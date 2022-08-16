ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Back to School: Miami-Dade Students Return for First Day of Classes Wednesday

The nation's fourth largest school district will be back in session Wednesday as Miami-Dade County holds its first day of classes for the 2022-23 school year. It will be the inaugural 'first day' for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres, who assumed the position at the end of last school year following the resignation of Alberto Carvalho.
Broward County Public Schools superintendent says 1st day was successful

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vicki Cartwright announced the first day of the 2022-23 school year went smoothly on Tuesday. Cartwright said the school cafeterias served 101,000 “healthy and nutritious” meals. She also said a federal program is funding free breakfast at all BCPS cafeterias.
Freedom ain’t free and neither is Safety in BCPS

Reorganizing a company as large as BCPS can have its challenges, but Super Cartwright just makes it look so grossly unfair. I was disappointed, but not at all surprised to learn that a correction had to be made to the Spanish version of the Referendum. Ballots have been printed and early voting has begun, yet someone at Broward Schools (of course, not Cartwright as she has a history of pointing the finger of blame to someone else) failed to ensure the language was correct on the ballot; therefore, a correction has been created. But, how will voters be informed?
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup

(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
Broward public school students begin new year

FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is over for students in Broward. Tuesday is the first day of the new school year and buses were ready to roll on more than 700 routes in the predawn hours. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said parents will be able to track their child's bus with a new app. It's called "Here Comes the Bus" and parents can sign up online. "We do have a bus driver on every one of our routes this morning. That is a permanent bus driver, rather than a substitute or combined bus routes. We are 100 percent...
Broward recruits teachers from Philippines to address staff shortage

Broward school district has found one more way to fill many vacant positions going into the school year: hiring from the Philippines. About 102 Filipino teachers have either already arrived in schools, or are on their way to schools, in the coming weeks. “It’s overwhelming,” Artie Marfori, a new science teacher from the Philippines at Westpine Middle School, said to Superintendent Vickie ...
REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant

BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch

Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
Early Learning Coalition Provides Financial Assistance for Outside School Care to Families in Need

School is back in session, which means many parents who are busy with work or even school themselves might need to find someone to watch their kids while they're busy. Through the Early Learning Center’s School Readiness Program, parents could maybe be eligible for high-quality childcare and early learning support. This is also the first time in 20 years that ELC does not have a waitlist.
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions

Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
