A new card helps the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing community interact with law enforcement

Read full article on original website
Related
boisestatepublicradio.org
Without masks, are schools able to do enough to decrease the spread of COVID-19?
Many schools rely on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to make decisions on pandemic policies. The agency recently relaxed its guidelines, ending a recommendation to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19 and ending the specific recommendation for six feet of 'social distance' to decrease the spread of the virus. Masks following exposure are still recommended.
boisestatepublicradio.org
The latest on Idaho's teacher shortage
Last spring, Idaho Matters told you about a teacher shortage in Idaho, one that had educators worried about the upcoming fall semester when kids of all ages would head back to school. The school year for the Boise School District has started and we wanted to check back in with...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Health Data Exchange files for bankruptcy, with $4 million owed to creditors
Bankruptcy would keep the IHDE operating while it pays off debts. A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Affordable housing out of reach in Idaho
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the cost of rent in Boise has gone up almost 40 percent, according to an analysis from BoiseDev.com. A new national report recently revealed that affordable housing is out of reach for many Idaho residents. And according to Jesse Tree, which works to keep Treasure Valley residents housed, the problem may be worse than many realize.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestatepublicradio.org
Feds invest $50 million in sagebrush ecosystem as threats mount
Mark Twain called it “the forest in exquisite miniature.” The boundless skies and green shrubs that define sagebrush country cover a third of the landmass in the Lower 48, from the Dakotas to Oregon and Nevada. The sagebrush ecosystem is a critical environment for hundreds of species and agricultural operations.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Counting Chinook salmon from the sky
On a cold morning, a fish biologist puts on a helmet, steps into a helicopter and starts flying along the middle fork of the Salmon River. She looks out the window and starts counting the spots where Chinook salmon are spawning. That biologist is Carli Baum and she works for...
boisestatepublicradio.org
The August movie blues - What to Watch on Idaho Matters
August is not the best month to see a good film as movie studios often dump films they expect to underperform in late summer. So our resident movie critic, George Prentice, put together a list of some of his best tv and streaming shows, for all of you who want to turn up the air conditioning and settle down for an end-of-summer couch cuddle!
Comments / 0