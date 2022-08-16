ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

WSMV

One person shot in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are on the scene at 371 Wallace Road in South Nashville where one person has been shot. The shooting reportedly happened at.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies week after truck falls from parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The woman injured after her car fell from a parking garage at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville has died about a week after the crash. Patsy Pinckard, 73, of Centerville, died Thursday morning following the Aug. 10 crash on 21st Avenue North, according to police. Pinckard’s Toyota Tacoma fell off the fourth floor of the parking garage. Pinckard was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
thunderboltradio.com

Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
GLEASON, TN
WSMV

UPDATE: Missing Clarksville woman found safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: The Clarksville Police Department says Travis was found safe in Knoxville. The Clarksville Police Department is looking for help finding a missing 21-year-old pregnant woman. Deseria Travis has been missing for at least three months, police said. Travis last contacted family members on May 10.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital

A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
OAK GROVE, KY
WSMV

Murfreesboro woman gives kids free haircuts

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) — You could argue it takes a special kind of person to cut children’s hair, but one Murfreesboro woman spent one week doing it for free. It was such a success, Amanda Prince partnered with a Franklin kids gym to do it again Wednesday. “I...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee dog daycares see uptick in kennel cough cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Throughout the Middle Tennessee area, many doggy daycares have been seeing a spike in kennel cough cases. While veterinary clinics have been filling up, many of the daycares have been emptying. Paw Pals Dog Daycare and Boarding in Brentwood managers said right now they have been...
BRENTWOOD, TN
WSMV

Metro Police to launch program to report minor crashes online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a new program will go into effect next week that will allow motorists involved in many property damage crashes to self-report driver information and collision details through an online portal. The new program, which begins Monday, Aug. 22, will allow those in minor...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
NASHVILLE, TN

