The Independent

Bloodied ultramarathon runner shares video moments after he was attacked by a coyote on a 150-mile run

An ultramarathon runner known for his international adventures has been attacked much closer to home by a coyote in California – comparing the incident to tussling with a shark.Dean Karnazes, 59, posted a nighttime Instagram video to describe the alleged attack near the Golden Gate bridge, his face bloodied.“I’m out on a 150-mile trail run, and I got attacked by a coyote,” he says in the video, posted last week. That was a first.“It knocked me over and, thankfully, I’m running with poles, so I whacked it and it ran away.”He described that attack as “kind of brutal,” adding:...
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Strapped Cameras to Navy Dolphins and Captured Something Terrifying

At the risk of awarding the title prematurely, we think we’ve found the weirdest study published in 2022. Scientists strapped GoPro cameras to the bodies of six dolphins trained by the U.S. Navy, and recorded them hunting for food and consuming their prey in grisly detail. According to the study, there was a purpose behind this potential invasion of dolphin privacy; namely, to learn more about how the mammals hunted and ate.Scientists have previously made two competing assumptions about how dolphins ate. They engaged in either ram feeding, in which the predators swim faster than their prey and clasp the...
SCIENCE
#Marathon#Swimming#Ultramarathon#Ne Golden Gate Bridge
Discovery

Sharks and Mermaids, oh my!

This is a scene that plays out all day long to the uninitiated beach-goers who spot congregations of sharks swirling around them. Along the California coastline, and especially in La Jolla, California near San Diego, the harmless leopard sharks congregate in such massive numbers that it is considered one of the largest gatherings of leopard sharks in the world.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Oxygen

A 24-Year-Old Man Vanished In The Arizona Desert. Where Is He Now?

It’s been more than a year since Daniel Robinson, a then 24-year-old field geologist for an engineering company, got into his dusty blue Jeep and disappeared into the Arizona desert. What happened next remains a mystery, despite his father David Robinson’s tireless searches through the unforgiving desert for his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Lost California Dog Found 5,600 Miles Away in Germany

Police in Gilroy, California, are trying to crack a very curious case—how did a local dog wind up in a German village 5,600 miles away? The Gilroy Police Foundation wrote in a Facebook post that they had received a message showing the dog, along with a picture of its clover-shaped Gilroy tags. They added that they didn’t know how the hound had made it to Europe but that they had located the owner. “Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog,” the Facebook post added. “You never know where they might turn up.” In the comments under the post, a foundation spokesperson speculated: “We believe the dog belongs to a U.S. military person. The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story.”
GILROY, CA
Whiskey Riff

Black Bear Discovers A Mirror In The Woods & The Reaction Is Hilarious

I’m fully convinced that bears seeing themselves in a mirror for the first time is the best thing on the internet right now. About a month ago, the internet was taken by storm after a video of a bear looking at itself in the mirror surfaced on just about every platform imaginable, and it’s so freaked out by what it sees it starts to jump around like it’s on a trampoline, which is about the same as my reaction after looking into the mirror the morning after a long night of drinking.
ANIMALS
Reuters

California man escapes wildfire with his life but loses home

MARIPOSA, Calif., July 26 (Reuters) - Wildfire refugee Rod McGuire sat alone at the far end of the evacuation center, trying not to cry. One of thousands to flee California's Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park, McGuire, a 57-year-old auto mechanic, escaped from the Sierra Nevada foothills with his life but lost his house, consumed by the largest wildfire to burn in the state this year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd

That takes some balls… Running into a whole herd of animals that are upwards of 10 times larger than you all by yourself, and then going after the thing that they will protect the most out of the whole group… on top of the fact that bison are an incredibly aggressive animal. Big balls. Wolves are an incredibly smart creatures, known for their keen hunting abilities. Whether with a pack or flying solo they are very good at what they […] The post Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
