Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
Bloodied ultramarathon runner shares video moments after he was attacked by a coyote on a 150-mile run
An ultramarathon runner known for his international adventures has been attacked much closer to home by a coyote in California – comparing the incident to tussling with a shark.Dean Karnazes, 59, posted a nighttime Instagram video to describe the alleged attack near the Golden Gate bridge, his face bloodied.“I’m out on a 150-mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote,” he says in the video, posted last week. That was a first.“It knocked me over and, thankfully, I’m running with poles, so I whacked it and it ran away.”He described that attack as “kind of brutal,” adding:...
Ultramarathon competitor Dean Karnazes bloodied after coyote attack: 'Kind of brutal'
Dean Karnazes, an ultramarathon runner best known for running 350 miles in over 80 hours without sleep and running a marathon in 50 states in 50 days, revealed last week he was attacked by a coyote. The 50-year-old revealed the attack in a video on Instagram and Twitter last week....
Great White Shark the Size of a 'Four-Wheel Drive' Attacks Teen Fishing
Luke Pascoe was rescued by his best friend after the shark sank its teeth into his leg.
Fisherman Catches Monster Wolf Fish, Gives It a Lobster and Throws It Back
The huge wolf fish nearly bit the Maine fisherman as he grappled with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying
At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach
A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
Dozens of sharks lurk yards from coastline weeks after swimmer was ‘spat out’ by predator
DOZENS of sharks have been spotted lurking off the California coastline – weeks after a swimmer was savaged by a great white. Scores of leopard sharks were detected near the seaside resort of La Jolla, San Diego County earlier this week. Dramatic footage shows the animals surfacing the ocean...
Giant Fireball Explodes Over Texas in Incredible Footage
The fireball was described by one eyewitness as like a "green camera flash," while others said they heard loud booms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
Chad Brown, Prolific Horse Trainer, Charged in Attack Against Woman
The two-time Preakness-winning trainer's legal team disputed the allegations and said a woman broke into his home this week.
Discovery
Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!
This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
California woman catches suspected great white shark's flying leap on camera
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- A California woman taking photos of whales off the coast of Pismo State Beach captured the moment a suspected great white shark made a flying leap into the air. Calli Brooks said she was at the beach for her son's junior lifeguard camp and was taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
SEE IT: Whale leaps on top of boat near Massachusetts in shocking video
A whale made quite a splash by leaping from the water and landing on top of a boat off the coast of Massachusetts. Shocking footage shared by Boston news station NBC10 shows the massive mammal’s collision with the boat, which occurred Sunday morning near White Horse Beach in Plymouth.
A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?
It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany
Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious
I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
WATCH: Giant Alligator Violently Slams Another Gator in Wild Footage
According to the Miami Herald, a huge alligator attacked another gator at Florida’s Silver Springs State Park on Thursday, August 4th around 3:30 p.m. Two videos of the incident emerged on social media. The first video posted to YouTube by an account called Florida Swamp Barbie shows the giant...
California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home
MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
Multiple Great White, Hammerhead Sharks Filmed Near Tourist Hot Spot
According to the website TrackingSharks, there have been 32 shark attacks in the U.S. in 2022, with no fatalities, as of August 16.
Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd
That takes some balls… Running into a whole herd of animals that are upwards of 10 times larger than you all by yourself, and then going after the thing that they will protect the most out of the whole group… on top of the fact that bison are an incredibly aggressive animal. Big balls. Wolves are an incredibly smart creatures, known for their keen hunting abilities. Whether with a pack or flying solo they are very good at what they […] The post Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
943M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0