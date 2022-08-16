ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IL

Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash

A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff's Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
WALNUT HILL, IL
Centralia Lake to be treated with Algaecide on Thursday

Lake Centralia will once again be treated with Algaecide on Thursday. City Manager Kory Smith says with continued warm air and water temperatures, the city will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec at Lake Centralia to prevent the growth of Nuisance algal and blue-green algae blooms.
CENTRALIA, IL
Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday

There's another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
WOOD RIVER, IL
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday

State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KINMUNDY, IL
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges

David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IL
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid

BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

ST. LOUIS – It's a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We're talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2's Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
KIMMSWICK, MO
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022

A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff's Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL

