Public Safety

Police leaders promise crackdown on officers who are abusive to women

By Vikram Dodd Police and crime correspondent
The Guardian
 2 days ago
Police leaders have admitted officers were kept on duty who should be sacked as they launched a promised crackdown on those who attack, abuse or harass women.

A series of scandals have rocked confidence in policing, with its leaders under pressure to do more to eliminate what one police chief called “toxic behaviour and [a] damaging culture”.

The College of Policing, which covers England and Wales, said it wanted the chairs of discipline tribunals to consider the effect on public confidence of leaving officers in post, especially when they have been found to have harassed or attacked women.

It is the latest in a series of promises after years of criticism of police leaders for being defensive and slow to act . The plans are meant to cover claims of racism and other discriminatory behaviour.

There is wariness among ministers about police pledges and it emerged the government has speeded up its inquiry into policing triggered by a serving Metropolitan police officer kidnapping, raping and murdering Sarah Everard.

The new plan from the college – which sets standards in policing – is short on specifics.

Their research said that when a disciplinary panel is chaired by an independent lawyer it is more lenient than when chaired by a police chief.

Andy Marsh, head of the College of Policing, said: “There are some people that remain in policing that I don’t think should be in policing.”

He added: “The guidance says the outcome should be severe and it seems common sense to me that any officer who abuses a women should be sacked. We do not want any part of the policing system to intentionally or unintentionally permit the types of appalling behaviour raised in recent months to continue.”

Later he said: “Yes, there is evidence that policing isn’t robust enough in calling out poor behaviour.”

Craig Guildford, on behalf of the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “This new guidance gives misconduct panels unequivocal direction that policing wants to see behaviour driven by misogyny, racism or any other form of discrimination treated with the highest gravity. This supports all the recent work policing has undertaken to tackle violence against women and girls.

“It shows the public that we are determined to eliminate toxic behaviour and damaging culture.”

As well as the scandal caused by Everard’s murder in March 2021, revelations about misogynist and racist WhatsApp groups containing officers has caused further damage to public confidence.

The government set up an inquiry chaired by Dame Elish Angiolini. The home secretary, Priti Patel, said: “I have made clear I expect the police to get the basics right when it comes to policing and serving the public.

“Part two of the Angiolini inquiry will be brought forward to review wider issues across policing, such as vetting practices, professional standards and discipline, and workplace behaviour. These issues have undermined public trust and confidence in policing and this must change.”

The Guardian

