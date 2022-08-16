Read full article on original website
Related
wcti12.com
West Craven introduces new football helmets, ECU football ready for 2nd scrimmage
NEW BERN, Craven County — We are now just 2 days away from the first Blitz of the season. That means the high school football season is almost underway. It's a fresh new start for each team and a fresh new look for the West Craven Eagles. They have switched from blue helmets to white helmets this season.
New Bern begins season as top team in poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern begins the high school football season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Here’s how the poll looks going into the first week of games. Click here to see the full schedule of games. Click here to see more high school football coverage.
wcti12.com
North Carolina native, 20 veteran of public service will lead City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A 20-year veteran of public service has been selected as the new manager for the City of Jacksonville. On Tuesday, the Jacksonville City Council voted to hire Josh Ray as their new city manager. Ray has served as city manager in other communities, most recently...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: Years later, still no help for some from RebuildNC
NEW BERN, Craven County — Hurricanes Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018 devastated thousands of Eastern Carolina families. The intense flooding from rivers and streams adversely affected many low-income and minority communities. That's why North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper established the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to manage nearly $1 billion dollars in federal funds to rebuild.
WECT
Body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
wcti12.com
ENC school 12k sign-on bonus alleviates pain amid teacher shortage
Pamlico County — The countdown is on to the first day of school across eastern Carolina. Many school districts are plagued by staffing shortages. We are following up on the 12 thousand dollars sign-on bonus Pamlico County Schools is offering for their hard-to-fill positions. In June, Pamlico County Superintendent...
WITN
Greenville police searching for missing man
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Greenville Police Department says 29-year-old Clinton Jackson III was reported missing on Monday. He was last seen in the area of Fairfax Avenue dressed in a black t-shirt and black pants.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcti12.com
Pitt County Schools still struggling to fill teacher jobs as school begins soon
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Pitt County Schools is still looking for teachers and substitutes for the upcoming school year. The county still has a large number of vacancies to fill. Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Pitt County Schools, Dr. Kristi Rhone said they currently have 34 vacancies. Dr....
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcti12.com
Jacksonville Police searching for runaway
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — An eastern North Carolina police department is searching for a missing teen. Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department said Ariel St. Pierre, 15, ran away from her home in Jacksonville. She is White, about 5’6” and 110 pounds with brown hair. Anyone with...
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
wraltechwire.com
Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
wcti12.com
Juniper Road Two fire 77% contained, remains at just over 1,200 acres
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire in Pender County is now 77% contained, and the N.C. Forest Service is preparing for demobilization. The fire remains 1,226 acres in size and will continue to be closely monitored by personnel during mop up operations. A temporary flight restriction...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Nine ounces of cocaine found in Winterville man’s pants
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Winterville man was arrested in Edgecombe County after a stash of cocaine was found in his pants. Edgecombe County deputies said on Monday they stopped a vehicle on Colonial Road for a traffic violation. During the stop, deputies say Gyron Langley resisted, attempted to...
foxwilmington.com
Former Pender County Commissioner Dr. Jimmy Tate returns to the board
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Dr. Jimmy Tate is back as a member of the Pender County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Tate took the oath of office Tuesday night, to serve out the remainder of David Williams’s term as District 1 Representative. The Pender County Republican Party’s Executive Committee recommended Dr. Tate for the seat after Williams resigned last month, and commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation Tuesday evening.
wcti12.com
Greenville City Council takes steps toward social district plan
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville City Council is taking steps to implement a social district plan. If approved this coming Thursday, customers will be able to take alcohol out of a bar and walk to other businesses in the area around Evans and Fifth Streets Dickenson Avenue. Mayor...
wcti12.com
Juniper Road Two fire now 53% contained
HAMPSTEAD, Pender County — The Juniper Road Two Fire within the Holly Shelter Game Land is now 53% contained but remains at 1,226 acres. Forest Service PIO Carrie McCullen said there are currently 60 management team members out working the fire with 6 crew members on machines. She added that Monday's rainfall helped ease the fire, but they are still being watchful with firefighting efforts, and were able to send some workers home.
Comments / 0