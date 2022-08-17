ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ants can be better than pesticides for growing healthy crops, study finds

By Phoebe Weston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ds052_0hJlPiYx00

Ants can be more effective than pesticides at helping farmers produce food, according to new research. They are better at killing pests, reducing plant damage and increasing crop yields, according to the first systematic review of ants’ contributions to crop production.

Ants are generalist predators and hunt pests that damage fruits, seeds and leaves, leading to a drop in crop yields. A greater diversity of ants generally provides more protection against a wider range of pests, the study found.

The analysis looked at 17 crops, including citrus, mango, apple and soya bean in countries including the US, Australia, the UK and Brazil. “In general, with proper management, ants can be useful pest controls and increase crop yield over time. Some ant species have similar or higher efficacy than pesticides, at lower costs,” researchers wrote in the paper published in Proceedings of Royal Society B.

The Brazilian team looked at 26 species, most of them tree ants, which nest on plants or the ground but often climb plants. They found ants do best in diversified farming systems such as agroforestry (where trees and crops are grown on the same land) and shade-grown crops because there are more nesting sites and food resources for them.

Lead researcher Dr Diego Anjos, from the Federal University of Uberlândia, said: “Our study encourages farmers to use more sustainable practices such as biological control provided by ants and practices of shaded crops as a way to naturally promote ants in crop systems.”

The role of ants in agriculture is not yet completely clear because they can also be a problem. Pests such as mealybugs, aphids and whiteflies, which produce a sugary water called honeydew, are generally more common when ants are around. This is because the ants feed on honeydew, and so essentially “farm” aphids like livestock, protecting them from predators in return.

Researchers say nature-friendly management practices such as providing an alternative source of sugars (on the ground, near a tree’s trunk or on its branches) can interrupt this relationship. The ants are distracted and can continue to reduce the number of other pests such as caterpillars and beetles, which do not produce honeydew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NZ4TY_0hJlPiYx00
Scientists on the island of Fiji have discovered a type of ant that plants, fertilises and guards its own coffee crop. Photograph: Suzanne Renner/Ludwig Maximilians Universitat Munchen

The paper looked at most insect species that are considered pests around the world, covering 30 species across 52 studies. The data came from studies comparing groups of plants with ants set against plants where the ants were removed (mechanically or chemically), which strongly indicates the ants were responsible for the changes observed.

There are more ants than any other insect, making up half of the planet’s insect biomass. There are at least 14,000 known species of ant, with many more likely to remain unknown. Citrus growers in China have used ants in farming for centuries, and the insects have also been used to help control forest pests in Canada, cocoa pests in Ghana and crop pests in Nigeria.

Ants found in the Pacific islands of Fiji can cultivate and grow at least six species of plant, as part of a mutually beneficial relationship that dates back 3 million years, according to research published in Nature.

Dr Patrick Milligan, from the University of Nevada Pringle Lab, was not involved in the study but said the findings were “both heartening and not at all surprising”. He added: “They offer a neat and tidy description of ant-derived benefits that are ubiquitous across ecological and agricultural systems.

Related: EU plan to halve use of pesticides in ‘milestone’ legislation to restore ecosystems

“This is essentially another option in our farming toolset that can allow agriculture to move away from pesticides – which really damage neighbouring insect communities – but still improve crop yields.”

Prof Adam Hart from the University of Gloucestershire, also not involved in the research, said it was confirmation of the important role ants have as pest controllers. “Many of us have been talking about ants as natural pest controllers. But, as with anything, it is usually more complex than we think once we start digging deeper.

“The research suggests it may be profitable to move ant colonies into crop areas, and to do things to encourage the presence of ants. However, we need to be cautious – it isn’t all ants, or all crop systems, and they can have a cost. It’s all about developing a greater understanding of how ants interact with crop pests and other organisms.

“A big take-home message for me is that we need to understand even more about fine-scale interactions if we are to farm better. In other words, we need more ecologists.”

Find more age of extinction coverage here , and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
Good News Network

Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops

A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Insect#Biodiversity#The Ants#Brazilian
natureworldnews.com

A Qatari Farmer Has Been Planted Medicinal Plants in the Desert

Many different medical conditions, including the common cold, coughs, kidney stones, diabetes, and even cancer, are treated with plants that have medicinal properties. The term bush is used because these plants are frequently discovered on untamed land or cultivated in backyard gardens. They may also be used in some cases...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Farmer is giving away 140,000 onions as heatwave wreaks havoc with agriculture - while food shoppers are told to buy wonky, shrunken vegetables amid warnings of widespread crop failures

A farmer is giving away more than 140,000 onions after the summer heatwave damaged 40 per cent of his crops. Tim Young has invited anyone to help themselves to some of the 40 tonnes worth of onions in order to stop his crop from going to waste, which was damaged by soaring temperatures and downy mildew.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
China
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
shefinds

Here's The Reason Why Blueberries Are Being Pulled From Stores Like Walmart Immediately, Yikes!

Blueberries are perhaps one of the best fruits to snack on, especially during the summer. Aside from its sweet and refreshing taste, this particular fruit packed with antioxidants offers a plethora of health benefits. In an article published by the Cleveland Clinic, blueberries are full of vitamins and minerals, can help manage cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and potentially lower blood pressure. As a matter of fact, when it comes to skincare, NYC-based celebrity cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank shares that it can even “prevent collagen loss.” However, if you just purchased some frozen blueberries from the grocery store (ex. Walmart), it’s best if you double check these fruits once again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Deep Water Under The Colorado Plateau Reveals a Hidden Surprise

Earth's deepest sources of water may not be as old as we once assumed. Based on samples taken from deep below the Colorado Plateau, the briny remnants of ancient seas that make up the base of many groundwater systems might not be so perfectly isolated from the world above. When researchers attempted to date the region's Paradox Basin, between Colorado and Utah, they found 'young' water had been flushed down as deep as three kilometers (1.9 miles). The fresh influx would have been delivered by rainfall, snow melt or natural aquifers as recently as between 400,000 and 1.1 million years ago. While that might seem downright...
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

408K+
Followers
94K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy