ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Six arrested in Sinaloa for alleged involvement in Tijuana chaos

By Wendy Fry
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cQzVV_0hJlPbNs00

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced Tuesday the arrests of six people allegedly involved in the various acts of violence in Tijuana on Friday when vehicles were set on fire in a dozen locations, people were forced off public transportation at gunpoint and roads were blocked.

The arrests happened Monday in Los Mochis and Culiacán in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, López Obrador said Tuesday during his regularly scheduled morning press briefing, called the mañanera.

"Many of those who participated in these acts have already been arrested, yesterday an arrest was made of those who participated in Tijuana; they were arrested in Sinaloa, between (Los) Mochis and Culiacán; two, three leaders, and apparently the bosses," he said.

Baja California state leaders have said there have been 17 people detained within the state in connection with the acts of vandalism and violence, but it remains unclear if some of those who were arrested during the weekend have since been released. Federal authorities said 12 were transferred to Mexico City for interviews and to continue the federal investigation. No further information was released about their identities or motives.

During the mañanera, Mexico's president went on to partially blame conservative politics for benefiting from news of the events last weekend, during which at least 30 vehicles were set on fire across Baja California, effectively shutting down commerce and travel for a few hours Friday night into Saturday morning.

Messages circulating on social media, purportedly from the Cártel Jalisco Nueva Generación, declared that the cartel was implementing a curfew. The posts told residents that they should go home or risk being attacked.

"The arrests will continue, and of course there was propaganda from these groups, the burning of vehicles, from the Oxxos, and there was also propaganda from the right, from conservatism," said López Obrador.

The comments are in keeping with López Obrador's pattern of making outlandish and cantankerous claims mostly aimed at political rivals and journalists, whom he accuses of trying to derail his transformation of the government.

He said that, although it cannot be proven that this was a "concerted action," since there are no elements to prove it, he had no doubts that "both criminal groups and the conservative bloc propagandized," according to Agencia Noticas Froteriza which first reported on the president's comments .

Life seemed to return to normal Monday in the border region with people going back to work, school and other activities in Tijuana and across the state. However, an additional four vehicles were set on fire Tuesday morning in Ensenada.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Understanding the cartel violence in Baja California

Over the last week, criminal gangs have caused chaos in several cities across Mexico, including Tijuana, where on Friday a warning circulated on social media telling residents to stay home or risk being attacked. Here's everything you need to know:. Where is this violence taking place?. Earlier last week, "roaming...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinaloa#Tijuana#Conservative Politics#Vandalism#Violent Crime#Mexican
Fox News

Texas border stash house bust: 48 illegal migrants arrested

Border Patrol agents in Texas arrested dozens of illegal migrants Tuesday after finding them in two separate stash houses. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas being used as a possible stash house. The agents coordinated with other law enforcement agencies and responded to the location.
ALTON, TX
Daily Mail

Adult migrant woman found dead in west Texas desert area after she couldn't keep up with her parents

The adult migrant daughter of a couple that had crossed the United States-Mexico border was found dead in the desert by U.S. Border Patrol agents in west Texas on Wednesday. Her parents were taken into custody after they were encountered by the National Guard near U.S. Highway 90 in Sanderson, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement Friday.
SANDERSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
Fox News

Border Patrol agents arrest three Americans accused of smuggling Mexicans

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in Arizona arrested three U.S. citizens over the past weekend who were charged with human smuggling. Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector John Modlin tweeted on Saturday that agents in Tucson, Arizona, arrested two U.S. citizens for allegedly attempting to smuggle five Mexican citizens.
TUCSON, AZ
CBS News

Famous jaguar known as "El Jefe" believed to have crossed U.S.-Mexico border

They call him "El Jefe," he is at least 12-years-old, and his crossing of the heavily guarded U.S.-Mexico border has sparked celebrations on both sides. "El Jefe" – or "The Boss" – is one of the oldest jaguars on record along the frontier, one of few known to have crossed a border partly lined by a wall and other infrastructure to stop drug traffickers and migrants, and the one believed to have traveled the farthest, say ecologists of the Borderlands Linkages Initiative, a binational collaboration of eight conservation groups.
Complex

Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State

The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona reveals new border wall with Mexico: 'We're done waiting'

The state of Arizona will not wait for the Biden administration to build a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico boundary and instead has chosen to go it alone, erecting its own state-funded barrier to stop an unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants. Gov. Doug Ducey‘s top advisers announced in a call...
ARIZONA STATE
International Business Times

Violent Clash Breaks Out In Northern Mexico Border Prison; 2 Inmates Killed

A fight broke between rival gangs at a prison in Juárez, a Mexican city along the border near El Paso, Texas, resulting in the death of two inmates. As per a statement issued by the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office, turmoil erupted inside the prison at around 1 p.m. Thursday, during the family visitation time, El Paso Times reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
41K+
Followers
82K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy