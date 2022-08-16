Read full article on original website
Additional Rent Relief for Dallas Residents
(WBAP/KLIF) — Aid is on the way for renters in North Texas. Dallas is receiving a second round of COVID-19 pandemic rent relief for low income families. The DHA announced, Thursday, that the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is supplying an additional $19 million in funds to help Dallas residents who are behind on their rent. Qualifying residents may receive up to 18 months of assistance if they’ve lost a job or income due to the pandemic. According to the Dallas Morning News the program assisted about 1,200 renters in 2020.
Rick Roberts: Police Oversight Board Members Clap Back At Police Union President!
Recently on The Rick Roberts Show, Dallas Police Association president Sgt. Mike Mata made a stunning statement: the members of the Dallas Community Police Oversight have not had any actual police training or even gone on ride-a-longs! Some members clapped back at Mata in Dallas Morning News and D Magazine articles, one accusing Mata of telling “false truths.” What’s the truth here? What is a police oversight board for? Sgt. Mata joins Rick to give his side of the controversy exclusively on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
DART Welcomes Charles Cato as New Chief of Police￼
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Following an extensive national search, Charles Cato was announced as the new chief of police at Dallas Area Rapid Transit, on Thursday. A public safety executive with almost 33 years of law enforcement and leadership experience, DART said Cato will direct and oversee the DART Police Department including sworn officers, emergency preparedness, security services and related functions to carry out DART’s safety, security and emergency preparedness initiatives.
City of Denton Names Next Police Chief
DENTON (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton City Manager Sara Hensley announced on Wednesday that she has selected Doug Shoemaker, Chief of Police in Grand Junction, Colorado, for the position of Chief of Police for the City of Denton. Chief Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn into office and assume the duties of the Chief on October 3, pending Council confirmation.
White Settlement PD: Accused Arsonist in Red Boxers Set Fire to His Home
WHITE SETTLMENT (WBAP/KLIF News ) – White Settlement Police arrested the man accused of setting his home on fire and running away from the engulfed structure wearing only red boxer shorts. The blaze erupted on Saturday, August 13th, around 9:15 p.m. at the home in the 8100 block of...
Southlake Industrial Fire Results In Evacuations
(WBAP/KLIF) Southlake – A Fire at a chemical facility in the Northwest part of Southlake is under investigation. Authorities are monitoring the runoff water to determine what chemicals may have been involved. The fire was at the DalDen Corporation plant on 4285 T.W. King Road. It was called in...
Help for First-Time Home Buyers in Texas
In partnership with the Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity, First National Bank Texas and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas [FHLB] have already doled out thousands of dollars assist local families with first time home purchases. FNB-Texas says the funds help with down payments and closing costs which are often barriers to home ownership.
Rangers Fire President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Rangers announced on Wednesday that Jon Daniels has been fired as President of Baseball Operations, effective immediately. “This morning I informed Jon Daniels that his contract would not be renewed at the end of the season and that he is being relieved of his duties effective immediately,” said Rangers Managing Partner & Majority Owner Ray Davis.
