Feds' mistake costs South Holland retiree more than $49,000 in pension payments
SOUTH HOLLAND (CBS) -- She clocked more than four decades with the government before retiring.But the feds are stiffing her on part of her pension money, even though they acknowledge a mistake in their system.Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside one suburban woman's fight for her hard-earned retirement money. Beatrice Fells started her first government job in 1972. "The salary is $5,871," she said with a chuckle, showing CBS 2 her employment records that are so old, they're type-written. Before her last day of work, someone in human resources printed the documentation for her. "I'm like, 'I'm retiring. What...
blockclubchicago.org
Proco Joe Moreno To Run For City Council Again After Legal Woes, Report Says
CHICAGO — Former Ald. Proco Joe Moreno, who’s faced a variety of legal woes and scandals, plans to run for City Council again. Moreno told the Tribune’s A.D. Quig he wants to again lead the 1st Ward — though his guilty pleas and headline-grabbing cases could pose challenges to that bid.
Pilsen Alliance Leader Fired Over Financial Issues, Board Says, But Some Say It Was Over Push To Unionize
PILSEN — Pilsen Alliance’s executive director was fired last week after board members accused him of financial mismanagement and aggressive behavior towards women on the board. But the ousting of Moises Moreno sparked accusations from some the move was in retaliation to employees’ efforts to unionize. The...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
vfpress.news
Proviso Police Participating In Dunkin’ Cop On A Rooftop Aug. 19
Maywood Police officers, on the rooftop of a Dunkin’ in Maywood in 2019, participate in Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop. | File. Thursday, August 18, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. Police departments in at least four Proviso Township suburbs will be participating in the 20th Annual...
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this city
A new guaranteed income program in Illinois has just launched with plans to give a select group of residents a total of $6,000 over a one-year period. Each month for a year, program participants will receive $500 added to a prepaid debit card.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/18/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in downstate Illinois. The Jackson County Health Department says the first batch to test positive was collected this past Tuesday near Murphysboro. The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. One out of five folks who have been bitten by an infected mosquito will experience symptoms within a few days. Stay up-to-date on the West Nile virus on the State Department of Public Health website at www.dph.illinois.gov.
Republican Darren Bailey tries to unify party, says Pritzker is out of touch
CHICAGO — State Sen. Darren Bailey won the GOP nomination with the help of grassroots activists, and now he’s hard at work uniting Republicans. Bailey attended the Republican State Central Committee County Chairs meeting Thursday afternoon. Facing self-financing billionaire Gov. JB Pritzker, Bailey needs to fill up his campaign coffers. Overnight, he held a unity fundraiser […]
Inside Indiana Business
Riverfront district approved for St. John
The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
starvedrock.media
Advocacy group promotes benefits of ending cash bail in Illinois but legal officials disagree
(The Center Square) – In the wake of a wave of district attorneys around Illinois warning of the consequences of ending cash bail in the state, activists are saying otherwise. On Tuesday, elected officials and the advocacy group The People's Lobby attended public bond court hearings and stood outside...
wjol.com
Illinois Accepting Bids For Damen Silos in Chicago
Illinois is attempting to sell the Damen Silos in Chicago. The state is accepting bids this fall for the 23-acre abandoned industrial site along the South Branch of the Chicago River. Officials say selling Damen Silos is part of an effort to optimize the State’s real estate portfolio and reduce operating expenses. The property is best known as a backdrop for the 2014 Hollywood blockbuster “Transformers: Age of Extinction.”
Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois
ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
oakpark.com
Oak Park Trustee Walker-Peddakotla resigns
Arti Walker-Peddakotla has resigned as Oak Park village trustee, citing stress-related health concerns related to her job as an elected official. Walker-Peddakotla, wrote that she is recovering from a recent hysterectomy, handed in her notice Aug. 18, effective immediately. In a statement sent to Wednesday Journal and posted to her...
Did You Know Illinois Has A Big Problem With Illegal Pot Parties?
Even in a legal recreational marijuana state like Illinois, there's still a big problem with illegal pot parties. Recreational Marijuana Is Legal In Illinois But Some Still Buy On Black Market. It's kind of funny. All stoners wanted in Illinois was legal weed. Now that we have it, they don't...
vfpress.news
Maywood Hopes Abandoned Grocery Store Can Become ‘Living Fresh Market 2.0″
The site of the former Maywood Market, located at 615 S. 5th Ave. in Maywood. The village hopes Living Fresh Market can open a second location inside of the facility. | File. Thursday, August 18, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Forest Park grocery store has expressed interest...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Heights delays vote on ordinance that has advisory board upset
The Palos Heights City Council delayed a vote Tuesday night to draft an ordinance that has the Recreation Advisory Board up in arms. Among the sticking points of this ordinance is reducing the advisory board meetings from once a month to three times a year. After reading a long list...
wjol.com
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53
Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
vfpress.news
Maywood To Hire Roughly A Dozen New Officers, Formally Introduces Second Chaplain
Maywood Police Chaplain Rodney Davis places a pin on new chaplain Min. Lorenzo Webber during a regular Maywood village board meeting on Aug. 16. The pinning ceremony made his chaplaincy official, Davis said. | Shanel Romain. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The village of Maywood...
WSPY NEWS
Rezin says rules committee ruling shows that Illinois State Police could have prevented accused Highland Park shooter from getting FOID card
Morris Republican State Senator Sue Rezin says a ruling from the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules (JCAR) on Wednesday shows that Illinois State Police could have kept the police record that would have put the accused Highland Park shooting suspect on its radar when he applied for, and was granted a FOID card.
Chicago Suburb Considering Ban on Assault Rifles, Vote Expected Over Night
The Naperville City Council is mulling a proposal to prohibit the commercial sale of assault rifles and large capacity magazines within city limits. Prior to the vote on Tuesday night, more than 130 people on both sides of the issue filled City Hall for the passionate hearing. Dozens of residents...
