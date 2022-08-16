ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, NJ
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Highland Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
WGN News

17-year-old charged in shooting of teen girl in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — Evanston police announced an arrest Wednesday in a July shooting which left a teen girl in critical condition. Dejuan Richardson, 17, of Sauk Village, was charged with attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult, police said. The girl, who was 13 at the time, […]
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Mail

Chicago cop charged with kneeling on Puerto Rican teenager's back after mistakenly accusing him of stealing a bike in what the boy's parents are calling a 'bias' incident

A Chicago police sergeant was charged Thursday with misconduct and aggravated battery for kneeling on the back of a Puerto Rican teenager after suspecting the boy of stealing his son's bike in an incident that was caught on camera. Sgt. Michael Vitellaro, 49, surrendered to police in connection with the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rehab#Murder#Police#Violent Crime
NJ.com

Cops search for French bulldog stolen from 13-year-old N.J. boy during walk

Police on Thursday asked for help from the public to find a French bulldog that was stolen from a 13-year-old boy while he walked the pooch in Newark. The boy was walking his family dog, Ted “Teddy” Dibiase, around 2:40 p.m. last Friday on the 400 block of South 19th Street when four thieves pulled up in a Jeep, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

Man killed his father, 77, tried to strangle his aunt: prosecutor

A 43-year-old New Jersey man killed his father and tried to strangle his aunt after breaking into his parents’ home in Hazlet late Tuesday night, officials said. Ernest K. Kotey entered the home on the 300 block of Middle Road through a rear entrance around 11 p.m. and attacked his 77-year-old father and 67-year-old aunt, the Monmouth County Prosector’s Office said Thursday.
HAZLET, NJ
Fox 32 Chicago

Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop

CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

CBS News

529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy