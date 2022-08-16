Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead fixes well; Waco-area water restrictions rage on
Fresh rain Wednesday and Thursday, with more in the forecast, provided a little relief to the Waco area’s main water source as cities and water providers continue to enforce water restrictions and keep tabs on water consumption during an especially hot, dry summer. All of McLennan County, along with...
fox44news.com
Water supply company issues immediate restrictions
McLENNAN / FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Levi Water Supply Corporation is now under emergency conditions due to the water plant on Water Well Road being out of service. Manager Jim Sheffield said in a release on Thursday morning that this area serves McLennan County and Falls County, east of Lorena. He also said there will not be any outside watering of yards or recreational water use – and that any outside watering or recreational water use could result in the discontinuing of water service.
WacoTrib.com
Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair
A weak point near the low water dam that forms Lake Brazos through downtown Waco is set for $9.1 million in repairs expected to start by the fall. If the earthen embankment on the eastern bank near the low water dam were to fail, the river could largely bypass the dam, causing the water level to drop through town. The city has reinforced the embankment with steel, riprap and other materials over time, but it has needed reinforcement since the dam was built in 2007, officials said. Utilities Director Lisa Tyer said the project is tentatively set to begin in October and end in 2025.
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County commissioners vote against Elm Mott emergency district
McLennan County commissioners turned down a petition for a new emergency services district covering Elm Mott and surrounding areas, after determining the proposal is not financially feasible. Elm Mott Fire & Rescue Chief Casey Perry had proposed the tax district to fund maintenance and operations, build a new firehouse and...
KWTX
Waco city leaders discuss property tax rate decrease
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - City council members discussed a proposal Tuesday to lower the property tax rate, arguing business and property owners need support during these challenging times. The proposal to lower Waco’s tax rate a quarter of a penny would mean the lowest rate in over a decade.
fox44news.com
Paving work to cause Waco road closure
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of the northbound Interstate 35 frontage, north of University Parks Drive, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. this Wednesday. This is due to paving work as crews continue to complete construction on the frontage...
WacoTrib.com
Waco High, city ballfield work to proceed with caution after WWI-era "practice bombs" found
Despite discovery of what officials believe are two inert World War I-era “practice bombs” near Waco High School and construction sites for the school’s replacement and new Lake Air Little League ballfields, work at the sites will continue. Both projects are on land that once was a...
fox44news.com
Central Texas Couple Sees Skyhigh Electric Bill
GATESVILLE, TX (FOX 44) – As we slowly inch towards fall, many are starting to see summer bills catch up to them. One bill being electricity is where some are starting to see sky-high prices. Mike Thoreson and his wife, Michelle Wren-Thoreson have a bill that costs almost $1200.
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
Waco OKs $12.4 million for TSTC center over time; County OKs $8.4 million up front Damaged embankment at Lake Brazos dam getting $9 million repair. The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam.
KWTX
Power restored at McLennan County Jail
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Electricity was restored at the McLennan County Jail at about 9 a.m. Thursday. The power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m. Aug. 18. The generators are and air conditioners were running at the time of the outage, but areas like the kitchen are without power, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: How the infrastructure bill could bring Amtrak to downtown Waco
Waco should become a “Dark Sky” community, where stars return to our night sky. Twenty or so other American communities have achieved this milestone. If Waco could achieve “Dark Sky”status, Waco would become a mecca for tourism. David M. Orosz, Waco. Amtrak in Waco. There are...
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
News Channel 25
Bell County Attorney: Proposed marijuana proposition in Killeen interferes with state law
It’s still a few months until Election Day but the proposed decriminalization of marijuana in the city of Killeen is on the mind of many. It will be on the ballot come November 8, but if this ordinance passes enforcing it would be a challenge. On July 24 it...
coveleaderpress.com
Coryell County commissioners table action on amendment to declaration of local disaster for drought conditions
Welding, grinding, gun range among local causes of fires. The Coryell County Commissioners tabled action during an Aug. 9 meeting, on a proposed amendment to the county’s Declaration of Local Disaster for the Crittenburg Complex Fire and critical wildfire hazards that would prohibit the use of certain ammunition during critical drought conditions in order to limit fire risks.
inforney.com
New battery distribution center opens in Temple
(The Center Square) – Another company is expanding its manufacturing operations in Texas, this time, East Penn Manufacturing Company in Temple, Texas. East Penn held its grand opening this week for its new battery finishing and distribution center in Temple after local and state leaders toured the facility. "As...
KWTX
Abbott praises creation of new battery distribution facility in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday celebrated the grand opening of East Penn Manufacturing Company’s new battery finishing and distribution center during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility in Temple. The governor, along with state and local leaders, received a tour of the new facility.
KWTX
Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app. The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others,...
KWTX
DPS identifies Waco woman struck, killed by pickup
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Juliet Dedeluk, 22, of Waco, was killed after she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck Tuesday evening. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash at around 10:40 p.m. Aug. 16 on FM 308 near Leuschner Road in Elm Mott. DPs...
COVID-19 precautions become normal in Central Texas school districts
TEMPLE, Texas — For more than two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had been a front runner of concerns during the school year. However, this year as students and staff return to the classroom the virus has taken a back seat to safety and security. But, that doesn't necessarily mean...
22-Year-Old Juliet Dedeluk Dead Following Pedestrian Accident In Waco (Waco, TX)
Texas DPS reported that a 22-year-old Waco woman was pronounced dead after being struck by a Ford F-150 on Tuesday. Around 10:40 PM on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to [..]
