WIBW
Gov. Kelly appoints three members to Kansas Board of Regents
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Blake Benson, John B. Dicus, and Diana Mendoza to the Kansas Board of Regents on Tuesday. “Blake, John, and Diana bring a depth of knowledge and a diverse set of professional expertise that will serve our students well,” Governor Kelly said. “I look forward to collaborating with them and the rest of the Board of Regents to further strengthen our higher education system, prepare our students for careers of the future, and expand our state’s workforce to drive economic growth.”
4 Kansas universities receive over $1M in grant funds, here’s why
KANSAS (KSNT) – Over $50 million in grant awards are being distributed to universities and colleges in multiple states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. According to the U.S. Department of Education, a total of $51.7 million in 189 grant awards are being sent to institutions of higher education across the U.S. as part of […]
Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations
Kansas State University working to raise $75 million from private donors to land $25 million state grant to boost agriculture research and innovation. The post Kansas State president quickly plows new ground to raise $75 million in private donations appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas fence law seminar will be livestreamed
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we’ve all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
KAKE TV
Kansas school board meeting gets heated over proposed pronoun policy
GARDNER, Kan. (KMBC) -- Gender identity took center stage during public comment Monday evening at the Gardner-Edgerton school board meeting over a proposed bathroom and pronoun policy. Gardner already has a practice in place with restrooms for men, women and single-occupant restrooms for trans students or others who want their...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Kansas 2022
Whether you're looking to complete your bachelor's degree, graduate faster with an accelerated or 4+1 program, or earn your master's, online colleges in Kansas likely offer what you need. Many feature affordable tuition and generous credit transfer policies for coursework, work experience, and military service. Online colleges in Kansas can...
KWCH.com
Building You: Workforce landscape in South Central Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Businesses and organizations are hiring despite a low unemployment rate in Kansas. As of June 2022, the unemployment rate in Kansas is at 2.4-percent. The numbers were higher during the start of the pandemic at 12.2-percent in April 2020 and 7.2-percent in June 2020. “The economy...
Tyson scales back recount request in GOP race for Kansas Treasurer
TOPEKA — State Sen. Caryn Tyson on Monday dramatically scaled back her request to recount votes for the GOP nomination for state treasurer, targeting just six counties for a review of ballots by hand. State Rep. Steven Johnson led Tyson by 452 votes as of 5 p.m. Monday with...
CAMPBELL: Kansas Fence Law Seminar – livestreamed online
Good fences make good neighbors is the old saying we've all heard. The challenge is that there are many things that property owners need to be aware of when it comes to fences and fence laws. Roger McEowen, Washburn University School of Law & KSU Ag Economist, a noted...
Voting underway on two more Kan. school bond proposals
RENO COUNTY — Advance voting is underway for residents in two more Kansas school districts with major bond proposals on the ballot. Ballots went out last week in Hesston USD 460 for a $33.8 million bond proposal. If approved by voters, the money would be used to fund a major expansion at the current high school and move the middle school students to that location. It also calls for a new gymnasium, a new auditorium, major renovations to the current fine arts area and improved infrastructure.
KSN.com
What’s new at the Kansas State Fair this year?
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Aside from the strong lineup at this year’s Nex-Tech Grandstand, there are more exciting events happening at the 2022 Kansas State Fair. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the Kansas State Fair is honoring our seniors. Tickets for anyone 55 and older are only $2. Guests can also enjoy bingo at Dillon Hall from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
WIBW
Governor Kelly to declare September as ‘Kansas Preparedness Month’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will sign a proclamation on Wednesday, August 24th to designate September as “Kansas Preparedness Month.”. Kansas Preparedness Day is September 12th, the same day as the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson. “Preparing for a disaster is the wise thing to do,”...
classiccountry1070.com
Help Available to Kansas Veterans Following PACT Act Passage
Resources and assistance are available for Kansas veterans impacted by the passage of the PACT Act, which was signed into law on August 1st. The PACT Act provides health care and benefits to veterans exposed to toxins during military service and is the result of a bipartisan agreement between Kansas Senator Jerry Moran and Senator Jon Tester of Montana. The law will impact thousands of Kansas veterans, survivors, and caregivers.
A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned.
A year ago Tuesday, I came aboard the good ship Kansas Reflector as opinion editor. While my first column on the job promised big goals and lofty aspirations, I’ll admit that doubts lingered in the cobwebbed recesses of my mind. Would the work make a difference? Would readers pay attention? Would they and I find […] The post A year ago, I started a journey as Kansas Reflector opinion editor. Here’s what I’ve learned. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the...
adastraradio.com
Homelessness Stretches Beyond Urban Borders in Kansas, New Tax Credits for Housing Could Help
Topeka, Kan. (Kansas Reflector) — Rural communities in Kansas are struggling with some big city problems: homelessness and a lack of affordable housing. Efforts to boost the state’s affordable housing found bipartisan support in the Legislature this past session, but it is unclear how much the measures will relieve the pressures on communities as the number of unsheltered individuals has increased across Kansas.
Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal
GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt proposes four-lane highway from southeast to southwest Kansas to spur economic development. The post Schmidt proposes construction of four-lane highway linking Pittsburg to Garden City, Liberal appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Kansas governor says 4 casinos can accept sports gambling wagers starting Sept. 1
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - On Thursday afternoon, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that sportsbooks at the four state-owned casinos can start accepting wagers on Sept. 1. This will apply to both in-person and mobile wagers. According to a video included in the tweet: There will be a tentative soft launch...
Hansen helps fund relocation program in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Value Them Both recount is an ‘Animal House’ moment for Kansas politics | Opinion
Why would pro-life Kansans want to relive the biggest defeat they’ve ever had?
