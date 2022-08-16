Read full article on original website
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
The Taliban has issued its first official comments on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a US drone strike on Kabul, saying the group had no knowledge of the wanted militant’s presence in the Afghan capital.“An air strike was carried out on a residential house in Kabul city, two days later, US president Joe Biden claimed that US troops had targeted al-Qaeda leader Dr Ayman al-Zawahiri in this attack,” a statement issued by the interim Taliban government on Thursday read. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri's arrival and stay in...
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
Kabul, Afghanistan — Tamana Paryani's screams pierced the night in her quiet neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital. When armed Taliban intelligence officers started banging on her door, the women's rights activist quickly switched her phone camera on to film the ordeal. She broadcasted to the world, begging for help. Months...
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
On early Monday morning, just before the break of dawn, a 23-year-old Afghan journalist packed her bags, said quiet goodbyes to her family and left her home in a carefully mapped and cautiously executed plan. "My heart was beating so fast for the whole journey, till I reached a safe...
Biden administration refuses to release $7 billion in frozen funds from Afghanistan after US forces found and killed Al Qaeda's leader in Kabul
The Biden administration won't release any of the funds, and it has stopped talks with the Taliban on the matter, The Wall Street Journal reported.
‘They beat girls just for smiling’: life in Afghanistan one year after the Taliban’s return
Maryam* is near the top of her sixth grade class in Kabul, which under Taliban rule means that her education should be ending in a few months. But the 10-year-old, whose name we have changed to protect her identity, has a strategy to stay in school for another year, and her eyes dance with satisfaction as she explains her plan. “I will make sure I don’t answer too many questions right. I have decided to fail, so I can study sixth grade again.”
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
US-trained Afghan soldiers defected to Iran after Taliban takeover: report
Thousands of former members of Afghanistan's military were forced to flee the country into Iran in the final days of the U.S. war in Afghanistan, raising fears that Tehran may pressure them to reveal sensitive U.S. military information and tactics. "As the Taliban’s advance on Kabul progressed, there was no...
Rep. Turner says al Qaeda leader's presence in Kabul proves Biden lied about US withdrawal from Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee accused President Biden of deceiving Congress and the American public by diminishing the threat that al Qaeda posed to Afghanistan when withdrawing U.S. troops last year. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, told Fox News Digital that the killing of al...
The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of part of the $9.5 billion in frozen Afghan government assets, report says
The US and Taliban are negotiating the release of Afghanistan's frozen billions, Reuters reported. $9.5 billion of Afghan govt. reserves was frozen over the Taliban takeover. Most of it is in the US. The talks focus on $3.5 billion that Biden said could be released earlier this year. The US...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Surreal Photos From the Taliban’s First Year Back in Power
VICE World News marks the first anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, from the devastating consequences that ensued to the millions of lives that were transformed. It’s been one year since the Taliban reclaimed power in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops and the fall of the Western-backed...
Vice
Is China Replacing the US in Afghanistan? A Reality Check.
Before the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan last August, Chinese businessman Sun Fei made a comfortable living in the country importing and selling electrical appliances and goods from neighboring China and Pakistan—teapots, space heaters, solar panels. But just weeks after the Taliban returned to power, his sales slowed to a...
Afghanistan: ‘38 million people are suffering because a few hundred are in power’
When the Taliban returned to power last August, it presented a conundrum to the rest of the world. Though Washington had signed a peace agreement with the group in February 2020, the Islamic Emirate — as the Taliban calls its government — was being led by several men on international terrorist lists, including some with multi-million-dollar bounties on their head.
Taliban rule in Afghanistan, one year on: ‘Women don’t want to stay here’ – photo essay
Sitting on a thin mat, a plastic tarpaulin propped up above her head, offering an escape from Kabul’s summer sun, Sabsa Gul is reading women’s palms. She’s a fortune teller, mostly giving marriage or job advice, though lately discussion topics have changed, the 40-year-old says. “Women are...
International Business Times
Taliban Stronger Than Ever A Year After Takeover
A year since returning to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban are a stronger military force than ever, but threats to their rule do exist. To tighten their grip, the Taliban have poured thousands of fighters into the Panshjir Valley, home to the only conventional military threat the Islamists have faced since their takeover.
Afghanistan under Taliban rule is a place of desperation: "Malnourished children die here every day."
Kabul — Afghanistan is starving. The country is in the grips of what the United Nations says is the world's worst humanitarian crisis. An estimated 90% of its households don't have enough food to eat, and as CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports, the country's youngest are among those suffering the most.
Afghanistan’s ex-president says he fled to avoid ‘humiliating’ surrender to Taliban
As Afghanistan marks one year since the Taliban took over the country,former president Ashraf Ghani has said that he took a split-second decision to flee Kabul to avoid a "humiliating" surrender.Mr Ghani claimed he was the last person to leave the presidential palace after his guards disappeared. The Islamist militants reached Kabul and wrested power from the Afghan government on 15 August, following the hasty withdrawal of troops by the US and its allies.Mr Ghani said his erstwhile defence minister had told him that day that Kabul could not be defended.“The reason I left was because I did not...
Taliban violently disperse rare women's protest in Kabul
Taliban fighters beat women protesters and fired into the air on Saturday as they violently dispersed a rare rally in the Afghan capital, days ahead of the first anniversary of the hardline Islamists' return to power. - 'Making women invisible' - While the Taliban authorities have allowed and even promoted some rallies against the United States, they have declined permission for any women's rally since they returned to power.
800 Americans evacuated from Afghanistan since Taliban takeover
A new House Republican investigation sheds light and issues blame on the continued evacuation efforts since America’s withdrawal.
