Activision has now announced that those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be able to play the full campaign mode a whole week before the game’s official release. With the sequel set to drop October 28, those who’ve pre-ordered it will be able to access its complete story mode as early as October 20. Pre-orders will also receive other perks such as early access for the open beta periods in September and a Final Judgment Bundle that includes the Legendary “Deathknell” Operator Skin and the Legendary “Bloodthirsty” Weapon Blueprint that you can immediately use in both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO