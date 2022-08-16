Read full article on original website
WSMV
One person shot in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene at 371 Wallace Road in South Nashville where one person has been shot. The shooting reportedly happened at.
WSMV
Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
thunderboltradio.com
Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
WSMV
Friends, family seek justice in death of Wilson Co. woman who ‘lit up a room’
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they have not received many tips regarding the homicide of a 22-year-old woman whose body was found earlier this month. The Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Mya Fuller’s remains were found on August 6 off Trammel Lane in...
WSMV
Trial set for Whiskey Row security guards involved in Dallas Barrett’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A trial date has been set for some of the security guards accused of killing Dallas Barrett. Barrett is the 22-year-old man police said died of asphyxia after he was held down by seven men at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row last August. Three of those...
WSMV
70-year-old man dead, one person hospitalized from crash in Robertson County
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person has died and another person was injured after a fatal crash on Memorial Boulevard near downtown Springfield on Tuesday, according to Smokey Barn News. The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard near Driftwood Drive and was close to Springfield Carpet One and Payne Chevrolet, in...
Williamson County school bus involved in crash
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cool Springs Boulevard and Mallory Lane.
WSMV
UPDATE: Missing Clarksville woman found safe
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: The Clarksville Police Department says Travis was found safe in Knoxville. The Clarksville Police Department is looking for help finding a missing 21-year-old pregnant woman. Deseria Travis has been missing for at least three months, police said. Travis last contacted family members on May 10.
Man Threatens To 'Blow Up' Nashville Hospital To Go Back To Jail
The man reportedly sent a text to 911 confessing to the false bomb threat.
Humphreys County sheriff recalls devastating flooding in his hometown of Waverly 1 year later
Sunday is the anniversary of that terrible day last year when Waverly and Humphreys County, as well as many surrounding counties, were inundated by floodwaters.
Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.
WSMV
LIVE: MNPD holds press conference regarding editing of body camera footage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is set to hold a press conference regarding the editing of body camera footage at 4 p.m. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
whvoradio.com
Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital
A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
WSMV
Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free. It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday. “I...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
Nashville all-girls school pauses decision to allow anyone who identifies as female to apply
A private all-girls school in Nashville is back-tracking on a major decision made last week.
WSMV
Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
AR-15 stolen from truck at Cheatham County motel
According to police, the thieves stole an AR-15 with a 7.5-inch muzzle, collapsible stock and red dot scope.
