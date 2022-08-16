Read full article on original website
Dodge is discontinuing muscle cars Charger and Challenger
Dodge plans to stop making its Charger and Challenger sedans in 2023, as electric vehicles supplant the fabled muscle cars. Parent company Stellantis said Monday that it will halt production of the Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger in December 2023. To commemorate the vehicles, the company said Dodge's lineup next year will feature seven special-edition models, each of which will have a "Last Call" plaque under the hood.
2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Is a 710-HP Bruiser
Dodge on Monday announced that the Durango SRT Hellcat will reappear for the 2023 model year. While it's unclear just how long the car will stick around, if it's yet another single-order affair, you'd better hurry up, because the 2021 model sold out rather quickly. Under the hood is Dodge's...
2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger ICE Vehicles Will End Run With Seven Special Muscle Car Models
Dodge will end its popular 2023 Challenger and Charger run with a bang. It is planning seven limited run muscle cars and will tell fans exactly how to get them. Dodge calls this week before the Woodward Dream Cruise, in the Detroit area, Speed Week. This year, Dodge is filling the week with big announcements about the future of its popular muscle cars and what Dodge fans can expect going forward. Dodge has big plans for its last internal combustion engine 2023 Challengers and Chargers and wants everyone to know they will receive a celebrated farewell.
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Is the Electric Muscle Car
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an all-electric concept that shows signs of what the company plans to do for its 2024 production muscle machine. Dodge didn't disclose the powertrain, but it operates on an 800-volt system and uses a multi-speed electro-mechanical transmission. Dodge also looked at its original Charger...
Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So
Whether you're happy with this or not, sources say the Corvette brand will see an electric sedan in 2025. The post Corvette Performance Sedan Coming In 2025: Say It Isn’t So appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Full-Size Pickup Trucks Are Recommended by Consumer Reports
Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
GM offers Chevy Bolt EV owners $6,000 if they promise not to sue over battery fire recall fiasco
General Motors has started offering Chevy Bolt EV owners a $6,000 refund as long as they promise not to sue over the battery fire recall fiasco of last year. In June, GM announced that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV and EUV are getting a significant $6,000 price cut – this was surprising at a time when most automakers are raising the prices of electric vehicles.
Toyota offers to buy back SUVs with wheels that could fall off
We all have moments in our lives when we feel like the wheels are coming off, but Toyota is cautioning those who bought one particular model of their selection of SUVs that the situation may not simply be metaphorical if they continue driving it.
How Thieves Are Stealing Hyundais and Kias With Just a USB Cable
screengrab via YouTube | El MechanicThis low-tech hack specifically targets the Korean cars that use a physical key.
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
The Most-Stolen Vehicles In The US, Ranked
If you own one of these, you might want to keep an extra close eye on your ride. Car theft happens all the time — especially during a period of time when used cars are particularly expensive. This is the second year the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) has...
Ford Makes Another Serious Threat To Dealers And Customers To Stop Markups And Flips
Ford has arguably suffered the most from the current dealer markup practices across the country. Over the last two years, it has introduced several high-profile models like the Bronco and Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E, and the F-150 Lightning. It has now issued the sternest letter yet, aimed at brokers and resellers.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
1966 Chevy C10 Restomod Sets Record At Barrett-Jackson Auction: Video
A 1966 Chevy C10 sold for an incredible $275,000 at the recent Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas auction in June – a record-high transaction price for the iconic C/K nameplate. The Chevy C10 was conceived as a low-cost, no-nonsense work pickup, so it’s safe to say that the designers and engineers responsible for the iconic American pickup never thought they’d be selling for nearly $300,000. That was before the “restomod” trend truly took hold, though, which has inspired enthusiasts to spend massive amounts of money transforming simple American muscle cars, as well as trucks and SUVs, into bonafide performance vehicles with modern-day creature comforts.
Mercedes Reverses On Its Own After Driver Fails At Backing Up
With cameras everywhere all the time recording, it’s inevitable that they’ll capture people and their flubs. Dash cams, security cameras, and smartphones have proved a boon for internet entertainment where the world and its warts are fully displayed. Such cameras have also captured plenty of vehicular screwups, and a new security video posted to Reddit’s r/IdiotsInCars shows one driver’s embarrassing endeavor.
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of History
A Pontiac Trans Am recently sold at $440,000 during an auction in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The vehicle, a 1977 Pontiac Trans Am SE version of the classic automobile was in pristine condition as it was listed under Mecum Auction House in Harrisburg. Having had only two previous owners over its forty-five-year history, the price was the most ever paid for the Special Edition car.
Ford's New Lights Are So Good They Might Replace The Head-Up Display
The automotive tech space is like fluid flowing around obstacles and finding a path until it eventually settles on an application. The head-up display (HUD) is a prime example. Automakers have been working at it for ages, with several brands pushing the tech downstream into more accessible models. Plenty of brands offer their take on the technology, including colors and funky displays, but Ford has now taken it a step beyond.
Naturally Aspirated 604-inch Ford Big-Block Makes Over 1,300 HP on Westech’s Dyno!
If you like your Ford engines on the big side, you're going to love this massive 604-inch, high-compression, max-effort mill. No blower, no nitrous, all-motor, and it makes over 1,300 hp! Westech dyno-wrangler and co-host of Engine Masters Steve Brule was impressed, so he made sure to shoot over all the info on this big-inch, big-power Ford big-block. (btw, sign up for a free trial to MotorTrend+ today and start watching every episode of Engine Masters!)
