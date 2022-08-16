Read full article on original website
Siloam Springs school phone policies could strike controversy
Most schools top goal this school year has been safety, and with school shootings becoming more common; parents are wanting their child to have the ability to call.
Alma schools have new developments in the works as class begins
ALMA, Arkansas — The Alma School District started school today as over 3,000 students returned to the classroom. The school district has had a busy summer— from donations to construction plans, and talk of the future. Alma alum Shannon Skokos and her husband recently donated $1 million dollars...
talkbusiness.net
Bentonville medical school beginning to staff up
Officials with the nonprofit Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville announced several academic and medical hires Thursday (Aug. 18), ranging from faculty affairs, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), foundational sciences, educational technology and curriculum management. The appointments include Lisako McKyer, vice dean of faculty affairs and DEI; Yerko...
talkbusiness.net
Officials discuss Northwest Arkansas development, challenges
Northwest Arkansas is a great place to live and work but that also comes with challenges, according to city leaders along with state and national politicians who spoke at a Builders Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) luncheon in Bentonville on Thursday (Aug. 18). The leaders spoke about policy and a...
Back-to-school bus issues lead to upset parents
Springdale parents and grandparents remain upset following the Springdale School District's decision to create new bus routes this school year.
talkbusiness.net
Olsson breaks ground on new Fayetteville office
Nebraska-based engineering and design firm Olsson and development firm Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners in Rogers are partnering to build a new Class A office building on North Steele Boulevard in Fayetteville. C.R. Crawford Construction of Fayetteville started work recently on the 36,000-square-foot building next to First National Bank of NWA....
KHBS
Arkansas officials prepping for 2024 solar eclipse
ROGERS, Ark. — The 2024 Great American Solar Eclipse was discussed on Wednesday at the Arkansas Emergency Management Conference at the Rogers Convention Center. Kim Williams from the Arkansas Department of Parks is the project manager for the eclipse. “We have not had an eclipse over Arkansas in over...
Last Northwest Arkansas drive-in movie theater closing after 42 years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville's 112 Drive-In is one of three Arkansas drive-in theaters remaining in 2022. Soon, there will only be two left in the state once the drive-in closes after 42 years in Northwest Arkansas. The 112 Drive-in opened in 1980 off of Highway 112 in Fayetteville after...
NWA sees shortage in accessible housing
More housing is needed in Northwest Arkansas for individuals who have a criminal background and little to no credit history.
KHBS
The Road Ahead: Road work to pick back up in NWA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With fall just a few weeks away, that means construction season will soon be winding down, but officials are already looking ahead to next year and beyond. That means expect plenty of road work over the next several years. Believe it or not, according to AR-DOT,...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Oklahoma signs agreement with Arkansas for interstate air commerce and development
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma and Arkansas signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a corridor for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles to fly more freely between Tulsa and Bentonville, Arkansas. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson signed the new agreement at the Oklahoma State University- Tulsa...
Dressing up Fayetteville's College Avenue
The city of Fayetteville is looking to upgrade part of College Avenue, giving it more curb and appeal. What's happening: Local officials showed the public plans for more trees and sidewalks — and maybe medians, too — for the roughly half-mile stretch between North and Sycamore streets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. The city is taking comments from the public through Aug. 23.Why it matters: An average of 28,000 vehicles travel through the area every day, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. That's more than 28% of the city's population, so traffic flow and speed control are important...
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Alexandria Gladden
Alexandria Gladden joined Signature Bank of Arkansas in 2005 as a part-time teller after growing up watching her family work in banking. Her father, Gary Head, is president and CEO of Fayetteville-based White River Bancshares Co., the bank’s holding company. Her uncle also is a banker. “It was the...
Ride requests increases for Ozark Regional Transit following launch of on-demand service
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based transit provider Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) has seen demand for its on-demand service triple since launching earlier this year on the Via platform. Ride requests have risen from about 500 per week in late February to 1,500 in the last week of July, according to...
12-year-old from Arkansas continues pursuit of USA Mullet Championship title
After advancing to the Top 25 in his age group of the USA Mullet Championships, a 12-year-old boy from Wesley has his eyes on taking home the title.
Lawrence County Record
Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury
A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
Legal experts explain NWA panhandler situation
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local and state leaders discussed panhandling laws with an increase in Northwest Arkansas. Fayetteville city attorney Kit William explained that cities can't do much about panhandlers, especially after a Supreme Court decision in 2015, Reed v. Town of Gilbert, put panhandling as protected speech under the first amendment.
Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
Highway 72 accident backs traffic to Pea Ridge
A Wednesday morning accident on Highway 72 at Little Flock is impacting both lanes and causing a severe traffic delay.
5NEWS
