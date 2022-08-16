ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

New Facility and Courses at Bishop State Community College

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bishop State Community College instructor James Scott joined us on Studio10 with an update on the many exciting things happening at Bishop State! That includes its new Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center and new programs like Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME). Bishop State Community College is...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Officials break ground on new Baldwin Preparatory Academy

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new $73-million campus is closer to becoming reality in Baldwin County after a groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning in Loxley. The Baldwin Preparatory Academy will be built on a 50-acre site along Highway 59 north of I-10. The school will offer 10th to 12th-grade students from across the county […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mobile County, AL
Mobile, AL
Education
City
Mobile, AL
Mobile County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
utv44.com

Murphy HS gifted $35,000 for Farm-to-Table program

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Getting nutritious and healthy food can be harder for some to get based off where they live. Food deserts can prohibit people from eating the good food that will fuel their bodies, but not at Murphy High School in Mobile! Thanks to a $35,000 gift, students get the chance to create their own food in greenhouses and raised plant beds. Students not only learn how to grow healthy food, they also learn how to cook it.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

The plan to build Topgolf in Mobile is underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Commission confirmed plans to bring a TopGolf attraction to Mobile in a meeting Thursday morning. Commissioners will vote Monday to give a $1.25 million cash incentive. Topgolf is also seking $1.25 million from the City of Mobile. County Commissioner Connie Hudson said she is excited to bring Topgolf […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Williamson High School student arrested for having gun on campus

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A picture posted online of a student at Williamson High School holding a gun resulted in the arrest of the student on Wednesday. The picture depicts the juvenile pointing the gun at the camera. Mobile Police said the juvenile was charged with a probation violation...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

New rule allows Mobile Co. cheerleaders to stunt

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — For the last 30 years cheerleaders in the Mobile County Public School System have been “grounded,” or not allowed to stunt. The reason is because of a lawsuit that stemmed from a cheering accident. Stunting is when cheerleaders are thrown into the air. It’s a skill used in most college programs. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Job Opportunities#Aircraft#Enrollment Aviation
WKRG News 5

Topgolf seeks $2.5 million in incentives to build in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala — $2.5 million in local tax dollars could be used to bring Topgolf to Mobile. The Mobile County Commission could vote Monday on spending $1.25 million to entice the entertainment venue to McGowin Park. Commissioners will discuss the idea at a conference meeting Thursday morning. A similar ordinance is expected to be on […]
MOBILE, AL
altoday.com

Canfor to invest $210 million in new Alabama sawmill complex

Canfor Southern Pine Inc. plans to invest $210 million to develop a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex for manufacturing and processing wood products in the Axis community near Mobile. “We are excited to be making this investment in a new state-of-the-art sawmill complex that will be built with next-generation, innovative technology...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Airbus
WPMI

Hearing aids will soon be easier to buy and likely less expensive

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Carrie Bishop says she having issues hearing people. "I say 'huh' a lot, have people repeat things," said Bishop. The 73-year-old Mobile resident has thought about getting hearing aids but is putting it off for one simple reason. "They're expensive," said Bishop. A new FDA...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Officials looking to improve traffic flow in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a stretch of Highway 31 in Spanish Fort that seems to be getting busier, especially on weekday mornings. “The volume of traffic is still too much,” said Alabama Department of Transportation spokesman James Gordon. Alabama Department of Transportation officials are considering taking advantage of an existing paved area to […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Baldwin County Commission puts brakes on ARPA-funded pay increases

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - After just two months of pay increases for Baldwin County employees, the Baldwin County Commission is putting the brakes on the ARPA-funded program. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021 provided $350-billion dollars to help state and local governments through the COVID pandemic. Nearly...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Port records record-breaking July, expansion set for 2025

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Port of Mobile announced July was the “busiest month ever” for container cargo, breaking 50,000 units for the first time since the container port opened in 2008. A total of 316,473 containers have moved through the port since the start of the year, a 21% increase compared to 2021, […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores city leaders preparing letter to state over proposed bridge

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Renewed calls for a third bridge on Baldwin County's coast are growing louder. Gulf Shores city leaders are considering sending a message to Governor Kay Ivey to move the long-awaited project forward. This week, city officials approved a multi-million-dollar transportation plan, which includes adding...
GULF SHORES, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy