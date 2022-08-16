Impact of changes to the interscreening interval and faecal immunochemical test threshold in the national bowel cancer screening programme in England: results from the FIT pilot study

Read full article on original website
Cervical cancer prognosis and related risk factors for patients with cervical cancer: a long-term retrospective cohort study
This study aims to explore the recurrence rate and overall survival for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment and the related risk factors. A retrospective cohort study was conducted on cervical cancer patients enrolled in a cancer specialist hospital in Hunan Province, China from January 1992 to December 2005 and followed up until December 2010. Kaplan"“Meier survival analysis was used to estimate the cumulative recurrence rate, and Cox proportional hazards model was utilized to identify risk factors associated with prognosis. A total of 4358 patients were enrolled with a median follow-up of 7.4Â years (range 5"“19Â years), and 372 (8.5%) patients had cancer recurrence. The cumulative recurrence rate showed a rapid increase from 3.8% in the first year after discharge to 8.0% in the fifth year, and the recurrence rate remained relatively stable afterward reaching 9.7% and 10.8% in the 10th and the 15th year, respectively. The median time to recurrence was 15.5Â months with an IQR of 5.5"“40.0Â months. The Cox regression showed that miscarriage, clinical stage, and treatment received were significantly associated with cervical cancer recurrence after adjustment for confounders. Patients with recurrence showed a significantly higher risk for mortality than those without recurrence (HR 2.79, 95% CI 2.42"“3.22). This study depicted the long-term recurrence rate and survival after recurrence for patients with cervical cancer after the first treatment, and reported time to recurrence and risk factors related to recurrence. These findings may provide important evidence for designing targeted interventions for the treatment of cervical cancer.
Trends in COVID-19 hospital outcomes in England before and after vaccine introduction, a cohort study
Widespread vaccination campaigns have changed the landscape for COVID-19, vastly altering symptoms and reducing morbidity and mortality. We estimate trends in mortality by month of admission and vaccination status among those hospitalised with COVID-19 in England between March 2020 to September 2021, controlling for demographic factors and hospital load. Among 259,727 hospitalised COVID-19 cases, 51,948 (20.0%) experienced mortality in hospital. Hospitalised fatality risk ranged from 40.3% (95% confidence interval 39.4"“41.3%) in March 2020 to 8.1% (7.2"“9.0%) in June 2021. Older individuals and those with multiple co-morbidities were more likely to die or else experienced longer stays prior to discharge. Compared to unvaccinated people, the hazard of hospitalised mortality was 0.71 (0.67"“0.77) with a first vaccine dose, and 0.56 (0.52"“0.61) with a second vaccine dose. Compared to hospital load at 0"“20% of the busiest week, the hazard of hospitalised mortality during periods of peak load (90"“100%), was 1.23 (1.12"“1.34). The prognosis for people hospitalised with COVID-19 in England has varied substantially throughout the pandemic and according to case-mix, vaccination, and hospital load. Our estimates provide an indication for demands on hospital resources, and the relationship between hospital burden and outcomes.
Researchers offer solution to help tackle patient backlog in the NHS bowel cancer screening program
In England, 37 people die each day from bowel cancer, but screening using fecal blood testing followed by a colonoscopy can reduce both the incidence of this cancer and the number of resulting deaths. The NHS bowel cancer screening program invites everyone of a certain age to use a home kit that tests the amount of blood in their feces. Those who have a fecal blood test result above a defined level are invited for a colonoscopy, but two factors—the COVID-19 pandemic and the introduction of a lower screening invitation age—have led to a higher demand for colonoscopy appointments, creating a backlog of patients.
SARS-CoV-2 antibodies and breakthrough infections in the Virus Watch cohort
A range of studies globally demonstrate that the effectiveness of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines wane over time, but the total effect of anti-S antibody levels on risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and whether this varies by vaccine type is not well understood. Here we show that anti-S levels peak three to four weeks following the second dose of vaccine and the geometric mean of the samples is nine fold higher for BNT162b2 than ChAdOx1. Increasing anti-S levels are associated with a reduced risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection (Hazard Ratio 0.85; 95%CIs: 0.79-0.92). We do not find evidence that this antibody relationship with risk of infection varies by second dose vaccine type (BNT162b2 vs. ChAdOx1). In keeping with our anti-S antibody data, we find that people vaccinated with ChAdOx1 had 1.64 times the odds (95% confidence interval 1.45-1.85) of a breakthrough infection compared to BNT162b2. We anticipate our findings to be useful in the estimation of the protective effect of anti-S levels on risk of infection due to Delta. Our findings provide evidence about the relationship between antibody levels and protection for different vaccines and will support decisions on optimising the timing of booster vaccinations and identifying individuals who should be prioritised for booster vaccination, including those who are older, clinically extremely vulnerable, or received ChAdOx1 as their primary course. Our finding that risk of infection by anti-S level does not interact with vaccine type, but that individuals vaccinated with ChAdOx1 were at higher risk of infection, provides additional support for the use of using anti-S levels for estimating vaccine efficacy.
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
People vaccinated against Covid share common symptom after testing positive
While it may be widely known that common symptoms of Covid include fatigue, a sore throat, and headaches, there is another widespread symptom being cited among sufferers. According to data gathered by the ZOE Health Study app, diarrhoea is a common symptom of Covid for vaccinated Britons.Data shows that there was a rise in people reporting this symptom in January 2022, and that some of this was related to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.However, the ZOE team pointed out that there seemed to be a “wave of other non-Covid tummy bugs going around too”.The team said that diarrhoea can...
Ultrasound-guided femoral approach for coronary angiography and interventions in the porcine model
Coronary angiography and percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedural details in swine are similar to those performed to humans, since their heart and coronary anatomy closely resembles. However, only a few detailed descriptions of the procedure are available, containing notable differences. We present a feasible and reproducible protocol for percutaneous coronary interventions in porcine experimental models, utilizing ultrasound-guided femoral approach. Nine female pigs were studied to explore the feasibility of superficial femoral arterial (SFA) access for coronary angiography and provisional PCI, as well as the most suitable guiding coronary catheters and angiographic projections for the above interventions. Experiments were performed under general anesthesia, using ultrasound-guided puncture of the SFA to gain arterial access. The Amplatzer AR1Â® catheter, and the Right Coronary BypassÂ® catheter were used for the selective engagement of the right and the left coronary artery, respectively. Successful arterial access and subsequent cardiac catheterization were performed in all pigs. Only one animal required a second puncture for femoral artery access. None of the 9 animals presented any significant tachycardia or hypotensive episode. One animal developed an access site-related complication following the first catheterization procedure. During follow-up, 100% success of SFA catheterization was achieved using the same ultrasound-guided technique. The ultrasound-guided superficial femoral artery access for coronary angiography and provisional interventions in porcine models is a quick and safe alternative to the carotid artery approach. The RCB and AR1 catheters may be the best choice for the quick and easy selective coronary engagement of the right and left ostia, respectively.
Combined functional and structural imaging of brain white matter reveals stage-dependent impairment in multiple system atrophy of cerebellar type
Advances in fMRI of brain white matter (WM) have established the feasibility of understanding how functional signals of WM evolve with brain diseases. By combining functional signals with structural features of WM, the current study characterizes functional and structural impairments of WM in cerebelar type multiple system atrophy, with the goal to derive new mechanistic insights into the pathological progression of this disease. Our analysis of 30 well-diagnosed patients revealed pronounced decreases in functional connectivity in WM bundles of the cerebellum and brainstem, and concomitant local structural alterations that depended on the disease stage. The novel findings implicate a critical time point in the pathological evolution of the disease, which could guide optimal therapeutic interventions. Furthermore, fMRI signals of impaired WM bundles exhibited superior sensitivity in differentiating initial disease development, which demonstrates great potential of using these signals to inform disease management.
Diabetes Linked With Increased Levels of Neurofilament Light, Neuroaxonal Damage in Parkinson Disease
Investigators identified increased levels of neurofilament light that corresponded significantly with patients’ diabetic status, even after adjustment for age, BMI, and vascular risk factors. Confirming previous reports, new post hoc data from a recently published study showed an association between Parkinson disease (PD), diabetes mellitus (DM), and more severe...
Protection of COVID-19 vaccination and previous infection against Omicron BA.1, BA.2 and Delta SARS-CoV-2 infections
Given the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 variants and the roll-out of booster COVID-19 vaccination, evidence is needed on protection conferred by primary vaccination, booster vaccination and previous SARS-CoV-2 infection by variant. We employed a test-negative design on S-gene target failure data from community PCR testing in the Netherlands from 22 November 2021 to 31 March 2022 (n"‰="‰671,763). Previous infection, primary vaccination or both protected well against Delta infection. Protection against Omicron BA.1 infection was much lower compared to Delta. Protection was similar against Omicron BA.1 compared to BA.2 infection after previous infection, primary and booster vaccination. Higher protection was observed against all variants in individuals with both vaccination and previous infection compared with either one. Protection against all variants decreased over time since last vaccination or infection. We found that primary vaccination with current COVID-19 vaccines and previous SARS-CoV-2 infections offered low protection against Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 infection. Booster vaccination considerably increased protection against Omicron infection, but decreased rapidly after vaccination.
New COVID bivalent vaccine expected in US in the fall
On Monday, the U.K. became the first country to approve a bivalent vaccine booster shot for adults, which would target both the original COVID virus and the Omicron variant. This vaccine, which is likely going to be available in the U.S. starting in the fall, is expected to provide increased and longer-lasting protection against COVID and the new variants.
COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine induces transient CD8+ T effector cell responses while conserving the memory pool for subsequent reactivation
Immunization with two mRNA vaccine doses elicits robust spike-specific CD8+ T cell responses, but reports of waning immunity after COVID-19 vaccination prompt the introduction of booster vaccination campaigns. However, the effect of mRNA booster vaccination on the spike-specific CD8+ T cell response remains unclear. Here we show that spike-specific CD8+ T cells are activated and expanded in all analyzed individuals receiving the 3rd and 4th mRNA vaccine shots. This CD8+ T cell boost response is followed by a contraction phase and lasts only for about 30-60 days. The spike-specific CD8+ T memory stem cell pool is not affected by the 3rd vaccination. Both 4th vaccination and breakthrough infections with Delta and Omicron rapidly reactivate CD8+ T memory cells. In contrast, neutralizing antibody responses display little boost effect towards Omicron. Thus, COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccination elicits a transient T effector cell response while long-term spike-specific CD8+ T cell immunity is conserved to mount robust memory recall targeting emerging variants of concern.
Infections with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant exhibit fourfold increased viral loads in the upper airways compared to Alpha or non-variants of concern
There has been a growing body of evidence that the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Delta variant (B.1.617.2) shows enhanced transmissibility and increased viral loads compared to other variants. A recent study has even suggested that respiratory samples from people infected with the Delta variant can harbor up to 1000 times higher viral loads compared to samples with variants that are more closely related to the original Wuhan strain, although the sample size of this study (n"‰="‰125) was very limited. Here, we have compared the viral load in 16,185 samples that were obtained in periods during which non-VOC, the Alpha (B.1.1.7) or Delta variant (B.1.617.2) were dominant as evidenced by genomic surveillance. We found that the Delta variant contained about fourfold higher viral loads across all age groups compared to the non-VOC or Alpha variants, which is significantly lower than reported earlier. Interestingly, the increased viral load for the Delta variant seemed to be age-dependent, regardless of sex, as the viral load was about 14-fold higher for Delta compared to the non-VOC or Alpha variant in age group 0"“20Â years and fourfold higher in age group 21"“40Â years, while there was no difference in viral load between variants in age groups 41"“60 and 61+"‰years, most likely as a consequence of a higher degree of vaccination in the older age groups.
The demographic and socioeconomic correlates of behavior and HIV infection status across sub-Saharan Africa
Predisposition to become HIV positive (HIV"‰+"‰) is influenced by a wide range of correlated economic, environmental, demographic, social, and behavioral factors. While evidence among a candidate handful have strong evidence, there is lack of a consensus among the vast array of variables measured in large surveys. Methods. We...
SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: spike protein mutational analysis and epitope for broad neutralization
Mutations in the spike glycoproteins of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have independently been shown to enhance aspects of spike protein fitness. Here, we describe an antibody fragment (VH ab6) that neutralizes all major variants including the recently emerged BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron subvariants, with a unique mode of binding revealed by cryo-EM studies. Further, we provide a comparative analysis of the mutational effects within previously emerged variant spikes and identify the structural role of mutations within the NTD and RBD in evading antibody neutralization. Our analysis shows that the highly mutated Gamma N-terminal domain exhibits considerable structural rearrangements, partially explaining its decreased neutralization by convalescent sera. Our results provide mechanistic insights into the structural, functional, and antigenic consequences of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations and highlight a spike protein vulnerability that may be exploited to achieve broad protection against circulating variants.
Neurofibromatosis type 2 with mild Pierre-Robin sequence showing a heterozygous chromosome 22q12 microdeletion encompassing NF2 and MN1
Pierre-Robin sequence (PRS) is a rare, congenital defect presenting with micrognathia, glossoptosis, and airway obstruction with variable inclusion of a cleft palate. Overlapping PRS with neurofibromatosis type 2 (NF2) is a syndrome caused by a chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including NF2. We describe a patient with severe early-onset NF2 overlapping with PRS that showed micrognathia, glossoptosis, and a mild form of cleft palate. We detected a de novo chromosome 22q12 microdeletion including MN1 and NF2 in the patient. Previous cases of overlapping PRS and NF2 caused by the chromosome 22q12 microdeletions showed severe NF2 phenotypes with variable severity of cleft palate and microdeletions of varying sizes. Genotype-phenotype correlations and comparison of the size and breakpoint of microdeletions suggest that some modifier genes distal to MN1 and NF2 might be linked to the cleft palate severity.
