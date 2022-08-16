ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas police find tiger cub while serving warrant

DALLAS - Dallas police found a tiger inside of Red Bird home while serving a warrant on Wednesday. Dallas Police says its officers were assisting the US Marshal's with a federal warrant, when the cub was found in the home on Meadow Gate Lane. The animal is currently being held...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man charged for headbutting father-in-law to death in Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly killing his father-in-law by headbutting him in a Fort Worth bar. The deadly attack happened this past Friday at Woody’s Tavern on Bryant Irvin Road. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, John Birdwell was at the bar...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Suspects jump from moving car before it rolls into house

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A short police pursuit ended when the suspects bailed out of their car, which then rolled into a house. It happened on Aug. 17 near 1000 Lakeview Ridge. Police said no one was injured, but the suspects did get away. The incident started when officers responded to a possible person with a weapon call at 8323 Calmont Av. Officers had a description of a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene. As they were heading toward the call officers spotted the car and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. But police said the car attempted to allude officers.
FORT WORTH, TX
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Dallas SWAT cuts hole in roof, finds Pablo Ramos unresponsive in attic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department Special Investigations Unit is looking into the death of Pablo Ramos, 53, on Aug. 17. Dallas SWAT found Ramos unresponsive in his attic after a few hours trying to make contact with him. They eventually cut a hole through his roof to find him. But this was after they had deployed gas into his house. Ramos was taken to a local hospital where he died.The incident began after the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard, police said. Officers initially knocked on the door to contact Ramos, who then locked the door.That's when SWAT was called after obtaining a search warrant. Office of Police Oversight was notified in addition to the SIU. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office was also notified and will conduct its own investigation.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Death In Custody on Starr Street

On August 17, 2022, at 12:18 PM, the Dallas Police Auto Theft and Gang Unit responded to 221 Starr Street regarding an investigation into stolen vehicles. The preliminary investigation found two stolen vehicles being sold for parts in the backyard. Officers knocked on the door to contact the suspect, who then locked the door. Dallas SWAT was requested, responded to, and obtained a search warrant for the home. The home was evacuated, and police were told the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, was in the attic. After a few hours of trying to make contact with the suspect, asking him to come out of the attic and surrender with no response, SWAT deployed gas into the house. SWAT then cut a hole in the roof of the home and found the suspect inside, not responsive. Ramos was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man found dead in Grand Prairie car crash actually victim of unrelated homicide

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — When police found a man dead after a crash on I-30 near Grand Prairie, they initially assumed he was the victim of a fatal accident. It seemed cut-and-dry; a wreck on an interstate that ended tragically. However, police now say the man found dead Sunday was actually a victim of a homicide unrelated to the accident. The call came in at about 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 18 after a car travelling east on I-30 crashed into a disabled Dodge pickup stuck in a traffic lane. Officers responding to the scene found the truck's driver dead and the driver of the other car slightly injured.But that wasn't the end of the story. Police said further investigation uncovered new evidence that suggested that the man, identified as Olman Rodriguez, 38, of Fort Worth, was killed by an unknown third party.Detectives said Rodriguez was seen just before the crash "interacting" with as-of-yet unidentified vehicle. Police did not have much in the way of details regarding that vehicle, but ask that anyone who was near Belt Line Road on eastbound I-30 that Sunday contact them as soon as possible.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
News Channel 25

Dallas police search for answers in double-homicide case

DALLAS — Dallas police are searching for answers in a double-homicide case. On August 5 minutes before midnight, police were called to the 8600 block of Woodcastle. Upon their arrival, they discovered 67-year-old David Blair and 61-year-old Johnny Blair both dead with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Police have...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas Love Field shooting suspect out of hospital, in jail

DALLAS - The woman who was shot by Dallas police after opening fire inside of Dallas Love Field is out of the hospital and in the Dallas County jail. Last month, Portia Odufuwa, 37, fired into the ceiling near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter. She yelled things about her marriage, incarceration and said she was going to blow the place up, police said.
DALLAS, TX

