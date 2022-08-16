ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

The worst Call of Duty games of all time, ranked

Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. But it’s not all gravy. When you release a new entry every single year for nearly two decades, you’re bound to have some misses along with the hits. Titles like Black Ops 2, Call of Duty 4, Modern Warfare 2, Black Ops III, and others are remembered fondly by most. Others, not so much.
dotesports.com

Call of Duty season 5 roadmap includes new changes and weapons for Warzone, Vanguard

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II nearly here, it’s almost time to call it quits on Vanguard and its corresponding content in Warzone. That doesn’t mean there’s nothing left for the last iteration of CoD, however, with the game announcing a new roadmap for its final season, Last Stand, which will include the re-introduction of Raul Menendez, the villain from Black Ops II, as well as new maps, updates to Caldera, new guns, and even a new multiplayer mode for players to try out.
hypebeast.com

Pre-Order 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' To Play Full Campaign One Week Early

Activision has now announced that those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be able to play the full campaign mode a whole week before the game’s official release. With the sequel set to drop October 28, those who’ve pre-ordered it will be able to access its complete story mode as early as October 20. Pre-orders will also receive other perks such as early access for the open beta periods in September and a Final Judgment Bundle that includes the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint that you can immediately use in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.
PC Gamer

Activision accused of ripping off Dr Disrespect's game for a $20 Call of Duty skin

The new Doomsayer skin in Warzone looks suspiciously like the "unique" Deadrop mask belonging to Midnight Society's Robert Bowling. Just a few weeks after acknowledging the "misstep" of plagiarizing the Floof Fury skin for Call of Duty: Warzone (opens in new tab), Activision is facing accusations of having done it again, this time with a skin that looks remarkably similar to a "Variant" in Midnight Society's upcoming extraction shooter Deadrop.
DBLTAP

Early Modern Warfare 2 Looked Like Mobile Game, According to Crimsix

CoD pro Crimsix recently joked that an early Modern Warfare 2 build looked like a mobile game. Activision's next entry into the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare 2, has already been subjected to plenty of leaks. From weapons, to maps, to returning modes, it seems like there's very little we haven't already seen from the new game — and it hasn't even released yet.
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Releasing Earlier Than Expected

Activision and developer Infinity Ward have today revealed that the single-player campaign from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be available to play earlier than expected. In a general sense, Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch at the end of October across all PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. And while this is likely when many players will look to jump into the game, the campaign itself will now be available to play for some a full week in advance.
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30

PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
IGN

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Free Title Update 1 Trailer

Monster Hunter: Sunbreak's first free title update arrives this week. Take on new monsters, increase your quest level, and proceed with your investigations into the Anomaly when the update launches on August 10. Additional paid DLC is also on the way. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is available now on PC...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Starfield pre-order guide - here are your early options

UK - Xbox: £59.99 at Game (opens in new tab) £49.99 at Base (opens in new tab) We know quite a lot about it, we're very excited about it, and we can now start to put down Starfield pre-orders ahead of its release. The next massive RPG open-world game from Bethesda is the first under their new Microsoft stewardship and sees an enormous, sprawling universe primed for exploration and stories, arrive on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

‘Diablo IV’ won’t include pay-to-win microtransactions

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Blizzard has published a long-awaited update on its monetization plans for Diablo IV. The short version of the blog post is that Diablo IV will be a full-priced title with an in-game shop and optional seasonal passes. However, the only way to make your characters more powerful will be by playing the game. Here's how monetization will work.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 teases first major DLC and looks like it's set in an arena

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has been a big success for developer Techland, shifting well over 5 million copies (opens in new tab), and the studio's model as with the original is to support it with DLC for years to come. The first major story DLC (opens in new tab) was delayed until September, but today saw a new tease for 'Bloody Ties' and the promise of a full reveal at Gamescom.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Blizzard Insists 'Diablo IV' Won't Feature Pay-To-Win Mechanics

Despite Diablo Immortal earning upwards of $100 million USD in just the two months since its release, Blizzard continues to insist that Diablo IV will not feature any pay-to-win mechanics. In a new blog post detailing the game’s development updates, the publisher says that while the title will feature an in-game store and optional season passes, it will remain a full-priced game, meaning you won’t be able to pay your way to victory.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths - Gameplay Trailer

Watch The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths trailer to see gameplay, enemies, and more from this upcoming DLC pack, which brings two new dungeons to explore. In The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depth, clash with the invading Firesong Circle in Earthen Root Enclave and investigate the lost lore of the Druid King in Graven Deep as you experience new stories that continue the ongoing Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure. What will you discover buried deep beneath the sea and earth?
VIDEO GAMES
NME

New ‘Starfield’ footage won’t be at Gamescom 2022

After Bethesda announced that Gamescom 2022 attendees would be able to see new Starfield footage at the event, it looks that the decision has been reverted. In the original news post, the publisher stated that those making their way to the event would “come see Redfall and Starfield gameplay and get your hands on Fallout 76 while you’re there”. This gave the inclination that attendees would be able to view brand new footage of the sci-fi role-playing game and Arkane‘s co-op vampire title.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Dying Light 2’ to reveal new DLC ‘Bloody Ties’ at Gamescom

It’s been confirmed that new DLC is coming to Dying Light 2: Stay Human, with Bloody Ties set to be revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Making the announcement on Twitter, host Geoff Keighley wrote: “Tuesday, see the reveal of Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, the new DLC, during Gamescom Opening Night Live.
VIDEO GAMES
