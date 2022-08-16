Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalw.org
Special Effects Designer Adam Savage / Kinetic Steam Works / Growing Up Transgender
Today, the former host of Mythbusters and Bay Area local Adam Savage talks about building a career around special- effects design. Then, we go to West Oakland to meet tinkerers and makers who keep old industrial machines from losing their steam. Also for Transgender History Month, we hear a story about identity. And for todays local music we feature Tiffany Austin.
The Daily 08-18-22: Hundreds of people show up at packed meeting to save 'the heart and soul of San Francisco'
"The heart and soul of San Francisco, as many said, is on the line here." Hundreds fought over the future of San Francisco's Castro Theatre last night at a community meeting. Read more. • Body found sitting in a chair in Sierra home, likely for years, officials say • Left lane's about to get pricey as express lanes come to these Bay Area roads
Coyote experts question ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes’ account of Bay Area ‘attack’
Coyote experts say elements of Karnazes' story appear unlikely.
The Only Way For Some People To Stay in San Francisco Is To Steal
As San Francisco’s wealthy residents panic over property crime, some of the city’s less privileged can’t find ways to make ends meet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco Weekly
‘Big Trouble in Little China,’ the most San Francisco of the ’80s movies, returns
Of all the movies shot in San Francisco in the 1980s — from “Star Trek IV” to “A View to a Kill,” from “48 Hrs.” to “Innerspace” — none feels quite like they belong to the Bay as much as “Big Trouble in Little China.”
11 Hidden Gems in San Francisco We’re Pretty Sure You’ve Never Visited
You know when you feel like you’ve been there, done that? Us, too, which is why we dug super deep into the quirky, wonderful hidden gems around San Francisco that surprised and delighted us to uncover—some of which have been hiding in plain old sight! These are just the sort of places and experiences that confirms why we love living here (and for rainy day suggestions, check out our SF guide to some of our favorite kid-friendly museums). Certify your street cred. and see if you’ve ever been to these hidden gems in SF.
The 1970s Cop Show That Shows San Francisco in its Liberal Heyday
“The streets of San Francisco” was a very popular 1970s (September 16, 1972, and June 9, 1977) cop tv series that showed the Golden gate city in all its 70s glory. At the time in the United States, the 1960s counterculture movement was coming to an end, the sexual revolution was in full swing, the disco era was about to reach the zenith and San Francisco, was at the center of all it all.
San Francisco live animal markets accused of cruelty
An investigation by an animal advocacy nonprofit group shed a glaring spotlight on small markets in San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose where live animals are sold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video allegedly shows theft inside San Francisco's evacuated tower, 33 Tehama
One resident believes a checkbook left on her nightstand was taken.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get Marin’s Best Indian Food; and Across the Bay Area, Find a Masala in Every Style
“Masala,” a varying blend of spices, and “curry,” a sauce that is also seasoned with a varying blend of spices, are ubiquitous terms in the Indian and Indian-American culinary cannon. Modern or traditional, restaurants interpret the myriad flavors of the region’s distinct cuisines via their own take on these Indian staples. The trick is to try them all, and then tell us which ones you liked best and why.
9 Eclectic San Francisco Tiki Bars To Get Lost In
Tiki bars take us out of our foggy city, to a far-flung tropical paradise–for the simple cost of a Mai Tai or Piña Colada. Tiki originated in 1930s Califonia, built on a romanticized notion of an island oasis by a bunch of white guys who longed for a little tropical escapism. The Bay Area was home to some of the earliest tiki bars in the US, and the genre has both evolved and endured in SF. At its best tiki offers a brief reprieve from reality, dropping you into an imagined vacationland with extravagant drinks and good vibes. Here are...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Wag Hotel accused of mistreating dogs in viral TikTok videos
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Wag Hotel has been accused of mistreating dogs under its care. In a string of social media posts, the dog boarding chain not connected to the dog-walking startup of the same name, has been accused of neglecting pets, according to SFGate. Because of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: We’re living in the age of the $20 burger; support your local restaurant
A guy I know who owns a sports bar told me that the price he pays for a box of frozen fries just doubled. The cost of beef also hit new highs. In my anecdotal experience, this has made the over-and-under price for the American staple of a burger and fries rise to a whopping $20 on menus in Marin.
San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins’ secret pay scheme underscores lack of honesty
Brooke Jenkins, San Francisco’s interim district attorney, spent most of this year hiding behind a thinly veiled lie. While posing as a volunteer for the campaign to recall her predecessor, she was secretly rolling in fat consulting fees from a nonprofit linked to the same right-wing billionaire behind the recall. It’s just the latest example of the prosecutor’s troubled relationship with the truth. “Brooke Jenkins didn’t just quit her job...
EXCLUSIVE: SF luxury apartment executive calls contractor theft in vacant unit 'unfortunate'
Property management officials say they have increased security and video surveillance in response to the theft and recent questionable incidents.
KTVU FOX 2
Famous South African guitarist allegedly racially profiled at a Napa restaurant
ST. HELENA, Calif. - A well-known South African guitarist claimed that he was racially profiled by a restaurant manager in Napa Valley. Musician Jonathan Butler said a manager followed him out to his car after he paid for his dinner at Goose and Gander in St. Helena. The manager confronted...
massachusettsnewswire.com
2022 California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too
PLEASANTON, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — This two-day California Soul Food Cookout and Festival is not only filled with food, fun and music, but purpose too. For 12 years running, this premier food and music event has grown to be a regional favorite. This year’s festival will be held at the Alameda Fairgrounds on September 17 and 18, 2022 and will donate a portion of revenue to different charities in the Bay area who work to help the homeless and domestic violence victims.
marinlocalnews.com
Pages From The Past: Novato acquires Hamilton AFB for $1
– A.H. Anderson, the real estate and insurance agent, has rented an office in the Novato Utilities Company building. He proposes to use most of the space to the exhibit of all products grown in this section. – It is claimed that the Black Point cutoff road will be completed...
Amazon One: ‘Pay with your palm’ coming to Bay Area grocery stores
(KRON) – A new technology that uses your palm to pay has been tested at several stores around the Bay Area, and now it may be coming to a grocery store near you. Amazon One is a contactless payment system that uses your palm to pay. Some are optimistic towards the idea of using this […]
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.
NBC News
438K+
Followers
52K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0