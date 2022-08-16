Read full article on original website
CBS News
14-year-old shot in South Chicago becomes 7th minor wounded in less than 24 hours
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is shot while walking in South Chicago Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 8200 block of South Yates around 6:45 a.m. Police said while the teen was walking, a green SUV -- possibly a Jaguar -- approached and an unknown male offender in the passenger seat opened fire.
‘Mental and Emotional Anguish,' Loss Taking Toll on Boy Paralyzed in Highland Park Shooting: Family
As Cooper Roberts spends his 43rd day away from home, slowly recovering from being shot by a gunman who opened fire on Fourth of July parade-goers in Highland Park, leaving the 8-year-old boy paralyzed, his family said the difficult reality of all he went through is finally settling in. The...
8-year-old paralyzed in Highland Park shooting “sad and angry” facing reality of life
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The youngest surviving victim of the Highland Park mass shooting continues to deal with his physical and emotional wounds. The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts said that he is making a slow recovery. He was left paralyzed by the shooting, and his family said that he feels “sad and angry […]
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
17-year-old charged in shooting of teen girl in Evanston
EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced an arrest Wednesday in a July shooting which left a teen girl in critical condition. Dejuan Richardson, 17, of Sauk Village, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult, police said. The girl, who was 13 at the time, […]
Off-duty Chicago police sergeant charged after Park Ridge teen pinned to ground
A Chicago police sergeant has been charged after an incident in Park Ridge last month.
Chicago cop charged with kneeling on Puerto Rican teenager's back after mistakenly accusing him of stealing a bike in what the boy's parents are calling a 'bias' incident
A Chicago police sergeant was charged Thursday with misconduct and aggravated battery for kneeling on the back of a Puerto Rican teenager after suspecting the boy of stealing his son's bike in an incident that was caught on camera. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, surrendered to police in connection with the...
Infant found unresponsive at N.J. daycare suffered brain injuries: police
Authorities are investigating the death of a 4-month-old Ewing, N.J., child who suffered skull fractures and brain bleeding, according to the Mercer County prosecutor’s office. Dominic Brown Jr. was found unresponsive on Aug. 8 at a daycare operated out of a private home on Theresa Street in Ewing, prosecutor’s...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wednesday violence: 6-year-old shot, 4 teens wounded
A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon. Later on in the evening, four teens on a South Side porch were wounded by gunfire.
CBS News
3 men charged with attempted murder in connection with shooting outside West Philly rec center
PHILADEPHIA (CBS) -- Three men have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital earlier this week. All three of the men charged are from Philadelphia. Tahmir Pinckney, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker...
Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk
Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
Police: Man cleaning gun shoots self, brother on Philadelphia porch
A man shot himself and his brother while cleaning a gun Wednesday night in Philadelphia, police say.
Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 9-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapper on the city's North Side Wednesday morning.
Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor
A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
Man charged with kidnapping, child luring at suburban apartment complex
The suspect is due in bond court Thursday.
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
Infant dies after being cared for at Ewing, NJ day care
EWING — The death of a 4-month-old at a day care run out of a private home is under investigation by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the house on Theresa Street on Aug. 8 when Dominic Bowman Jr. was found unresponsive, according to spokeswoman Casey DiBlasio.
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
