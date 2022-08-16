Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Gun advocacy groups sue more Colorado cities over controls
BOULDER (AP) — Two gun rights organizations filed federal court lawsuits Thursday challenging bans on semi-automatic weapons and magazine ammunition restrictions adopted by two Colorado cities after the state allowed local municipalities to enact tougher gun control measures than called for by state law. The lawsuits against Boulder and...
WacoTrib.com
Judges reject challenges to 2 Arizona ballot initiatives
PHOENIX (AP) — Judges rejected challenges to two Arizona voter initiative on Wednesday, siding with proponents of a measure limiting so-called predatory debt collection and for one that would require people who fund political campaigns through nonprofit groups to be identified. The judge weighing the first initiative ruled that...
WacoTrib.com
Oklahoma lawmaker sues for coronavirus relief fund records
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed an Open Records Act lawsuit seeking records about expenditures from Governor’s Emergency Education Relief, or GEER, funds. Republican Rep. Logan Phillips filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and said Gov. Kevin Stitt and...
WacoTrib.com
Oregon gubernatorial election moves toward 3-way race
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's gubernatorial election took a step closer Tuesday to being a three-way race when unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson delivered thousands of voter signatures to get on the ballot. If the signatures are verified by election officials, the former state lawmaker will face Democratic nominee Tina...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. August 15, 2022. Editorial: Hemp production an intriguing option for Wisconsin. Our recent story about an area farmer studying the potential for industrial hemp has more implications than what people might realize at a glance. We think this is a potential winner for the state. Hemp, as...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 13, 2022. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey was missing in action for 10 days, and her office is being cagey about where she was and why. And it’s not the first time. Ivey ascended to governor’s office in 2017 following the resignation of scandal-ridden Robert Bentley, and...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. August 12, 2022. When Indiana punches above its weight class or fixes government missteps, it’s usually because the state’s most influential corporate citizens have helped lead the way. In the 1960s, J. Irwin Miller, the longtime CEO at diesel engine maker Cummins, was one of...
WacoTrib.com
Indiana gasoline taxes dropping 5 cents a gallon next month
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s state gasoline taxes will fall by about 5 cents per gallon next month in the first significant drop since reaching record levels in the spring with the national surge in pump prices. A total of 57 cents per gallon in state taxes will be...
RELATED PEOPLE
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. August 16, 2022. Editorial: The high cost of state’s alcohol abuse. Minnesotans are running up a tab with a serious financial impact on all of us. Minnesota has a drinking problem. A recent study from the state Department of Health (MDH), published in the American Journal of...
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky offers cost-effective care program for older adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive a variety of medical and social services. Beshear said it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for...
WacoTrib.com
Truck driver acquitted in crash appears in immigration court
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver from Ukraine who was taken into custody by immigration officials shortly after he was acquitted of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists will ask for relief from possible removal from the United States, his attorney said at a hearing Thursday. Volodymyr...
WacoTrib.com
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Arlington Heights Daily Herald. August 12, 2022. Editorial: Investment downstate is investment in all of us. Illinois is a remarkable state. From a glittering, world class city and the industrial and economic powerhouse that is the north, through some of the deepest, richest farmland in the world, to the very bottom, where two mighty rivers converge and create a wild, unglaciered landscape completely unlike the rest of the state.
WacoTrib.com
Georgia man gets 130-month prison term for romance fraud
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for his role in an international romance fraud scheme, according to authorities in Arizona. Federal prosecutors announced Thursday that 47-year-old Onovughe Ighorhiohwunu, of Kennesaw, received a 130-month prison term last week for conspiracy...
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others was ordered held without bond pending trial as prosecutors argued Wednesday that he was a danger to his own family and the greater community. Prosecutors...
WacoTrib.com
California interior swelters; electricity conservation urged
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Forecasters warned Tuesday that a large swath of California’s interior will experience dangerously high temperatures and the state's power grid operator called for voluntary energy conservation. The heat spell will largely impact the Central Valley but will also extend out to interior portions of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Maryland woman indicted on capital charge in Alabama killing
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A Maryland woman was indicted on a capital murder charge in the killing of an Alabama woman who was found dead in a blood-splattered home earlier this year, court records show. Diana Lynne Rogers, 40, of Mount Airy, Maryland, faces a potential death penalty if...
WacoTrib.com
Debris collection begin for flooded areas of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in one West Virginia county hit by recent flooding are starting the task of removing residential debris. Curbside debris collection began Wednesday in flood-ravaged neighborhoods of eastern Kanawha County where up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell on Monday, the county commission said in a news release. Among the hardest hit areas were Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek and Campbells Creek.
WacoTrib.com
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One man was seriously wounded. Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported...
WacoTrib.com
SpaceX banking on Starship launches from South Texas to ramp up deployment of Starlink satellites
SAN ANTONIO — As SpaceX works toward the first orbital launch of a Starship from South Texas, it's with the idea of deploying hundreds of the Starlink communications satellites the company has said are key to its future. Elon Musk's private space company this month has been conducting static...
Comments / 0