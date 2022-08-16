ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

OPPD board votes to delay sunsetting of North Omaha coal units

Coal will continue to burn in North Omaha for a few more years as the Omaha Public Power District board voted to postpone the closure of the area's two remaining coal plants Thursday. OPPD says keeping with coal ensures customers will be able to keep the power on. But some...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha city council delays voting on 'smart loading zones' proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council is delaying voting on the "smart loading zones" proposal. The council originally approved the pilot program to create the zones for delivery and ride-sharing drivers. Cameras would record license plates and bill the users. Councilwoman Aimee Melton later asked the council to reconsider...
OMAHA, NE
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Local
Nebraska Government
Omaha, NE
Traffic
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are consideringa proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on camera.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha council members hear support, criticism for proposed 2023 budget

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council members had a chance to hear from the public about the city’s proposed budget and some shared concerns about the spending. About a dozen people voiced their frustration over how the city plans to divvy up $474 million. There was certainly more...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

OPS opens four new schools, three in South Omaha, to help alleviate overcrowding

The Omaha Public School district opened four new schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Three of them are located in South Omaha, including Pine Elementary School. Its principal, Adriana Vargas said the new school alleviates some of the neighborhood's congestion. Fourth-grade students at Pine are already settled into their classrooms...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KETV.com

One person seriously injured after incident near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured after an incident near downtown Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Siena Francis House, located near N. 18th and Nicholas streets for an injured party, according to law enforcement. At the scene officers found an adult...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Can you find Omaha's new troll, Omai? City adds little sister to Omar

OMAHA, Neb. — There's a new troll roaming around Omaha, and it's your job to find Omai!. Visit Omaha hopes families explore the city, while trying to track down the troll. “Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma

OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart celebrates 85th anniversary with time capsule

OMAHA, Neb. — State officials joined Nebraska Furniture Mart on Tuesday in celebrating 85 years of business. Company leaders buried a time capsule at its Omaha store near 72nd Street and Rose Blumkin Drive. The capsule includes things like a letter from Warren Buffett and a notice of the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County

RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Stabbing victim rushed to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Omaha police said the man was injured near 27th and Leavenworth streets, but they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old La'Darrien Hughes,near 27th Street and St. Marys Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Hughes told officers that...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Helping Omaha's homeless goes beyond housing

OMAHA, Neb. — The housing crisis is apparent in Omaha with more than 2,400 people homeless in the state each day. Non-profits like the Salvation Army have waiting lists of more than 100 people who need services and a place to stay while they reset their lives. Dennis Canby...
OMAHA, NE

