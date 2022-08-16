Read full article on original website
Gateway Chamber Orchestra
The CASA Program of Christian County is excited to announce that the Gateway Chamber Orchestra will be performing here in Hopkinsville on September 17, 2022! The concert will be at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1400 South Main Street, Hopkinsville, KY. More details will be posted soon on our Events tab. Stay tuned!
Ann Beaumont Crouch Poe
(Age 82, of Hopkinsville) Memorial service will be at a later date. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Woman facing multiple charges following Christian Co. pursuit
A Crestwood resident is facing multiple charges in Christian County, following a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tyler DeArmond was patrolling in the area of Dawson Springs Road in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle—when the sheriff found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one, he attempted to make contact with the driver. That’s when the vehicle reportedly sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The First Huddle of the season will air tonight
The Hopkinsville Tigers and The Christian Co. Colonels will go through their final adjustment today as they prepare for their season openers tomorrow night. The Colonels host Caldwell Co at The Stadium of Champions, while The Hopkinsville Tigers are on the road at Louisville Ballard. The first Huddle of the season will air tonight at 5:10pm on NewsRadio 95.3 FM and 1230 AM WHOP and whopam.com as we talk with Colonel Head coach Blake Ladson and Tiger Head Coach Marc Clark about the upcoming season.
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute kicks off August 26
Hopkinsville’s Summer Salute is fast approaching, where KC and the Sunshine Band will take the mainstage on August 27. The party gets started before that however, as the gates open in downtown Hopkinsville at 11 a.m. Friday, August 26 where there will be numerous food, drink and other vendors, activities for kids and families, amusement rides, and then The Jimmy Church Band will take the stage starting at 6 p.m.
FANFEST 2022
Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library (HCCPL) is excited to announce the 4th Hoptown FanFest, Saturday, September 24, from 10:00-4:00 p.m. at the library. Tiffany Luna, HCCPL Operations Director, and Elysa Parks, Director of Library Services at Hopkinsville Community College, are co-coordinators of this annual event. Tiffany shared, “We get a lot of questions about what is Hoptown Fanfest. It is our version of a pop culture convention where comic fans, creators and experts congregate to attend panels, participate in discussions and meet other attendees that are interested in some aspect of pop culture.”
Fire damages building at Truck Country Auto Sales
Fire damaged the building at Truck Country Auto Sales on Walnut Street Wednesday night. Lt. Payton Rogers says Hopkinsville firefighters were called to the business just before 8:30 p.m. and contacted a third station to respond when they found a working fire. They were able to quickly bring the fire...
Terrance Lane
(Age 43) Funeral service will be Saturday, August 20th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Pembroke Union Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Public library to bring back FanFest on September 24
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Library is excited to bring back the Hoptown FanFest on September 24 at the building on Bethel Street. According to a news release, it will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day and this year’s edition of the event is open to attendees of all ages and interests and there will be vendors, cosplay contests, panel discussions, a video game area and more. The event is free attend.
Betty Jean Dunning
(Age 87, of Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be Wednesday August 17th at 1pm at Dunning Cemetery in Crofton. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
Christian Co. School Board likely to keep tax rates the same
When the Christian County School Board meets Thursday evening, they will consider a measure to keep property tax rates the same as the current year. The proposed general fund tax levy of 42.3 cents on real property and 42.8 cents on personal property represents no change, though revenue from those rates is expected to increase by about $1.3 million due to new construction and increased assessments.
Oak Grove elder abuse case victim dies
The victim in a recent case of alleged elder abuse and neglect in Oak Grove has died. An obituary from Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville says 70-year old Anthony Wayne Gilstrap, Sr. died Saturday at ContinueCARE Hospital in Madisonville. Arrest warrants for 43-year old Jacob Gilstrap and 39-year old Ann...
School board votes to lower tax rate, selects Alliance Corporation as construction manager
The Christian County School Board voted to lower the property tax rate on real estate and keep the other rates the same at Thursday’s meeting, along with selection a construction project manager. The approved general fund tax levy of 42.2 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value on real...
East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
Margaret Louise Quarles
(Age 63, of Somerset formerly of Herndon) Funeral service will be Wednesday August 17th at 12noon at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in New Asia Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Robert “Bob” Rogers
(Age 78, of Cadiz) Memorial service will be Sunday August 21st at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville City Council hears financial report, update on water park renovations
Hopkinsville City Council heard the first financial report of the new fiscal year at Tuesday’s meeting and got a brief update on Tie Breaker Family Aquatic Center renovations. Chief Financial Officer Robert Martin says the fiscal year has gotten off to a strong start, as payroll tax collections have...
