Costilla County, CO

Man dies after shooting in Costilla County this weekend

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 2 days ago
Costilla County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking into a homicide in the Sangre de Cristo subdivision.

The shooting occurred on Saturday, August 13th at around 11 a.m. when 51-year-old Jesus Lozano was shot in his home in the Sangre de Cristo subdivision on the 900 block of Wilking Way.

Lozano later died from his injuries at an Alamosa hospital.

The Costilla County Sheriff's office believes that there was a disturbance at Lozano's residence between him and the suspect(s) before leading up to the shooting.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and that Lozano may have known the suspect(s).

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.
