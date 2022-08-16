ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Watch: Vacationers in awe as huge waterspout touches waters off Florida

By Douglas Jones
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xgt18_0hJlTzSu00

Video taken by vacationers in Destin, Florida, on Tuesday morning showed a stunning scene as beachgoers awoke in their vacation rentals to see a massive funnel cloud touching down in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, creating a huge waterspout stretching from an ominous sky.

WESH spoke to one woman in the area named Karen Nash who said she woke up early to watch the storm, but was surprised to spot the massive twister over the water.

James Spann, a Meteorologist in Alabama, shared a video from a Twitter user showing the "remarkable scene" in the Florida Gulf beach town showing an amazing display of lightning bolts flashing behind the huge waterspout.

WBRZ reported that the waterspout was said to have traveled east for about 20 minutes before it dissipated and never made landfall.

A waterspout is a column of rotating wind filled with clouds, according to National Geographic . While similar to tornadoes, waterspouts are usually smaller and not quite as intense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach to relight eternal flame

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents and visitors are invited to witness Fort Walton Beach’s eternal flame honoring US Veterans’ return to life on Aug. 23. The torch at the front of Fort Walton Beach City Hall went dark a few years ago due to a mechanical failure in the structure. Okaloosa Gas offered […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WMBB

What’s happening this weekend in the Panhandle?

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Events are happening all across the Panhandle this weekend. Learn more about them below. USSSA GSL World Series When: August 19 – August 21 Where: Panama City Beach, Publix Sports Park Litter Rodeo When: August 19, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Where: Port Saint. Joe, William J. “Billy Joe” […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Destin, FL
Government
City
Destin, FL
State
Florida State
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Alabama State
Local
Florida Government
Evie M.

Do you believe ghost children haunt the Historic Bagdad Cemetery?

stock photo. Not from Bagdad Historic CemeteryKenny Eliason on Unsplash. There's a lot to take in when you come to Florida for the first time. I've lived in Orlando for a year now and have yet to absorb even a small portion of all the wild and unique experiences Florida has to offer, all the amazing, historical places to see.
BAGDAD, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin, Okaloosa Co. spending $16M for public beach property

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Destin and Okaloosa County are teaming up to buy 336 feet of gulf-front property known as Tarpon Beach to be used as public access. A 6-1 vote Monday night at the city council meeting passed the ordinance on first reading to approve a new agreement with County to […]
DESTIN, FL
Talking With Tami

Hello From Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

My family and I did a quick little road trip to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and I’m so happy! You guys know my family is full of water babies and my grandson kept saying it was time to head back to the sandy beach! My daughter Tyra found a vacation spot that we haven’t visited in Florida. We loaded up the truck and drove five hours south to Florida. The trip was super fun with me being the dj and keeping everyone upbeat lol.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Will this be the year of no hurricanes?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Over the next two weeks, meteorologists and other weather watchers will get a clear sense of what to expect from the 2022 hurricane season. “We are not out of the woods yet for the tropical season to be an active one but a comparable year where they were active after this long of a quiet period is dwindling,” said News 13 Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley. “We will see when the tropics will flip that switch and it’s likely safe to say that there will eventually be a hurricane this year. It even still could be very active.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
mypanhandle.com

Active weather then heavy rain threat

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Showers and storms will work across the area again on Wednesday as we have a boundary that will move across the area. This front will stall and a few areas of lift will work along this front. First Wednesday, with the heating of the day and the best chance of rain coming in the afternoon the possibility of Severe weather, is there. The risk is low with the wind being the main concern with any storms that do become severe. From Thursday to Saturday the focus will be on storms that develop and run over the same areas this could lead to a flash flooding threat.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
DESTIN, FL
University of Florida

Come on in… The Water Is Fine! Well… It’s Better

When I joined Florida Sea Grant in 2012 my advisory committee told me water quality was one of their major concerns. Makes sense really. Some members were from the tourism and boating industry. Some were from commercial and recreational fishing. Others were homeowners. ALL had concerns. ALL depended on clean water for the success of their business and for the quality of their own lives. It is a big concern.
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterspout#Wesh#National Geographic
WKRG News 5

Spirit Airlines reinstating flights at Pensacola International Airport, cites air traffic controller issues

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Since June 2, Spirit Airlines has not been having any flights out of Pensacola International Airport because of a lack of air traffic controllers, but Erica Grancagnolo, Air Service Development Manager for the airport, said things are turning around. “Early this spring, we received a phone call from Spirit stating that […]
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Filling the gap for Northwest Florida residents who live in food deserts

Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts or areas with low income and low access to nutritious food. Over 102,000 Northwest Floridians in the four counties are affected. Various local food assistance organizations, including Feeding the Gulf Coast and Manna Food...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Charges coming for teens who threw party in Florida mansion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In June, people all over the country were astounded by a video of a house party in a South Walton County mansion. Two months later and no one’s been arrested. Walton County sheriff’s investigators said they’re looking for the party organizers. None of the teens lived at the $8 million […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy