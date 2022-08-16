State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

KINMUNDY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO