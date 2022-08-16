Read full article on original website
Smoke from warehouse fire in Illinois raises concerns
There's still no word on the cause of the fire, but residents and first responders really want to know what's in the smoke. Residents wonder what they’ve been breathing.
belleville.net
Applications Are Being Accepted for Several Positions Within the City
Applications are being accepted for a Full-time Fire Chief and several Seasonal Park Maintenance Positions. View detailed job descriptions for these positions and apply online via the link below.
JOBS・
southernillinoisnow.com
Walnut Hill man injured in single vehicle crash
A 30-year-old Walnut Hill man was injured in a single pickup truck crash in Walnut Hill early Wednesday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Dustin Alvis of Walnut Hill Road ran off the right side of the Walnut Hill Road at the Baker Street intersection, struck the roadside ditch, continued east where the pickup struck a large shrub and then another ditch. The pickup came to a stop on its top after hitting a tree.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Lake to be treated with Algaecide on Thursday
Lake Centralia will once again be treated with Algaecide on Thursday. City Manager Kory Smith says with continued warm air and water temperatures, the city will once again be applying a commercial algaecide known as EarthTec at Lake Centralia to prevent the growth of Nuisance algal and blue-green algae blooms.
southernillinoisnow.com
Boil order issued for a number of streets in Centralia
The entire East side of Wamac from Illinois Central Tracks, South and East to City Limits.
advantagenews.com
Hazardous waste drop off site open Friday
There’s another hazardous waste drop off day coming up tomorrow for area residents. Madison County Building and Zoning and the Illinois EPA are teaming to provide a free hazardous waste drop off site at 249 North Old St. Louis Road in Wood River and the next drop off day is tomorrow (Friday) August 19.
Boil order continues in Collinsville following water main break
A boil order issued in Collinsville, Illinois continued into Wednesday night. .
southernillinoisnow.com
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday
State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
edglentoday.com
Coroner's Office Confirms Fatality On Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street In Hartford
HARTFORD - The Madison County Coroner's Office confirmed Tuesday evening that a tragic crash on Illinois Route 3 and Seventh Street in Hartford with two vehicles resulted in a fatality. The accident call went out around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday. The coroner's office said additional information about the accident will...
wgel.com
Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges
David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100...
southernillinoisnow.com
Route 161 Extension Skillet Fork Bridge to go down to one lane with weight limit on Tuesday
The Marion County Highway Department has received direction from the Illinois Department of Transportation to reduce traffic on the Route 161 Extension Bridge over Skillet Fork to one lane with a likely 11 ton weight limit. Highway Engineer Mike McCormick says the restrictions are due to a deterioration of the...
cilfm.com
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
Former Glen Carbon Mayor died this week
Former Glen Carbon Illinois Mayor Ronald J. "Ronnie" Foster Sr. died at 2:03 p.m. on Tues., Aug. 16 at the age of 86 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over
ST. LOUIS – It’s a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. We’re talking about the Blue Owl and some big changes are coming. FOX 2’s Margie Ellisor was live there with a big announcement. For more information about the Blue Owl, please visit TheBlueOwl.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Weapons, drugs and alcohol charges filed in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE — Several weapons, drug and alcohol related sets of charges were filed Tuesday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Duane A Reams, 35, of the 4400 block of E. Golike Lane, Bethalto, was charged Aug. 16 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