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
Reassigning the shapes of the 0 states in the Pb nucleus
Across the physics disciplines, the 186Pb nucleus is the only known system, where the two first excited states, together with the ground state, form a triplet of zero-spin states assigned with prolate, oblate and spherical shapes. Here we report on a precision measurement where the properties of collective transitions in 186Pb were determined in a simultaneous in-beam Î³-ray and electron spectroscopy experiment employing the recoil-decay tagging technique. The feeding of the \({0}_{2}^{+}\) state and the interband \({2}_{2}^{+}\to {2}_{1}^{+}\) transition have been observed. We also present direct measurement of the energies of the electric monopole transitions from the excited 0+ states to the 0+ ground state. In contrast to the earlier understanding, the obtained reduced transition probability \(B(E2;{2}_{1}^{+}\to {0}_{2}^{+})\) value of 190(80) W.u., the transitional quadrupole moment \(| {Q}_{t}({2}_{1}^{+}\to {0}_{2}^{+})| =7.7\)(33) eb and intensity balance arguments provide evidence to reassign the \({0}_{2}^{+}\) and \({0}_{3}^{+}\) states with predominantly prolate and oblate shape, respectively. Our work demonstrates a step-up in experimental sensitivity and paves the way for systematic studies of electric monopole transitions in this region. These electric monopole transitions probe the nuclear volume in a unique manner and provide unexploited input for development of the next-generation energy density functional models.
Nomograms predicting cancer-specific survival for stage IV colorectal cancer with synchronous lung metastases
This study aimed to establish a nomogram for the prediction of cancer-specific survival (CSS) of CRC patients with synchronous LM. The final prognostic nomogram based on prognostic factors was evaluated by concordance index (C-index), time-dependent receiver operating characteristic curves, and calibration curves. In the training and validation groups, the C-index for the nomogram was 0.648 and 0.638, and the AUC was 0.793 and 0.785, respectively. The high quality of the calibration curves in the nomogram models for CSS at 1-, 3-, and 5-year was observed. The nomogram model provided a conventional and useful tool to evaluate the 1-, 3-, and 5-year CSS of CRC patients with synchronous LM.
The influence of thyroid hormone medication on intra-therapeutic half-life of I during radioiodine therapy of solitary toxic thyroid nodules
Despite a significantly improved dietary iodine supply, solitary toxic thyroid nodules (STN) are still a common clinical problem in former iodine deficient areas. Radioiodine treatment (RIT) is a well-established therapeutic option with few side effects and high success rates. As radioiodine biokinetics are individual for every patient, the necessary activity has to be calculated individually by a pre-therapeutic measurement of the intra-therapeutic effective half-life (EHL) in a radioiodine uptake test (RIUT). A suppressive medication with triiodothyronine (T3) or tetraiodothyronine (T4) is often needed to suppress uptake in normal thyroid tissue. Therefore, the aim of this study was to quantify the possible influence of this medication on intra-therapeutic radioiodine biokinetics. A cohort of 928 patients with STN undergoing RIUT and RIT was analysed. Patients were subdivided into 3 groups. Group T3: medication with T3 (n"‰="‰274), group T4: medication with T4 (n"‰="‰184) and group NM: no additional medication (n"‰="‰470). The T3 and T4 subgroups were further subdivided depending on the dose of thyroid hormone medication. In order to analyse the influence of thyroid hormone medication on individual intra-thyroidal biokinetics, the variance of the determined individual EHL between RIUT and RIT within the single groups and within the subgroups was investigated. EHL was significantly decreased between RIUT and RIT in the T3 and T4 subgroups (EHL: T3: 5.9"‰Â±"‰1.1 d in RIUT and 3.3"‰Â±"‰1.4Â d in RIT (âˆ’"‰43%) (p"‰<"‰0.05); T4: 5.9"‰Â±"‰1.2Â d in RIUT and 3.4"‰Â±"‰1.5Â d in RIT (âˆ’"‰42%) (p"‰<"‰0.05). The decrease of EHL did not differ statistically between T3 or T4. However, both showed a highly significant difference compared to the NM group (p"‰<"‰<"‰0.05). A further subgroup analysis showed a significant dependence of the decrease in EHL related to the dose of thyroid hormone medication of 35"“58% (T3) and 15"“67% (T4) (p"‰<"‰0.05). A significantly reduced EHL compared to RIUT in patients receiving thyroid hormone medication was detected. Moreover, a significant correlation between the dose of thyroid hormone medication (T3 or T4) and the decrease of EHL was found. Therefore, an adaption of the calculated activity should be considered in RIUT to obtain the required radiation dose in RIT of patients suffering from STN.
