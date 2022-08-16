ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Thursday, August 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/18/22) TODAY: Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning with some scattered showers and storms (non-severe). We can expect a bit more activity heading into the afternoon with highs a bit cooler in the 80s as winds stay out of the northeast. The threat for severe weather today looks to be very low.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Wednesday with scattered showers and storms

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect scattered showers and storms through the morning, especially across central and northern Arkansas. Temperatures remain steady in the lower 70s while the rain is around. It slacks off some into midday, warming temperatures to the mid-70s. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, warming temperatures...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance is coming

We have sunshine this morning in Central Arkansas, but North Arkansas has a cloudy sky and scattered showers. Those will stay in Northeast Arkansas primarily through the morning hours. Central Arkansas will have that chance of showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon into the evening hours. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 97°
State
Arkansas
Heavy Rain Causes Flash Flooding in Central, Northern Minnesota

UNDATED -- Some heavy rain has fallen over parts of central Minnesota. The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities says, as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, Cosmos had 4.97 inches of rain, Cambridge had 4.32 inches, Grasston 3.48 inches, East Bethel 3.26 inches, Isanti 3.17 inches, and Maple Grove 3.05 inches of rain.
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Epic video of northern lights during thunderstorm in Minnesota

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, this video was taken just outside of Lutsen, Minnesota and provided to Bring Me The News by John Thain of Odyssey Resorts. The northern lights were forecast to be brilliant Wednesday night thanks to a moderate geomagnetic storm, though it was a matter of which areas of Minnesota would escape cloud cover. This got the best of both, creating a mesmerizing time lapse of the aurora borealis during a thunderstorm.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 16

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Ag Horsemanship LLC, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. Freedom Acres, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. UNION. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association of Wesson, Inc., Rhonda...
Report: Average Arkansas family spends $238 due to airport delays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A surge in flight delays this summer has created chaos in airports across America, with the delay domino effect leaving travelers spending more time—and money—inside airports while they await their unpredictable departure times. According to a report from FamilyDestinationsGuide.com, the average family flying...
Arkansas brother-sister pair pull two 50-pound catfish

MAYFLOWER, Ark. – Do you have a big fish story? A brother-sister central Arkansas duo may well have you beat. Arkansas Game and Fish is reporting Aug. 17 that Haylee and Logan Applegate caught two huge flathead catfish, each over 50 pounds, while night-fishing in Lake Conway. Their father Roger does not think these two fish, each as long as the young fishers are tall, are not the largest in the lake.
Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
