Lockdown lifted at Memphis hospital after six people injured - four critically - in shootout near the ER: Three victims detained by police for being in possession of a stolen car

Six people were injured - four critically - after an early morning shootout outside the entrance to a Memphis emergency room that prompted an hours-long lockdown.

Just before 8 a.m. the hospital announced the lockdown had been lifted and nearby streets were reopened.

Six patients were injured in the shooting at the city's Methodist North Hospital around 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday and were transported to local hospitals.

Two of the victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but one was upgraded to non-critical.

Four victims were taken to Regional One, with three of the four now being questioned by police because they were allegedly in possession of a stolen car, police said.

Local news reported that a silver sedan had stopped at the intersection of Austin Peay and Walter K Singleton Parkway. The vehicle had at least 20 bullet holes in its driver's side.

A silver sedan riddled with bullet holes with all four doors open sat in the middle of Covington Pike outside the hospital

A semi-automatic rifle was found on the ground next to one of the pumps at the BP gas station near the corner of Raleigh LaGrange and Sycamore view, WKRN reported. It's not clear at this time if the two scenes are related.

'Early this morning, a shooting occurred near Methodist North Hospital. No hospital employees were harmed. Six patients were treated and transported to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals,' the hospital wrote in a statement.

'We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly… The hospital is not on lockdown at this time.'

The shooting occurred outside the entrance to the city's Methodist North Hospital emergency room, with police arriving at the scene at around 12:47 a.m. on Tuesday

Despite Tuesday's early morning shooting, violent crime in Memphis was down in the past month, according to new statistics released by the Memphis Police Department.

Violent crime and aggravated assaults in the city are down this month by 20 percent. Homicides are down 16 percent.

However, crimes that are up include auto theft, theft from vehicles and shoplifting.

The department said an initiative to use more retired officers and bring them back in a full-time capacity is underway. It is also working on hiring another class of officers and recruiting some from other departments.