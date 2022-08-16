ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

live5news.com

2nd juvenile arrested in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says another juvenile is in custody following a deadly Friday Charleston apartment shooting. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday. The 16-year-old is charged with one count of murder, armed robbery, possession of a...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Father of missing woman arrested, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
City
Charleston, SC
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they found a vehicle connected to a missing woman late Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex. Police said the 2010 Range Rover SUV, the vehicle of missing person Megan Rich, was found in West Ashley, one week after it had last been seen in the area of James or Johns Islands.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments

A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Pair arrested in Summerville homicide

A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
live5news.com

Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

