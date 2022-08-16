Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Tarrant County Juvenile Board asks for help with backlog of cases involving minors
FORT WORTH, Texas - The Tarrant County Juvenile Board is asking county leaders to give them some extra help to relieve a backlog of cases. FOX 4 first reported on Monday on the high number of juveniles in custody, many of them in custody far longer than they should be.
fox4news.com
County leaders divided over adding polling location at Dallas County jail
With the midterm election less than three months away, there's talk in Dallas County about adding a new polling location in the county jail. County commissioners are divided on the issue, but the ultimate decision is with the sheriff.
Relative of Benbrook veterinarian under arrest after death following bar fight
38-year-old John Birdwell is charged with injury to an elderly person with intent in connection with the death of his father in law, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Bearden, a veterinarian at VCA Animal Hospital in Benbrook
fox4news.com
Dallas police find tiger cub while serving warrant
DALLAS - Dallas police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas Police says its officers were assisting the US Marshal's with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home on Meadow Gate Lane. The animal is currently being held...
fox4news.com
'White Only' water fountain sign rededicated at Dallas County Records Building
The ‘White Only' sign at the building's water fountain, discovered almost 20 years ago, was revealed with a new historical marker. In 2013, Commissioner John Wiley Price called for it to be a public symbol of the city's segregated past and the progress that has been made since.
fox4news.com
Man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in Fort Worth bar
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
Son-in-law charged in connection with death of Benbrook veterinarian
Days after a Benbrook veterinarian is killed in a fight at a Fort Worth bar, his son in law is under arrest. John Birdwell, 38, is being held on $75 thousand bond in connection with the death of his Dr. Robert Bearden, 66.
Man at the center of Dallas SWAT standoff found dead in the attic
olice and the medical examiner are still investigating Wednesday’s death of a man at the center of a SWAT stand-off in North Oak Cliff. It started when police went to a home on Starr Street near east Eighth Street and I-35.
Suspects jump from moving car before it rolls into house
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A short police pursuit ended when the suspects bailed out of their car, which then rolled into a house. It happened on Aug. 17 near 1000 Lakeview Ridge. Police said no one was injured, but the suspects did get away. The incident started when officers responded to a possible person with a weapon call at 8323 Calmont Av. Officers had a description of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene. As they were heading toward the call officers spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But police said the car attempted to allude officers.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police release video of hit-and-run driver that killed elderly man
Juan Garcia was just three weeks away from his seventy-fifth birthday. His son says they were planning a family trip to Vegas to celebrate. Now, they’re focused on trying to identify and find the driver that struck and killed him.
WFAA
Fort Worth police, family need help identifying suspect in hit-and-run that killed a grandfather
Police released video of a suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run along Vaughn and Avenue H on Friday night. Juan Garcia, 74, was killed.
Accused Dallas Love Field shooter out of hospital, booked into jail
37-year old Portia Odufuwa was shot numerous times by Dallas police after she began shooting at Love Field July 25th. She has been recovering at Parkland hospital for the last three and a half weeks.
Man dies immediately after he was found guilty in Denton County, Texas Rangers investigating
The Texas Rangers are investigating the in-custody death of a Frisco man who died minutes after he was found guilty of five counts of sexual assault of a child in a Denton County courtroom, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office. Edward Leclair, 57, was arrested in 2018 after...
Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street
On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
fox4news.com
New 'Jericho Village' development to help Wylie families facing homelessness
Thousands of North Texans are not able to afford a home. Now, some leaders of Wylie in Collin COunty are doing something to help. Groundbreaking is set for end of year on a $7 million, 38-unit housing complex called Jericho Village.
Man with car problems got shot while looking for help, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the suspect that shot a man while he was looking for help with his vehicle Wednesday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers were dispatched at the intersection of westbound Interstate 20 and the northbound entrance ramp onto the South Loop 820. That was at 2:18 a.m. Wednesday.
Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
News Channel 25
Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case
DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case. On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police have...
fox4news.com
Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail
DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
