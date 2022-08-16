Read full article on original website
Georgia governor asks judge to quash subpoena for him to appear before grand jury
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp asked a judge on Wednesday to throw out a subpoena from the Fulton County district attorney requiring the Republican governor to appear before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. Kemp had been scheduled for...
Brian Kemp fighting subpoena in Fulton County probe of 2020 presidential election
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking to quash a subpoena to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. A motion state Attorney General Chris Carr filed Wednesday on Kemp’s behalf questioned the timing of the subpoena –...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp touts $240M in federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband expansion
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is touting a $240 million program to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state. But critics are calling out the governor for not referencing the source of the money: Federal COVID-19 relief dollars. This week, the Office of Planning...
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
Suspect in Salman Rushdie's stabbing pleads not guilty to attempted murder and assault
The man accused of stabbing award-winning author Salman Rushdie and injuring another speaker on stage in New York state last week pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault. Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, made the plea in a courtroom in Chautauqua County, New...
How a vacation to Hawaii can be relaxing for tourists -- and harmful to its residents
The Hawaii most tourists see is one of azure waters and towering resorts, of "aloha" and "ohana" and hula. But as it exists now, the powerful tourism industry dictates the lives of Native Hawaiians, often for the worse, said Kyle Kajihiro, a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and activist for the rights of Native Hawaiians.
