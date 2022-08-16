Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Back to School: Miami-Dade Students Return for First Day of Classes Wednesday
The nation's fourth largest school district will be back in session Wednesday as Miami-Dade County holds its first day of classes for the 2022-23 school year. It will be the inaugural 'first day' for Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Dotres, who assumed the position at the end of last school year following the resignation of Alberto Carvalho.
Click10.com
Broward County Public Schools superintendent says 1st day was successful
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vicki Cartwright announced the first day of the 2022-23 school year went smoothly on Tuesday. Cartwright said the school cafeterias served 101,000 “healthy and nutritious” meals. She also said a federal program is funding free breakfast at all BCPS cafeterias.
thewestsidegazette.com
Freedom ain’t free and neither is Safety in BCPS
Reorganizing a company as large as BCPS can have its challenges, but Super Cartwright just makes it look so grossly unfair. I was disappointed, but not at all surprised to learn that a correction had to be made to the Spanish version of the Referendum. Ballots have been printed and early voting has begun, yet someone at Broward Schools (of course, not Cartwright as she has a history of pointing the finger of blame to someone else) failed to ensure the language was correct on the ballot; therefore, a correction has been created. But, how will voters be informed?
850wftl.com
First day of school in Broward County and already a hiccup
(BROWARD COUNTY, FLA) — School starts today in Broward County and already there are some glitches. Broward County Public Schools has more than 800 buses transporting more than 60,000 students on the road this morning and unfortunately an app that tracks buses in real time is still not ready.
Broward public school students begin new year
FORT LAUDERDALE - Summer is over for students in Broward. Tuesday is the first day of the new school year and buses were ready to roll on more than 700 routes in the predawn hours. Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright said parents will be able to track their child's bus with a new app. It's called "Here Comes the Bus" and parents can sign up online. "We do have a bus driver on every one of our routes this morning. That is a permanent bus driver, rather than a substitute or combined bus routes. We are 100 percent...
DeSantis' teacher recruitment plan sparks concerns among educators
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is doubling down on his efforts to get first responders in the classroom. But his efforts are coming with controversy.
islandernews.com
Meet Julissa Piña as she starts her first school year as K-8 Center’s new principal
With classes starting at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center on Wednesday, August 17, anticipation fills the air, especially for new Principal Julissa Piña, as she steps into the leadership role at a K-8 school for her first school year. Mrs. Piña brings plenty of experience as a principal, most...
Broward recruits teachers from Philippines to address staff shortage
Broward school district has found one more way to fill many vacant positions going into the school year: hiring from the Philippines. About 102 Filipino teachers have either already arrived in schools, or are on their way to schools, in the coming weeks. “It’s overwhelming,” Artie Marfori, a new science teacher from the Philippines at Westpine Middle School, said to Superintendent Vickie ...
REACTION: Governor DeSantis’ Education Plan Is Idiotic, Brilliant
BocaNewsNow.com Readers React To DeSantis’ Plan To Let Uneducated Retired Military Teach In Public School. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ plan to let untrained, potentially uneducated retired military veterans teach in public schools with only basic training is largely being […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade, Broward Public Schools Will Serve Free Meals for 2022-23
Miami-Dade and Broward County public schools will serve students lunch and breakfast free of charge for the 2022-23 school year. Both districts made the announcement Monday, ahead of the start of the school year. The first day of school begins Tuesday for Broward and Wednesday for Miami-Dade. The free lunch...
Palm Beach County School Board Sued, Student Claims Teacher “Groomed” Her
Middle School Teacher Daniel Norment Was Arrested In May. BY: EDUCATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School Board is facing a lawsuit from the family of a student who says she was “groomed” for years by teacher Daniel Norment, and later […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County School Board races more politicized than ever before
School board races are non-partisan, meaning candidates do not run with a political party. But that isn't stopping the races from becoming more politicized than ever before.
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
tamaractalk.com
All Students at 167 Broward Schools Can Now Eat Free Breakfast and Lunch
Students at 167 public schools, including Tamarac, can now get free school breakfasts and lunches—without their parents completing an application. Broward County Public Schools on Monday announced the district is operating under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), a federal program that pays for meals for every student who wants them at 167 eligible BCPS schools.
tamaractalk.com
Judge Backs Broward County School Board’s Firing of Teacher in Mask Dispute
An administrative law judge Monday backed a decision by the Broward County School Board to fire a science teacher who refused last year to comply with a mask requirement aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Judge Cathy Sellers issued a 44-page ruling that concluded Piper High School teacher John...
NBC Miami
Early Learning Coalition Provides Financial Assistance for Outside School Care to Families in Need
School is back in session, which means many parents who are busy with work or even school themselves might need to find someone to watch their kids while they're busy. Through the Early Learning Center’s School Readiness Program, parents could maybe be eligible for high-quality childcare and early learning support. This is also the first time in 20 years that ELC does not have a waitlist.
Broward Reopens Rental Assistance Application Portal
Qualified applicants can get up to eighteen months of rent and utility help from 9-million-dollars in a CARES Act pot.
Click10.com
All Miami-Dade public school students to receive free meals for entire school year
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – All public school students in Miami-Dade County will receive free breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year, the district confirmed on Monday. The change was made due to an amendment to the school board policy for serving meals to students under the National School...
floridabulldog.org
Broward Sheriff fights Criminal Justice Standards Commission move to strip him of license to be a cop for lying
Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony is fighting a recommendation that he be stripped of his state license to be a police officer for multiple counts of lying under oath, according to documentation obtained by Florida Bulldog. The case now goes to an administrative law judge in Tallahassee for a “formal hearing”...
NBC Miami
Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions
Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day. The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning...
