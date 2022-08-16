ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle fail in £17.5m Joao Pedro transfer bid as Watford insist Brazilian wonderkid is not for sale

By Giacomo Pisa
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE have reportedly rejected a £17.5million bid from Newcastle for forward Joao Pedro.

The 20-year-old has started all three of the Hornets' Championship games so far this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VMnfz_0hJlOTfN00
Watford have rejected a £17.5million bid from Newcastle for Joao Pedro Credit: Getty

Watford are insisting the Brazilian wonderkid is not for sale, according to Sky Sports.

Newcastle are keen on the attacker, who can play on the left or as a central striker.

But Eddie Howe and Co face a battle in trying to sign him after having had a bid rebuffed.

Further reports from the Daily Mail suggest the Magpies are now weighing up whether to lodge a second offer.

The Hornets have already lost forward Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest for £20million in the past week.

And boss Rob Edwards is eager not to part ways with Pedro too.

The youngster scored in Watford's season opener against Sheffield United.

Pedro joined the Hornets from Brazilian outfit Fluminese in January 2020, and has netted 14 times in 77 games for the club.

Toon are potentially set for a flurry of activity with just over two weeks left of the transfer window.

As well as bidding for Pedro, SunSport exclusively revealed that the mega-rich Magpies have made Chelsea midfielder Conor Callagher their No1 target.

The club will now step up their efforts to sign the £40m-rated England midfielder.

Newcastle also want to sign James Maddison from Leicester, with reports suggesting two bids have been rejected by the Foxes for the playmaker.

Footballers get stick over their money, but they do the right thing because they're working class boys, says Ian Wright

IT has not been a good week for Premier League football. With headbutts, managerial red cards and multi-million pound transfer requests, stars have again been accused of being overpaid and over-pampered. But Ian Wright, one of top-flight football’s most successful players of all time, reckons the abuse from politicians and...
Man Utd goalkeeper Dean Henderson was not even in Nottingham Forest's top 50 transfer targets before joining on loan

STEVE COOPER has spent over £125million on 16 players for Forest in a frenzied summer transfer season — and missed out on many more. Morgan Gibbs-White was the latest buy to be scanned and bundled into Cooper’s groaning shopping trolley after completing his £25million move from Wolves — a deal which could rise to £42.5m with add-ons.
