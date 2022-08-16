ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Unity, PA

Naser grocery store in Pleasant Unity reopens after flood damage

By Melanie Gillespie, WPXI-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X91nR_0hJlOgBw00

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is still mud sitting in the parking lot of the Naser Foods grocery store in Pleasant Unity, but that is about the worst and most visible damage that remains after the store was hit hard by flooding nearly two weeks ago.

Naser grocery store in Pleasant Unity has been standing for 42 years.

After severe flooding 10 days ago, customers worried their hometown store would be washed away for good.

”They thought we were closing. I had a customer ask me today, ‘Are you closing the doors?’ and I said, ‘No, we just opened them,’” store manager Diana Espey said.

Workers said water was halfway up the double doors in the front, freezers in the back were flipped upside down, and cars were picked up and carried downstream.

”My car floated away down on the other side of the creek,” cashier Lisa Cranford said.”(We lost) A lot of meat products,” Espey said. “We had walk-in freezers outside, and we lost all the deli and the meat stored in the freezers outside.”

Three workers, including Lisa Cranford, were trapped in the store that night.

”One of our ladies, who was in the meat department, tried to get out in the front. She said there was water everywhere, and she couldn’t get out,” Cranford said.

Just two days after the flooding that ravaged this area, the store reopened.

The store said it was thanks in part to loyal workers and selfless firemen who helped get them back to business.

”Everyone came together and came here and started working really hard,” Cranford said.

”All the firemen stepped in, and they came down, and they did wonderful,” Espey said.

