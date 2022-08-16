ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northlake, IL

CBS Chicago

Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments

SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
SOUTH HOLLAND, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces

Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
ORLAND PARK, IL
vfpress.news

Proviso Police Participating In Dunkin’ Cop On A Rooftop Aug. 19

Maywood Police officers, on the rooftop of a Dunkin’ in Maywood in 2019, participate in Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop. | File. Thursday, August 18, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Police departments in at least four Proviso Township suburbs will be participating in the 20th Annual...
MAYWOOD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/18/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch

CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans. Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon. Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser […]
CHICAGO, IL
Inside Indiana Business

Riverfront district approved for St. John

The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wjol.com

Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago

Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
CHICAGO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
oakpark.com

Oak Park Trustee Walker-Peddakotla resigns

Arti Walker-Peddakotla has resigned as Oak Park village trustee, citing stress-related health concerns related to her job as an elected official. Walker-Peddakotla, wrote that she is recovering from a recent hysterectomy, handed in her notice Aug. 18, effective immediately. In a statement sent to Wednesday Journal and posted to her...
OAK PARK, IL
wjol.com

IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53

Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card

Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

