Rick Bowen
2d ago
Stop sharing drugs, you never know if it's laced or not. Don't do any drugs not prescribed by a physician and filled by a pharmacy and you won't have(accidental) overdoses.
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
wearegreenbay.com
Nine more Wisconsinites die from COVID-19
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,596,079 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,291 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,596,0791,594,464 (+1,615) Received one dose of vaccine3,772,897 (64.7%)3,772,605 (64.7%) Fully...
nbc15.com
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Humane Society saves dozens of beagles in nationwide effort
MILWAUKEE — In a nationwide rescue effort, the Wisconsin Humane Society has found homes for more than 50 beagles so far. In July, WHS took in 62 beagles in a larger effort across the country to find homes for thousands of dogs in need. The Humane Society of the United States coordinated moving 4,000 beagles out of Cumberland, Virginia. The beagles were housed at an Envigo RMS LLC facility, where they were bred to be sold to laboratories, executing experiments on animals.
nbc15.com
Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DHS warns of overdose death increase linked to drugs laced with fentanyl
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials are warning Wisconsinites about an increased number of deaths caused by drugs laced with synthetic substances such as fentanyl. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory Wednesday to note the increase in deaths caused by the drug. The advisory sent out provides information for local health departments and providers to be more aware about the risk of fentanyl, which DHS said is strong and cheap to produce.
‘I had to speak up’: Two Northwoods friends push Wisconsin DNR to protect lakeshore forests
Wearing blue jeans, a short-sleeved button-down shirt and a look of dismay, John Schwarzmann stood near the shore of Whitney Lake in Vilas County, Wisconsin. He didn’t like what he saw so close to the shallow waters where panfish, largemouth bass and northern pike swim: too few trees still standing and too many stumps that loggers left behind.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Department of Health Services Warns of Deaths Caused by Fentanyl
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has issued a public health advisory to inform Wisconsinites about the increased number of deaths caused by drugs laced with synthetic substances, especially fentanyl. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Because it is...
DHS issues public health advisory for fentanyl-laced drugs
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued an advisory Wednesday warning residents about an increase in deaths linked to drugs laced with synthetic substances. In particular, the DHS warned about the presence of fentanyl, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. Officials said that illegal drug manufacturers use fentanyl to make drugs more powerful and cut costs....
nbc15.com
Rock County swears in new child court advocates but needs more
As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community.
Man arrested in Ohio following north Madison shooting extradited back to Wisconsin, bail set at $1 million
MADISON, Wis. — A Dane County man arrested in Ohio earlier this month after being charged in a deadly shooting in Madison made his initial court appearance in Dane County Thursday afternoon. Aquille Lowe, 27, of Fitchburg, was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on Aug. 4. He faces five felony...
nbc15.com
MPD hosts summer academy for Latino youth community
As the Dodge County Fair begins, one event is showing off furry talents. Hamilton is now in it’s final week of performances at the Overture Center in Madison. For one cast member, coming to Wisconsin was a feeling of coming home. Marquette Poll: Democratic candidates hold slight lead in...
ABC7 Chicago
8-year-old Wisconsin boy reaches top 25 of kids USA Mullet Championship
MENOMONIE, Wis. -- An 8-year-old from Wisconsin with a rockstar 'do is advancing in the kids division of the USA Mullet Championship. Emmitt Bailey, also known as "Mullet Boy," got the chance to show off his hairstyle Thursday night when he threw the opening pitch at a local baseball game, WEAU reported.
Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’
Last week my sister, Diane, and I met with two officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at their invitation, to discuss the state’s decision to dismiss two citations it had issued against a Milwaukee-area senior care facility that last fall evicted our then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. It was the first time that anyone […] The post Closing the book on my mother’s eviction: ‘A sad thing that happened’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin adds almost 20,000 jobs in July
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of July 2022 reported Wisconsin added 10,000 private-sector jobs and 9,900 total nonfarm jobs. The report also indicated the state’s unemployment rate was 3% in July. Over the year 2022, the state...
nbc15.com
Badger Prairie Needs Network celebrates opening of Kasieta Center
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and ending hunger celebrated the opening of a new space Wednesday in Verona. The Badger Prairie Needs Network’s new 4,800-square-foot Kasieta Center event space will serve as a place to host community meals and job trainings. Gov. Tony...
fox47.com
Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
nbc15.com
Decision looms for Dane Co. jail referendum
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. supervisors will decide Thursday night if the people who live in the county will get to weigh in directly on how much the county will spend to build a new jail. This week’s supervisor meeting coincides with the deadline given by Co. Executive Joe Parisi for the board either to sign off on the higher price tag now estimated for the current jail proposal or to make cuts to the plan.
nbc15.com
Three area health care providers presented with Health Care Hero awards
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three healthcare workers were recognized for their dedication to their professions and presented with Wisconsin’s First Congressional District’s Health Care Hero awards. A Health Care Advisory Board evaluated those nominated for the award and selected three who go above and beyond the call of...
