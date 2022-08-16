Read full article on original website
Related
Texas murder suspect was previously arrested, released on personal bonds due to Austin policies
A man accused of shooting two people, killing one and paralyzing the other, in Austin, Texas, earlier this month was out on bond in two different felony charges, according to records Fox News Digital has obtained. Nathan Nevah Ramirez, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in an Aug....
Men Accused of Crushing Cop in Capitol Attack to Receive Bench Trial Before Only Judge with History of Jan. 6 Acquittals
Four defendants accused of participating in the assault on Capitol grounds of a Metropolitan Police officer — whose haunting cries were caught on camera as a crowd of angry rioters continued to press forward — have opted for a bench trial before the only judge who has acquitted any of the Jan. 6 defendants.
foodsafetynews.com
Blue Bell criminal trial ends in mistrial
BULLETIN — The United States v. Paul Kruse trial in Austin, Texas ended Monday in a mistrial. The jury apparently split 10-to-2 with the majority wanting to acquit the 67-year-old retired president of Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, Texas. He was tried on federal felony counts of conspiracy and fraud related to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak that shut down Blue Bell’s ice cream production in three states and caused the recall of all its products.
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If Trump is convicted for violating the Espionage Act and two other federal laws, he could face up to 33 years in prison, legal experts say
Trump could be facing greater legal peril after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
A Mom Let Her 7-Year-Old Play in the Park. Arizona Arrested Her and Banned Her From Working With Kids.
It was a pleasant November day in Tucson, Arizona, and Sarra needed to procure a Thanksgiving turkey. The COVID-19 pandemic was still raging—this was fall 2020, before vaccines had been made available—and the supermarket's policy was to discourage excess people from entering the premises. Sarra thus opted to...
realitytitbit.com
When is the Chrisleys' sentencing and how much jail time do they face?
The Chrisley Knows Best clan let fans sneak a peek into their family lives on The USA Network each Thursday. But in real-time, Julie and Todd Chrisley face jail time and are currently on house arrest ahead of their sentencing. Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of bank...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Ex-Sureño Gangster Tells Jury in Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Trial a Rat ‘Is a Person Who Is Doing What I’m Doing Now’
A former Sureño gangster and Mexican Mafia ally who helped control Los Angeles jails from the inside testified Monday that a lawyer provided a crucial bridge between members incarcerated in different prisons, relaying messages about potential murder plots and other key business decisions. Luis “Hefty” Garcia, 43, is the...
Texas man facing execution after fatally stabbing real estate agent
A man who fatally stabbed a real estate agent inside a model home in suburban Dallas faces execution Wednesday evening, more than 16 years after the slaying. Kosoul Chanthakoummane was on parole when 40-year-old Sarah Walker was killed in July 2006. She was found stabbed more than 30 times in the model home in McKinney, about 30 miles north of Dallas.
Scott Peterson's attorneys argue for new trial in murders of wife Laci Peterson and unborn son
Scott Peterson appeared in a California court on Thursday for prosecutors and attorneys to argue their respective cases over whether the convicted killer deserves a new trial in the 2002 murders of his wife and unborn son. Peterson, now 49, wore a blue coronavirus face mask, handcuffs and a dark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas love-triangle murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong pleads not guilty in court
Kaitlin Armstrong, the Texas woman accused of killing a top cyclist in a fit of jealous rage and then fleeing to Costa Rica, pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. The hearing began following a delay just after noon CT, and she entered the same plea on both counts of murder and theft of services, according to FOX 7 Austin, which had a reporter present in the courtroom.
Ghislaine Maxwell Transferred To Low-Security Florida Prison Offering Yoga, Music
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite turned convicted sex trafficker, is off to Florida to serve a 20-year federal prison sentence for helping financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls — returning to the same state, but a far cry from the posh lifestyle, where she committed some of her crimes.
Security Specialist at Supermax Federal Prison Testifies About Notes Found in Toilet After Alleged Mexican Mafia Lawyer’s Visit
A security specialist at the highest security federal prison in the United States testified Tuesday that a Los Angeles lawyer’s already suspicious visits with Mexican Mafia inmates took on a more criminal appearance after three notes were discovered in a visiting room toilet he’d used. The testimony of...
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DNA Identifies Suspect In Elderly Texas Woman's 1989 Strangulation Murder
Mary Hague Kelly was found strangled to death under her bed in Dallas more than 33 years ago. Because of DNA, David Rojas — whose half-brother lived next door to the victim — is now charged with her murder. DNA has led to an arrest in the 1989...
Defense blasts judge in Whitmer kidnap retrial: You're favoring the feds in front of jury
Two defense lawyers blasted the judge in the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnap retrial Wednesday, accusing him of favoring the prosecution by imposing time limits on the defense, calling their arguments "crap" and repeatedly interrupting them as they cross-examine witnesses. What has especially irked the defense are time limits that U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker imposed only on defense lawyers this week after repeatedly venting that they are taking too long cross-examining witnesses and exhausting jurors in the process. ...
Man Who Fled to Mexico Has Been Sentenced for Gunning Down 4-Year-Old Birthday Girl’s Father and Friend During 1987 Party
A 62-year-old man in California will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him of killing two men during during a birthday party for a 4-year-old child more than 30 years ago, authorities announced. San Diego Superior Court Judge Joan Weber on Friday ordered Jose Angel Solorio to serve a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole for fatally shooting German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21, prosecutors announced.
A Jan. 6 participant has been harassing police officers at a Capitol attack trial
WASHINGTON — A man who was at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but has not been arrested confronted two law enforcement officers this week who were witnesses at the trial of another man facing felony charges related to the insurrection. The man, Tommy Tatum, of Mississippi, who...
Comments / 2