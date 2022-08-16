The Hopkinsville Tigers and The Christian Co. Colonels will go through their final adjustment today as they prepare for their season openers tomorrow night. The Colonels host Caldwell Co at The Stadium of Champions, while The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road at Louisville Ballard. The first Huddle of the season will air tonight at 5:10pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com as we talk with Colonel Head coach Blake Ladson and Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark about the upcoming season.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO