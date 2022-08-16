Read full article on original website
Related
ohio.edu
Ohio University revises mask policy and updates protocol for fall semester 2022
Ohio University has revised its mask policy for fall semester 2022. The new policy, which is effective immediately, will continue to be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Community Levels:. High: Masks are required during scheduled class and class-related activities in classrooms, laboratories, studios, clinical settings, other...
WSAZ
Ohio teachers and administrators undergo threat assessment training
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - School teachers and administrators in Lawrence County will return to school with safety as a top priority. On Wednesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office hosted a threat assessment seminar at Ironton High School. The seminar was led by Clayton Cranford of cybersafetycop.com. The desired outcome is to help teachers identify potential problems in students before it results in tragedy.
WSAZ
Ironton Elementary students head back to school
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Back to school season is in full swing across the Tri-State. Ironton Elementary School students went back for their first day Thursday. “I’m kind of sad summer’s coming to an end, I can’t sleep in anymore,” said fourth-grader Bryce Stevens. “Makes me...
WSAZ
Close to 12,000 kids return to school
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wednesday marked the first day of school in Cabell County. Around 12,000 kids headed back to the classroom. Things started bright and early as staff helped send off bus drivers on their routes from the transportation complex starting at 5:30 a.m. “Our school bus drivers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens News
Invisible Ground: Revisualizing a Lost Southeast Ohio
Take a tour of a deep-diving multimedia project that utilizes audio, augmented reality, visual elements, and place-based storytelling to engage people in the history of their Southeast Ohio communities and beyond. Our guest is creator and producer Brian Koscho, a resident of Athens, Ohio, who makes podcasts of his discoveries and has been obsessed with Ohio history for much of his life. Koscho recently received his MFA in Communication Media Arts at Ohio University, focusing on audio storytelling, publication design, and public history. His Invisible Ground series can be found on Apple podcasts. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Kroger claims immunity in West Virginia COVID vaccine suit
On August 11, the Kroger Company filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed against them by the parents of a teenage boy who received an undiluted COVID-19 vaccine dose at a Parkersburg, West Virginia store. The company claims that federal and state laws make them immune from liability. The motion was filed in U.S. […]
WOUB
Two COVID-related deaths have been reported in Athens County, along with 171 new cases for Aug. 12-18
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 149 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after two were added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 17,110 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 171 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
Area veterans now have virtual access to the regional VA office
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For veterans in West Virginia who are far away from a VA office, there’s a new service that can help. The Huntington Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office and the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance just opened a new Virtual Access Site in Wheeling. Veterans can go to the site […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ironton Tribune
Ironton Schools board will have a special meeting on Thursday
The Ironton Schools board will have a special meeting 4:30–5:30 p.m. in Ironton City Schools administration building. Upon request to the superintendent, the district shall make reasonable accommodations for a disabled person to be able to participate in this activity.
thepostathens.com
City Council: Body discusses Athens Community Improvement Corporation
Athens City Council met Monday to consider the authorization of documents needed to create and implement the Athens Community Improvement Corporation, or ACIC. If passed, the ordinance would allow Athens to utilize the ACIC as an economic development tool. Councilmember Sarah Grace, D-At Large, said the ACIC could acquire and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Vinton Co. woman among those infected by growing E. Coli outbreak
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Disease Control is sounding the alarm regarding a rapidly spreading E. coli outbreak. Currently, 29 people in two states have illnesses related to the bacteria, including one woman in Vinton County. The CDC says the outbreak remains under investigation, and there has been...
Metro News
Wayne County officials optimistic following transfer of Heartland Intermodal Gateway ownership
PRICHARD, W.Va. — Officials in Wayne County are optimistic about what may become of the Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Prichard following the transfer of ownership from the West Virginia Department of Transportation (DOT) to the county commission. Gov. Jim Justice announced last week the DOT’s recently-created Division of Multimodal...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson drops occupational tax
Grayson city council opened their meeting last Tuesday with their typical acknowledgment of visitors. But when Mark Strother, president and CEO of Commercial Bank of Grayson, stood up to address the council regarding their occupational tax plans, Mayor George Steele told him the plan was most likely off the table for now.
Students return to a college town like no other
As students begin returning to Athens this week to embark on a new school year, there's a lot this city - and the upcoming fall season - has to offer. I may be a virtual newcomer to Athens, but I've learned a lot in my past five months here. Ok, maybe not a lot, but at least a few things about the city and its summer traditions. ...
West Virginia newlyweds lose everything in Kanawha Co. flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Just back from their honeymoon, newlyweds Hunter and Brooksanna McGary were ready to start their new life together. “We just renovated and moved in four months ago and just got married, and we put all our savings into renovating the house, and then you just blinked and … ” said […]
Vinton County, Ohio man killed in Hocking County crash
HOCKING COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old from Vinton County was killed in a vehicle crash in Hocking County, Ohio early this morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 on State Route 93 near milepost 1 in Washington Township. Troopers say the victim, identified […]
WSAZ
Portsmouth considers regulation of short-term rentals
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Short-term rental services like Airbnb and Vrbo have become popular options for tourists traveling to large cities for short periods of time. Smaller cities, including Portsmouth, are working on legislation to make sure those services are regulated if they start to catch on in the area.
West Virginia man asked teen about her body parts on Facebook
A West Virginia man was arrested after he asked a teen on Facebook messenger about her body parts. Parkersburg police say Martin Keith Bailey II, 47, of St. Mary’s, was arrested on the charge of soliciting a minor via computer. Bailey allegedly communicated via an electronic device with a person he believed to be a […]
Culvert pipe repairs close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Drivers in Huntington will need to expect delays through next Tuesday for road repairs on Arlington Boulevard. According to the City of Huntington, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be making repairs to the culvert and pipe that carry storm water from Arlington Boulevard to the Guyandotte River. The closure […]
Ashland, Kentucky police warn of scam creating a scare
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Ashland Police Department is warning of a scam going around on social media that is being posted to community groups allegedly to create a scare. According to the Ashland PD, the scammers go into a community group and post a warning of alleged criminals in the area. Specifically, the […]
NBC News
438K+
Followers
52K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0