ocean water off the Florida Keys after a vessel capsized Friday morning.
AOL Corp
Wife of missing Florida doctor filed for divorce same day he disappeared at sea
The wife of an acclaimed Florida doctor and cancer researcher filed for a divorce the same day he vanished during an outing on his boat in the Gulf of Mexico, according to county records. Chaundre Cross was last seen aboard his Sea Ray boat, the “Vitamin Sea” as it floated...
Several Swimmers Were Savagely Maimed by Sharks at a Popular Red Sea Resort in 2010
In a series of attacks described as unprecedented by shark experts, a number of tourists suffered grievous injuries and even death at the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt. Following the shark attacks, the beaches were closed to tourists for a week while authorities hunted down and killed the sharks.
The Turquoise Riviera - the last untapped corner of the Med: Beyond the tourist traps, discover the hidden bays and ancient sites of south-western Turkey
We've dropped anchor on a sea that dazzles with all the shades of a peacock – royal blue, iridescent azure and shimmering emerald. After sailing out from Kalemya Bay, just outside Fethiye, we’re alone at Aquarium Cove, one of Turkey’s best dive spots. It’s too tempting not to jump in, for just under the surface is a 95ft-deep cavern where a shaft of light illuminates the wondrous rainbow-coloured coral.
Multiple Great White, Hammerhead Sharks Filmed Near Tourist Hot Spot
According to the website TrackingSharks, there have been 32 shark attacks in the U.S. in 2022, with no fatalities, as of August 16.
Large Great White Shark Breton Tracked About 40 Miles From Bodie Island
The shark was moving into waters about 40 miles off Virginia, previously pinging off North Carolina's Pamlico Sound and off the coast of South Carolina.
Watch sea turtle hatchings with these late-night beach patrols
One of the most amazing things you can witness in South Florida — and this is saying a lot for a place where iguanas appear in toilet bowls — is baby sea turtles hatching from their shells and toddling down the sand to begin their lives in the ocean.
wfit.org
The dangers beach umbrellas pose when wind whips
Sea breezes can provide cooling relief along the more than 1300 miles of coastline in the Sunshine State, but that breeze can pose danger when beach umbrellas are not secured correctly. A 63-year-old South Carolina woman was killed last Wednesday due to chest trauma when a beach umbrella was blown...
State Record Red Hind Caught Off North Carolina Coast
A North Carolina angler logged a new state record when he reeled in a 7-pound, 11.2-ounce red hind on August 6. The fish, which measured 23.06 inches in length and sported a 23-inch girth, beat the previous state record by nearly ten ounces. Jared Lambert of Wilmington, North Carolina landed the brightly colored trophy using a Star Rod and a Penn 6/0 reel.
This YouTube Channel Is a Gold Mine of Small Boats, Big Waves, and Bad Decisions
Why on Earth do boaters keep doing this? Stay on the beach, for god's sake.
