Take a tour of a deep-diving multimedia project that utilizes audio, augmented reality, visual elements, and place-based storytelling to engage people in the history of their Southeast Ohio communities and beyond. Our guest is creator and producer Brian Koscho, a resident of Athens, Ohio, who makes podcasts of his discoveries and has been obsessed with Ohio history for much of his life. Koscho recently received his MFA in Communication Media Arts at Ohio University, focusing on audio storytelling, publication design, and public history. His Invisible Ground series can be found on Apple podcasts. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO