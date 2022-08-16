ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte Falls, OR

KDRV

Weed, water and warrants in Josephine County law enforcement efforts

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says four arrests have come from three illegal marijuana grow operation search warrants this week. It also says more than 10,000 marijuana plants came to an end. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Butte Falls, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
KDRV

McComas among 25 staff departing Rogue Retreat

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford housing services agency says today its Board of Directors is announcing the departure of the agency's founder and Executive Director as part of 25 staff members dismissed from the organization. Rogue Retreat says Chad McComas has departed the organization after 24 years of service. Board...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

UPDATED: APPROX. 50 FIRES -- ODF crews responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties

UPDATED THURSDAY ARTICLE AT: https://www.kdrv.com/news/odf-sw-is-fighting-about-50-fires-left-from-thunderstorm-lightning/article_4aea51e4-1f09-11ed-9166-0f509f216886.html. (Wednesday night) MEDFORD, Ore. - ODF crews are currently responding to 27 fires across Jackson and Josephine counties. All fires are holding at small sizes with the largest being an estimated 3 acres in size on Tallowbox Mountain in the Applegate Valley. At this time, no homes are threatened.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: California lawsuit blames PacifiCorp for McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A California law firm has a lawsuit filed today against electricity utility company PacifiCorp accusing it of starting the McKinney Fire. Fire litigation law firm Singleton Schreiber says it filed a lawsuit against PacifiCorp alleging the utility company is responsible for the McKinney Fire, "which was ignited by its poorly maintained utility infrastructure."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

FireWatch Update: RRSNF firefighters are working on 12 wildfires tied to lightning

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The U.S. Forest Service reports that Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest firefighters are busy with 12 fires burning in the Forest tonight. The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) Office says tonight, "Firefighters chased fires over much of the Forest after last night’s lightning storm pelted some areas with lightning. Currently there are 12 total confirmed fires on the Forest. Three fires are contained and one is controlled. There are seven reports of smoke that were not found, Firefighters and aerial reconnaissance flights will continue to search for these reported smokes."
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Pitching around the coast

MEDFORD, Ore--- North Medford High School's pitcher, Trey Newmann, grew up on the diamond. He spent his childhood as the bat boy for the Eagle Point High School baseball team, his father's team. Then one day, Trey decided it was his turn to play. The incoming high school senior spent...
MEDFORD, OR

