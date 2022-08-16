Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
KETV.com
Leaders hope new project in Olde Towne Bellevue will lead to more development
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Leaders broke ground Thursday on a new project for Olde Town Bellevue, including apartments and retail. "This area sat really idle for basically at least four decades, you can even argue five decades," Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. Hike hopes new development will reverse that course.
KETV.com
OPPD board votes to delay sunsetting of North Omaha coal units
Coal will continue to burn in North Omaha for a few more years as the Omaha Public Power District board voted to postpone the closure of the area's two remaining coal plants Thursday. OPPD says keeping with coal ensures customers will be able to keep the power on. But some...
KETV.com
Omaha city council delays voting on 'smart loading zones' proposal
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council is delaying voting on the "smart loading zones" proposal. The council originally approved the pilot program to create the zones for delivery and ride-sharing drivers. Cameras would record license plates and bill the users. Councilwoman Aimee Melton later asked the council to reconsider...
KETV.com
Omaha city leaders considering license plate reader proposal
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city leaders are consideringa proposal to put license plate readers on some city traffic lights — the Douglas County Sheriff's Office would own and access the data. City residents, the ACLU and council members are concerned about what happens to data captured on camera.
KETV.com
Omaha's Union Pacific, other railroads back plan calling for raises but workers wary
OMAHA, Neb. — Several major freight railroads signaled they’re ready to negotiate a new deal based on a presidential report that calls for 24% raises, but the 12 unions involved in the stalled talks –covering 115,000 workers – still haven’t commented on the recommendations. The...
KETV.com
Omaha council members hear support, criticism for proposed 2023 budget
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council members had a chance to hear from the public about the city’s proposed budget and some shared concerns about the spending. About a dozen people voiced their frustration over how the city plans to divvy up $474 million. There was certainly more...
KETV.com
'Proof is in the pudding:' Omaha police captain says deadly crime spike not indicative of overall city trends
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police Department's Capt. Jeremy Christensen said people in Omaha should not be scared of the spike in gun violence. He said they've made arrests in almost all other recent homicides. "We train for them. We plan for them. We strategize for them," Christensen said. Christensen's...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will travel to Italy for three weeks to visit sister city
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert is set to travel to Italy for three weeks as Omaha nears the addition of another sister city. Stothert will meet with the mayor of Carlentini, Sicily, and attend the annual Santa Lucia celebration in the city. In July, an Italian delegation visited...
KETV.com
Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
KETV.com
OPS opens four new schools, three in South Omaha, to help alleviate overcrowding
The Omaha Public School district opened four new schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Three of them are located in South Omaha, including Pine Elementary School. Its principal, Adriana Vargas said the new school alleviates some of the neighborhood's congestion. Fourth-grade students at Pine are already settled into their classrooms...
KETV.com
WATCH: Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford stars in commercial for Omaha heating and cooling company
LINCOLN, Neb. — What do you get when you combine an aptly-named Husker wide receiver and an Omaha-area heating and cooling company? A perfect combination. Nebraska's Decoldest Crawford is now the pitchman for SOS Heating & Cooling. Crawford "knows who to call if you want your AC the coldest...
KETV.com
One person seriously injured after incident near downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was seriously injured after an incident near downtown Omaha, according to authorities. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the Siena Francis House, located near N. 18th and Nicholas streets for an injured party, according to law enforcement. At the scene officers found an adult...
KETV.com
Can you find Omaha's new troll, Omai? City adds little sister to Omar
OMAHA, Neb. — There's a new troll roaming around Omaha, and it's your job to find Omai!. Visit Omaha hopes families explore the city, while trying to track down the troll. “Our goal with the OMAI project is to inspire visitors and local residents to explore the city,” said Deborah Ward, Visit Omaha executive director.
KETV.com
'This week was hard': Nebraska Medicine specialists discuss impacts of violence, trauma
OMAHA, Neb. — There is a team at Nebraska Medicine tasked with helping patients heal, but not in the way you might think. "We have an obligation to treat them outside of the hospital as much as we do treating them inside the hospital," said Ashley Farrens, the violence intervention supervisor for Encompass, and a former ER nurse. "These injuries, they affect just more than physical."
KETV.com
Nebraska Furniture Mart celebrates 85th anniversary with time capsule
OMAHA, Neb. — State officials joined Nebraska Furniture Mart on Tuesday in celebrating 85 years of business. Company leaders buried a time capsule at its Omaha store near 72nd Street and Rose Blumkin Drive. The capsule includes things like a letter from Warren Buffett and a notice of the...
KETV.com
Head-on collision claims three lives in Richardson County
RICHARDSON COUNTY, Neb. — A head-0n collision claimed three lives near the Nebraska-Kansas border, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the crash on US Highway 75 just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say Dennis Podliska, 82, and Ramona Podliska, 80, from Lincoln, were in...
KETV.com
Stabbing victim rushed to an Omaha hospital early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was critically injured in a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Omaha police said the man was injured near 27th and Leavenworth streets, but they found the victim, identified as 29-year-old La'Darrien Hughes,near 27th Street and St. Marys Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Hughes told officers that...
KETV.com
'Incredibly tragic': Boy dies from suspected brain-eating amoeba in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Easton Gray's family says he loved to swim, and that's what he was doing Aug. 8 in the Elkhorn River near Valley. That's when Douglas County health officials believe a rare, brain-eating bacteria entered the 8-year-old's body. Easton's family gave KETV NewsWatch 7 permission to...
KETV.com
Helping Omaha's homeless goes beyond housing
OMAHA, Neb. — The housing crisis is apparent in Omaha with more than 2,400 people homeless in the state each day. Non-profits like the Salvation Army have waiting lists of more than 100 people who need services and a place to stay while they reset their lives. Dennis Canby...
