utv44.com
No student left hungry: Baldwin Co. Schools approve lunch policy program change
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County School System wants to make sure no child goes hungry. Last night, the Baldwin County School System School Board unanimously voted to approve revisions made to the Child Nutrition Program charge policy. Earlier this year, the State Superintendent of Education, Dr....
University of South Alabama expands career options by adding two new science majors
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of South Alabama has now added both a marine and environmental science major to its list of bachelor’s degrees for undergrad students. Tuesday morning, the university welcomed 28 new students to their first-ever marine science major class. Originally, South Alabama only offered minor and master programs in these […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
Officials break ground on new Baldwin Preparatory Academy
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new $73-million campus is closer to becoming reality in Baldwin County after a groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning in Loxley. The Baldwin Preparatory Academy will be built on a 50-acre site along Highway 59 north of I-10. The school will offer 10th to 12th-grade students from across the county […]
utv44.com
Murphy HS gifted $35,000 for Farm-to-Table program
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Getting nutritious and healthy food can be harder for some to get based off where they live. Food deserts can prohibit people from eating the good food that will fuel their bodies, but not at Murphy High School in Mobile! Thanks to a $35,000 gift, students get the chance to create their own food in greenhouses and raised plant beds. Students not only learn how to grow healthy food, they also learn how to cook it.
The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
utv44.com
Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been “grounded,” or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It’s a skill used in most college programs. […]
Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
utv44.com
Africatown Heritage Preservation Fdn. names Dr. Afia Zakiya as first Exec. Director
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation (AHPF) Board of Directors is proud to announce the hiring of Dr. Afia S. Zakiya as its first Executive Director. “I’m honored to lead the effort to preserve the incredible piece of world history Africatown represents, and the riveting quest...
Pensacola, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crestview High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
altoday.com
Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex
Canfor Southern Pine Inc. plans to invest $210 million to develop a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex for manufacturing and processing wood products in the Axis community near Mobile. “We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology...
WPMI
Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
Officials looking to improve traffic flow in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a stretch of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort that seems to be getting busier, especially on weekday mornings. “The volume of traffic is still too much,” said Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman James Gordon. Alabama Department of Transportation officials are considering taking advantage of an existing paved area to […]
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
WLOX
Female Moss Point native named new commander of Keesler medical squadron
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Col. Ada Collier is reporting for duty this month as the new commander of Keesler Air Force Base’s 403rd Aeromedical Staging Squadron. Former commander Col. Stuart Rubio handed off the guidon during an Assumption of Command ceremony on Aug. 6. “I think it brought my...
utv44.com
Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
