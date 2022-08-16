Read full article on original website
Longtime Las Vegas fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski celebrates retirement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A longtime Las Vegas public servant is celebrating his retirement. Tim Szymanski, who has served as the public information officer for Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, received a celebratory banquet Wednesday. Szymanski has spent 51 years in service, 26 of which were in Southern Nevada.
1 in custody after barricade situation, shot fired in east Las Vegas valley home
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation developed at an east Las Vegas valley home late Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Rio Mayo Drive, near Boulder Highway and Twain Avenue, a report that someone fired a round inside a home, said Officer Larry Hadfield with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Four more Las Vegas valley public schools due for emergency security upgrades
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Four more Las Vegas valley public schools are set to receive emergency security upgrades. The upgrades are listed on the agenda for the Clark County School District board of trustees meeting on Thursday, Aug. 25. Basic Academy is due to receive upgrades worth about $1.36...
Man who died after swift water rescue in Las Vegas flood channel identified
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man who died after crews mounted a swift water rescue in a Las Vegas flood channel amid a storm last week has been identified. Kyle William Halligan, 64, died by accidental drowning, according to a Clark County spokesman. He was believed to be homeless.
Las Vegas welcomes Ocean Prime's 18th location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas is getting ready for a new spot on The Strip with Ocean Prime's 18th location in the upcoming shopping center, 63. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is investing nearly $20 million to develop the famous restaurant located on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
Woman arrested for driving 97 mph in Las Vegas school zone
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman was arrested last week for allegedly driving nearly 100 miles per hour in a south Las Vegas valley school zone, according to an arrest report. Danette Colbert was taken into custody after being stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary School, in the area of Bermuda Road and Starr Avenue, on Friday, Aug. 12.
Council approves Las Vegas apartment project replacing Siegfried and Roy property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new apartment building project has received approval to take over the Las Vegas property once belonging to famed illusionists Siegfried & Roy. The Las Vegas City Council voted 5-1 on Wednesday in favor of Calida Residential's application to change the land use entitlements for the approximately 12 acres at Rainbow Boulevard and Rancho Drive.
First Randy's Donuts location in Las Vegas sells out on opening days
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The newest Randy's Donuts location made a little bit of history this week. The doughnut shop opened Tuesday in Las Vegas to huge crowds, resulting in the franchise's first sellout in 70 years. "WHAT A DAY!!! We were FLOODED with love from the Vegas community!!"...
LVMPD Foundation makes high-tech crimefighting in Las Vegas possible
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation had an opportunity to show off some high-tech crimefighting tools at its annual luncheon Tuesday. “A lot of the money that we receive goes to technology and equipment,” said the foundation’s executive director, Tom Kovach. “We felt it was important that we bring units that have benefitted from the donations of our supporters so they can talk to the officers, one on one, to find out the impact and how they do their jobs so well.”
Heavy rain and hail hit parts of Henderson, southeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Brief but powerful rainfall, strong winds and even hail greeted people in parts of Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley on Thursday. Photos and videos showed heavy rain pelting neighborhoods. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a flash flood warning through 7...
Scale model of Durango resort goes on display at Red Rock Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a new model attraction on display in Las Vegas. Station Casinos has set up a scale model of the forthcoming Durango Casino & Resort at Red Rock Casino. Durango is being built near Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway in the southwest valley, but...
Randy's Donuts officially opens Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A popular Southern California donut shop has made its way into Sin City. Randy's Donuts opened its Las Vegas location on Tuesday, August 16, at the corner of Rainbow Blvd. and Sahara Ave. This will be the donut shop's first location in Nevada and its...
Local chaplain dies after 40 years with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Commission took a moment of silence on Tuesday morning to honor the passing of Chaplain Bonnie Polley. Polley volunteered for nearly 20 years before serving as chaplain of Clark County Detention Center in 2005. Polley passed away peacefully in her home on...
Firearm found near where human remains were recovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police say a firearm was found at Lake Mead not far from where human remains were recently discovered. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say a reporter notified them on Wednesday, Aug. 17, about the gun. Officers responded and recovered the weapon. It's not uncommon for firearms...
Juvenile found shot to death in North Las Vegas neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A juvenile was found shot to death in a North Las Vegas neighborhood Thursday, according to police. Officers responded just before 5 p.m. to a call about a shooting in the 3900 block of Coleman Street, near Simmons Street and Alexander Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
New emergency department at Centennial Hills Hospital
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center will be opening its second 24-hour freestanding emergency department in 2023. The department will be located in Northwest Las Vegas on the corner of West Craig Road and North Tenaya off US 95. The new emergency room will include six...
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on North Las Vegas street
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian suffered critical injuries in a crash on a North Las Vegas street Wednesday night, according to police. The collision was reported at about 8:39 p.m. near Camino Al Norte and Craig Road, just south of Lone Mountain Road, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Clark County plans Q-and-A session on Republic Service pickup changes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two Clark County commissioners will host a question-and-answer session next week to discuss changes to the Republic Services pickup schedule in unincorporated parts of the county. Commissioners Marilyn Kirkpatrick and Ross Miller will host the session on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 5:30 p.m., with representatives...
Las Vegas police: Contact made with 53-year-old man missing from northwest valley
UPDATE, 9:20 PM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Christopher Hughes "has been contacted," according to a statement released Tuesday night. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are looking for a 53-year-old man reported missing from the northwest Las Vegas valley Tuesday morning. Christopher Hughes was last seen...
Pedestrian injured in crash near Bermuda, Cactus in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A pedestrian was struck and injured in a south Las Vegas valley collision Tuesday night, according to police. The crash was reported around 8:47 p.m. at the intersection of Bermuda Road and Frias Avenue, just north of Cactus Avenue, said Lt. David Gordon with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
