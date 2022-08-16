The City of Colorado Springs is hosting the grand reopening of Panorama Park this Saturday, August 20th.

Panorama Park is a sprawling 13.5 acres park located in southeast Colorado Springs at 4540 Fenton Road.

The city will be hosting a variety of free events and activities on Saturday and is inviting the community to join in the fun.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on the new park's event lawn. The ceremony will feature Pikes Peak Poet, Laureate Ashley Cornelius performing original work, the Panorama middle school choir, as well as including Mayor John Suthers, and Councilmember Yolanda Avila.

After the ceremony, the city orchestrated multiple events from music performances by local artists, sports clinics, giveaways, cycling demonstrations, and skatepark demonstrations. Not to mention there will be food available.

The opening of Panorama Park completes the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history. Funding for the $8.5 million dollars in renovations was an investment of $5.5 million from the City of Colorado Springs and $3 million from private and nonprofit organizations.

The new features that this renovation provides are a universally accessible playground, a bike park with three separate courses to accommodate riders of all skill levels, a youth area with skateable features, a custom-designed climbing boulder, basketball courts, fitness stations, a multi-use sports field, a splash pad, and a community-made tile art mural comprised of 7,000+ tiles.

Event parking will be available at Peak Vista Community Health Center (1815 Jet Wing Drive) and Panorama Middle School (2145 S Chelton Road). Cycling or walking to the event is highly encouraged. Additional event details are available at ColoradoSprings.gov/PanoramaPark

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.