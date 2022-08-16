ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Don't care Do you?
2d ago

I saw her concession speech. She compared herself to Lincoln. Not my neighbor Lincoln Jones Smith. But President Abraham Lincoln. I couldn't believe it .

ohyeah!cheee-eeeze.
2d ago

na na na na na na na na hey hey hey goooooodbye 👋

The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TheDailyBeast

Sarah Palin’s Former In-Laws Host Election Eve Party—for Her Rival

Sarah Palin’s former in-laws held a political fundraiser at their Alaska home Monday—for her opponent. The 2008 GOP hotshot is currently running for her home state’s sole congressional seat in a special ranked choice vote for a position that will end in December, finishing the term of Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in March. Palin is up against GOP tech entrepreneur Nick Begich III, great-grandson of his namesake Democratic Rep. Begich, and Democrat Mary Peltola. Faye Palin, the grandmother of the former Alaska governor’s children held the election eve party for Begich, telling Newsy that she didn’t do it because she dislikes her former daughter-in-law, but because she “only has one vote.” “Nick and I share similar views on what’s best for Alaska’s future,” Faye Palin said in a statement posted on Facebook earlier this year. “He’s the kind of guy that’ll roll up his shirt sleeves and work tirelessly for all Alaskans.” In 2002, when Faye Palin ran for a mayoral seat, the soon-to-be governor didn’t endorse her, possibly due to her support of abortion rights, according to NBC News.
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
The Independent

Trump gloats over Liz Cheney loss before primary polls even open: ‘You’re fired’

As polls indicate a heavy defeat is on the horizon for Liz Cheney in Wyoming, former president Donald Trump took a dig at the Republican representative using his trademark phrase: “You’re fired.”Voters will decide the fate of the high-profile Republican on Tuesday as primary elections occur in Wyoming, one of the reddest states in the country.“This is your chance to send a message to the RINOs (Republican in Name Only) and the fake news media, the radical left lunatics, that we have unfortunately too many in our country, and you’re going to elect Harriet, and you’re going to tell...
