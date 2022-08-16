ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kike Hernandez back from 60-day injured list

By Nick Friar
 2 days ago

For the first time since June 7, Kike Hernandez is back in the lineup for the Red Sox.

He’s been dealing with a hip flexor injury, but the recent release of Jackie Bradley Jr. indiciated Hernandez was likely to be activated off the 60-day injured list soon. Hernandez was originally placed on the 10-day IL, but he suffered a setback and elected to receive a PRP injection.

Before hitting the IL, Hernandez was only hitting .209 with a .613 OPS. Those marks are well below his career numbers and far from the level of production he provided the Red Sox throughout 2021.

Additionally, Rob Refsnyder has been activated off the 10-day injured list. Unlike Hernandez, Refsnyder had been thriving for the Red Sox before his right knee sprain. In 34 games, he’d posted a .309 average and .885 OPS.

With their return from the IL, Yolmer Sanchez was designated for assignment.

