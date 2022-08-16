ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails

A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy. The prohibition is based on Kettle Moraine School District's decade-old policy...
How a vacation to Hawaii can be relaxing for tourists -- and harmful to its residents

The Hawaii most tourists see is one of azure waters and towering resorts, of "aloha" and "ohana" and hula. But as it exists now, the powerful tourism industry dictates the lives of Native Hawaiians, often for the worse, said Kyle Kajihiro, a lecturer at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa and activist for the rights of Native Hawaiians.
HAWAII STATE

