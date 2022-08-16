ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Independent

Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike

The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
MILITARY
The Guardian

‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return

Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
WORLD
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Vice

Surreal Photos From the Taliban’s First Year Back in Power

VICE World News marks the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, from the devastating consequences that ensued to the millions of lives that were transformed. It’s been one year since the Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and the fall of the Western-backed...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vice

Is China Replacing the US in Afghanistan? A Reality Check.

Before the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last August, Chinese businessman Sun Fei made a comfortable living in the country importing and selling electrical appliances and goods from neighboring China and Pakistan—teapots, space heaters, solar panels. But just weeks after the Taliban returned to power, his sales slowed to a...
FOREIGN POLICY
The New Humanitarian

Afghanistan: ‘38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power’

When the Taliban returned to power last August, it presented a conundrum to the rest of the world. Though Washington had signed a peace agreement with the group in February 2020, the Islamic Emirate — as the Taliban calls its government — was being led by several men on international terrorist lists, including some with multi-million-dollar bounties on their head.
WORLD
International Business Times

Taliban Stronger Than Ever A Year After Takeover

A year since returning to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are a stronger military force than ever, but threats to their rule do exist. To tighten their grip, the Taliban have poured thousands of fighters into the Panshjir Valley, home to the only conventional military threat the Islamists have faced since their takeover.
POLITICS
The Independent

Afghanistan’s ex-president says he fled to avoid ‘humiliating’ surrender to Taliban

As Afghanistan marks one year since the Taliban took over the country,former president Ashraf Ghani has said that he took a split-second decision to flee Kabul to avoid a "humiliating" surrender.Mr Ghani claimed he was the last person to leave the presidential palace after his guards disappeared. The Islamist militants reached Kabul and wrested power from the Afghan government on 15 August, following the hasty withdrawal of troops by the US and its allies.Mr Ghani said his erstwhile defence minister had told him that day that Kabul could not be defended.“The reason I left was because I did not...
WORLD
AFP

Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul

Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
PROTESTS
