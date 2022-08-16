ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio high school football: OHSAA Week 1 schedule, stats, scores & more

The 2022 Ohio high school football season kicks off this week with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Buckeye State. Week 1 Schedule and Live Scores. Who does your team play? Where? When? Are they winning?. Thursday...
Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
The ‘Burg is prepping for Ironton

WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s officially game week for high school football teams in Kentucky and Ohio and there’s no shortage of massive rivalry games. In Wheelersburg, the Pirates are getting ready for their annual rivalry game with the Ironton Fighting Tigers. Last season, the ‘Burg lost to them in the regular season but got a bit of revenge in the post-season when they won 17-14. This upcoming game marks the first time Ironton has played at Ed Miller Stadium since 2018 as their game in 2020 was affected by COVID.
Trail Game Moved to Saturday

The high school football season hasn’t even begun and we already have a game change to announce. Caldwell Football was scheduled to play Buckeye Trail Friday night. The game has now been moved to Saturday, August 20. It will now take place at Meadowbrook with a 7pm start. The...
Woodridge, Norton, Aurora, Hoover earn tennis victories; STVM rolls to soccer win

Senior Abi Decker, junior Maegan Rose and senior Maddi Najeway secured wins in singles matches Wednesday to lead Woodridge (4-0, 1-0 MAC). Norton 5, Coventry 0The Panthers (2-1, 1-0) earned a sweep with singles players Katarina Jovanovic, Addie Kropp and Corissa Thomas leading the way. Norton’s doubles winners were Faith Brunty and Olivia Gray and Paris Silverstein and Addison Vickery.
