WALB 10
Albany store clerk charged with card fraud, theft
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An employee at an Albany convenience store is facing charges after police said she used patrons’ card information to make unauthorized purchases, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Lawanda Frazier, 43, was charged with financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft. She...
wfxl.com
Albany police seeking man involved in Superior Creek Lodge shooting
The Albany Police Department needs the public's help in locating a man who allegedly shot another person. APD says Joseph Grice Jr., is wanted for aggravated assault- firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to authorities, the 41-year-old is...
WALB 10
‘You will have to protect yourself and you will have to protect others’: APD chief talks recent officer-involved shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Early Wednesday morning, the Albany Police Department responded to a call on Montego Court. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said a man inside a home assaulted his mother with a gun and fired at officers when they approached the home. “You know this is a situation...
valdostatoday.com
Boston couple arrested for theft and other charges
THOMASVILLE – A former Thomasville Obstetrics and Gynecology Office employee and spouse were arrested and charged with theft by taking. On August 3, 2022, the GBI arrested and charged Susan Kuhns, age 47, of Boston, Georgia with eight counts of theft by taking, four counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of purchase of a controlled substance, and one count of computer invasion of privacy. The GBI also arrested and charged Justin Kuhns, age 50, of Boston, Georgia with one count of theft by taking.
wfxl.com
APD: Shots fired at officers during domestic dispute
A GBI investigation is underway after shots were fired at Albany police officers during a domestic dispute. APD says shortly before 1:30 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the 1300 Block of Montego Ct. about a domestic disturbance. At the scene, officers were told that Richard Lee Hunter had assaulted...
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
wfxl.com
Georgia man arrested by GBI for operating a chop shop
A Marion County man for operating a chop shop. 45-year-old Jose Mezquite Ramirez was arrested by the GBI on August 10 for operating a chop shop, three counts of buying, selling, receiving, concealing, using, possessing, or disposing of motor vehicle or part thereof from which identification has been removed or altered, theft by receiving stolen property - automobile, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
WALB 10
Berrien Co. man charged with several arson offenses
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Berrien County man is behind bars after he was arrested on numerous charges of woods arson and endangering human life. In July, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Georgia Forestry Commission Law Enforcement after 13 intentionally set fires burned 13.7 acres. During...
wfxl.com
One injured in Albany motel shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Albany police and Dougherty County EMS responded, with lights and sirens, to the Superior Creek Lodge, located in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, for a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found 41-year-old Nicholas Johnson...
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Vienna
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Vienna, according to the Vienna Police Department. Early Monday morning, a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in a room at Vienna Travel Inn. He was later identified as Daniel Athon. The body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of...
valdostatoday.com
Nashville Chief of Police retires
NASHVILLE – After 24 years of law enforcement, Nashville Police Department’s Chief Charles “Chuck” Edwards has announced his retirement. This will be my last official press release, as with a very heavy heart, after 20 years of military police duty, and 24 years of civilian law enforcement (and a combined 14 years as Chief of Police), I am retiring. I am submitting the following for print if you would be so kind to do so:
wfxl.com
Police need community help to identify duo seen on camera at Olivia Street burglary
The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspects in the video for a burglary that occurred in the 2500 block of Olivia Street. Surveillance camera video shows two males, one wearing red and black pants, with a white shirt and...
wfxl.com
Man found dead in Vienna motel room
A man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna, says the Vienna Police Department in a Facebook post. Shortly after midnight on Monday morning, Vienna Police and Dooly County EMS were dispatched to the Vienna Travel Inn in reference to a man who was was unresponsive and and not breathing.
southgatv.com
Cause of death determined in murder of Shannon Hammock
ALBANY, GA- Following August 13th’s homicide involving 45 year old, Shannon Hammock, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News that she ultimately died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. Specifics on whether a weapon was used to enforce the trauma or strangulation is...
wfxl.com
Berrien County man facing over 50 charges in connection to forest fires
A Berrien County man is in police custody after setting over a dozen fires and endangering human life. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, 37-year-old Christopher Michael Brown, is facing 55 charges in connection with 13 intentionally set fires that burned 13.7 acres and threatened the lives of local and state officers.
southgatv.com
Two killed in Albany shooting; suspect on the loose
ALBANY, GA– Albany Police responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male subjects both suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. Albany Police Chief Michael Persley telling South...
wfxl.com
Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody
Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County without incident Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
tjournal.com
Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista
A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home. On August 10, a...
WCTV
Tift Co. Schools, law enforcement investigating social media threat
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Schools and law enforcement are responding to a social media threat that was made. The school system said it was notified of the threat on Tuesday. The school system said it is working with the Tifton Police Department to investigate the threat. “We are...
