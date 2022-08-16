Read full article on original website
Related
myarklamiss.com
Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 18th
WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning with some scattered showers and storms (non-severe). We can expect a bit more activity heading into the afternoon with highs a bit cooler in the 80s as winds stay out of the northeast. The threat for severe weather today looks to be very low.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Wednesday with scattered showers and storms
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect scattered showers and storms through the morning, especially across central and northern Arkansas. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 70s while the rain is around. It slacks off some into midday, warming temperatures to the mid-70s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, warming temperatures...
RAIN TOTALS: Many Arkansans saw big rain totals Wednesday!
Wednesday morning Northern and Southern Arkansas saw several hours of heavy rainfall. Many locations picked up well over an inch of rain.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance is coming
We have sunshine this morning in Central Arkansas, but North Arkansas has a cloudy sky and scattered showers. Those will stay in Northeast Arkansas primarily through the morning hours. Central Arkansas will have that chance of showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon into the evening hours. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 97°
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DROUGHT BUSTER: Arkansas to see several inches of rain over the next week!
Our weather pattern is shifting to one with a lot more rainfall.
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota
UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Arkansas to see the coldest day since early June!
It's hard to believe that Little Rock is set to see the coolest day since June 10th just two days after recording the hottest temperatures in 8 years. But that's exactly what is going to happen!
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central Arkansas saw the hottest temperature in 6 years Monday!
For a few hours Monday afternoon, the wind shifted from the North to the West, allowing drier air from the river valley to move into Little Rock.
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota
Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 16
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Ag Horsemanship LLC, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. Freedom Acres, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. UNION. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association of Wesson, Inc., Rhonda...
Geomagnetic storm could bring northern lights to Minnesota, Iowa
A geomagnetic storm is brewing which could mean northern lights in Minnesota late Wednesday night into Wednesday morning – and they could be seen as far south as Iowa and Illinois. But will the clouds cooperate? According to meteorologist Sven Sundgaard, people in Minnesota will have pockets of clear...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farmers’ Almanac Winter Forecast For Arkansas, Will We See A Perfect Winter?
It's been a hot summer, so what are the chances of us having a cold winter? Will we see snow? If so how much? Or will it be warmer than normal? No need to wait because now we know or at least have an idea of what our winter will be like thanks to the Farmers Almanac.
Before & after: Flash floods occurring all across southern Utah
Thunderstorms in recent days across southern Utah caused streams to overflow in locations hundreds of miles apart.
myarklamiss.com
Report: Average Arkansas family spends $238 due to airport delays
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times. According to a report from FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, the average family flying...
myarklamiss.com
Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish
MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
Gas prices continue to drop, Arkansas drivers now pay the lowest average cost in the country
The statewide average of a gallon of gas continues to fall, with drivers in the Natural State now paying the lowest cost in the country.
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia
As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
Comments / 0