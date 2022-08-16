Read full article on original website
Related
MaxPreps
Ohio high school football: OHSAA Week 1 schedule, stats, scores & more
The 2022 Ohio high school football season kicks off this week with games Thursday-Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's prep football slate in the Buckeye State. Week 1 Schedule and Live Scores. Who does your team play? Where? When? Are they winning?. Thursday...
Realignment could serve Perry in wide-open region: OHSAA Division V football season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Perry is among several area schools that moved around Division V with this year’s OHSAA competitive balance realignment. The Pirates, a regular regional playoff contender in Division IV, is now down a division. So is Keystone, the three-time defending Lorain County League champion with one of the state’s top skill players in Ryne Shackelford.
Nordonia football looks to build off 10-win season
After winning 10 games last season, the Knights hope to build on that and make a deeper run in the postseason.
WSAZ
The ‘Burg is prepping for Ironton
WHEELERSBURG, Oh. (WSAZ) - It’s officially game week for high school football teams in Kentucky and Ohio and there’s no shortage of massive rivalry games. In Wheelersburg, the Pirates are getting ready for their annual rivalry game with the Ironton Fighting Tigers. Last season, the ‘Burg lost to them in the regular season but got a bit of revenge in the post-season when they won 17-14. This upcoming game marks the first time Ironton has played at Ed Miller Stadium since 2018 as their game in 2020 was affected by COVID.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prep Roundup: Hiland beats Wooster 2-1 in marquee girls soccer matchup
Bryn Yoder scored the game-winner in the 50th minute as Hiland prevailed in an evenly matched contest with Wooster. In a game featuring limited chances, Kate Kaufman struck first to give Hiland a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute before Christie Fransen hit the equalizer in the 27th minute. Both...
Bexley, Whitehall join other schools leaving MSL-Ohio to start Central Buckeye League
Whitehall-Yearling and Bexley have joined six other schools that plan to leave the MSL-Ohio Division to form their own league. Schools had until Aug. 15 to submit letters of withdrawal. Whitehall and Bexley were the final schools to respond before the deadline. High school football:2022 Central Ohio Preview Guide. “It’s...
Watch: Brookfield vs. Ursuline high school football
Two of the top programs collide as Ursuline welcomes Brookfield for a special Thursday meeting to kick off the High School Football Game of the Week season.
St. Clairsville Red Devils: 2022 High School Football Preview
ST. CLAIRSVILLE- Coach McLean says it was a message from a high school coach that helped set him on the right track early in his coaching career. ” Coach Billiard told me this long ago when I first started coaching dont get lazy or get out. And I want myself, my coaches to bring the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHIZ
Trail Game Moved to Saturday
The high school football season hasn’t even begun and we already have a game change to announce. Caldwell Football was scheduled to play Buckeye Trail Friday night. The game has now been moved to Saturday, August 20. It will now take place at Meadowbrook with a 7pm start. The...
Woodridge, Norton, Aurora, Hoover earn tennis victories; STVM rolls to soccer win
Senior Abi Decker, junior Maegan Rose and senior Maddi Najeway secured wins in singles matches Wednesday to lead Woodridge (4-0, 1-0 MAC). Norton 5, Coventry 0The Panthers (2-1, 1-0) earned a sweep with singles players Katarina Jovanovic, Addie Kropp and Corissa Thomas leading the way. Norton’s doubles winners were Faith Brunty and Olivia Gray and Paris Silverstein and Addison Vickery.
District preview? Granville, Bloom-Carroll scrap in girls soccer scrimmage
GRANVILLE ― With a regular season win against a Division I opponent already under its belt, you might have thought Granville's girls soccer team would dial things down a bit for Tuesday's final tuneup scrimmage against visiting Bloom-Carroll. You would have thought wrong. ...
Comments / 0