Second teen charged in deadly shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made a second arrest connected to a deadly shooting at a Downtown Charleston apartment complex. CPD arrested a 16-year-old male Thursday and charged him with murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a firearm under 18 years of age. On […]
2nd juvenile arrested in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says another juvenile is in custody following a deadly Friday Charleston apartment shooting. A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after a 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday. The 16-year-old is charged with one count of murder, armed robbery, possession of a...
Father of missing woman arrested, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says while searching for a missing woman, the father of the woman was arrested. Brian Curtis Baker, 59, is charged with obstructing justice. Investigators say he provided false information when questioned. Police are searching for his daughter Megan Rich, 41, who was...
Charleston PD makes arrest, locates car in missing woman investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly obstructing their search for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Megan Rich (41) was last seen August 12 on James Island. On August 17, CPD executed a search warrant...
Father of missing woman’s child arrested, her car found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they found a vehicle connected to a missing woman late Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex. Police said the 2010 Range Rover SUV, the vehicle of missing person Megan Rich, was found in West Ashley, one week after it had last been seen in the area of James or Johns Islands.
2 arrested in Dorchester County killing, Coroner IDs victim
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people face murder charges in the death of a 21-year-old Summerville woman found unresponsive in a Dorchester County home. Walter William Cook, 41, of Summerville, and Katherine Alisha Mizell, 48, of Summerville, are each charged with murder, Lt. Rick Carson said. Deputies, the Dorchester...
15-year-old charged in deadly Charleston apartment shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a juvenile is facing charges in connection to an apartment shooting that left a woman dead Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday and will be charged with one count of murder and one count of armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen.
Alleged getaway driver takes stand in Colleton County triple murder trial
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Inside the Colleton County Courthouse, witnesses provided more detailed evidence in a triple murder trial Thursday afternoon. Kenneth Chisolm faces charges in the murders of 46-year-old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller, and 13-year-old Vincent Miller. Thursday morning marked the third day of the trial with La...
Charleston teen charged in slaying at Bridgeview Apartments
A 15-year-old boy faces murder and armed robbery charges in a woman's fatal shooting at Bridgeview Apartments in downtown Charleston. Charleston police found Jasmine Benjamin, 31, around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 12 in a breezeway at the apartments on North Romney Street. The Summerville woman died at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.
Pair arrested in Summerville homicide
A recent call-for-assistance on the part of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office revealed the presence of a deceased 21-year-old female inside a Swanson Drive residence on the night of Aug. 17. Investigating police concluded murder to be the cause of death. After spending the night tracking leads and gathering evidence,...
Man arrested in connection to armed robbery of landscaping nursery
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after deputies say a landscaping nursery in Beaufort was robbed back in February. Andrew Brown, 37, of Beaufort, is charged with one count of armed robbery. Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old Jericho Road on Feb....
Student limps to school after being hit by vehicle, report says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A student at a high school in North Charleston was hit by a vehicle on the way to school Monday, according to police. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was at Fort Dorchester High School and responded to the nurse’s office around 9 a.m.
2nd teen in custody after slain man's body found in burning shed in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER — Another teen has been charged in the slaying of a man whose charred body was found last month in a burning shed. Cooper Lee Hawkins was charged Aug. 11 with murder in the killing of Rayvonta Deas. He is being held without bail at the Berkeley County jail.
Man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday morning stabbing in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody following a stabbing Tuesday morning that left a 51-year-old man injured, according to a report obtained by ABC News 4. At approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to K&D Mart, located at 1639 Remount Rd., for reports of a stabbing.
Police: 1 detained at West Ashley convenience store after report of shots fired
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person has been detained after they investigated a report of shots fired at an apartment complex. Police responded to a call at 7:37 p.m. about someone shooting into an apartment on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. The resident of the...
Man arrested on assault charges in North Charleston
According to police, 63-year-old Charles Branham of Savannah has been charged with two counts of assault and battery in connection to a weekend assault incident.
Police: Officer involved in N. Charleston single-vehicle crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says one of their officers was in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. It happened on Spruill Avenue at Stromboli Avenue just before 5:00 p.m. The officer is being checked by medical staff, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs said. So...
Police searching for missing woman last seen on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police need your help in locating a missing woman last seen on James Island. Police are looking for Megan Rich, 41, who was last seen on August 12. CPD said she may be driving a white 2010 Range Rover SUV with state license tag 7714QJ. Authorities are asking the public […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
Man charged in deadly North Charleston crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a man has been charged in a deadly Saturday night crash. Aaron Portner, 28, was charged with felony DUI involving a death, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. Saturday night to Tanger Outlet Boulevard...
