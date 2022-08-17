Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd hold talks with Joao Felix’s agents and Atletico over Ronaldo, Pulisic to Newcastle – latest

MANCHESTER UNITED are interested in a move for Joao Felix - and have been in touch with the Atletico Madrid star's representatives.

It comes as the club's representatives have been in Madrid to try and hash out a deal for Casemiro.

Cristiano Ronaldo could yet find his way to Atletico Madrid, despite the transfer being extremely unpopular with the club's fans.

Diego Simeone is said to be the only manager to want the Portugal captain and pushing hard to make the deal happen.

It is claimed that the club are doing everything possible to secure the funds for the move and its hierarchy are on very good terms with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes.

And the deal could be made easier by Man Utd developing an interest in their Brazilian star Matheus Cunha.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are interested in a move for out-of-favour Chelsea star Christian Pulisic.

Delap set to complete move to Stoke

Manchester City striker Liam Delap is all set to join Stoke on loan.

The 19-year-old, son of ex-Potters player Rory, wants to play regular first-team football.

Stoke have also signed Brentford winger Tariqe Forsu on loan.

EXCLUSIVE - West Ham end Palmieri discussions over wages

West Ham have walked away from a deal to sign Chelsea’s

Emerson Palmieri over his high wage demands, writes Jack Rosser.

Hammers boss David Moyes already bolstered his defence this week with the £10.1million signing of Germany international Thilo Kehrer and wanted to bring in Emerson, 28, at left-back.

They were close to agreeing a fee with London rivals Chelsea following an opening bid of £13m.

However, wage demands and difficulties with the Italy international’s representatives have put an end to talks for now.

Kehrer, 25, signed a four-year deal with the club, holding an

option for a two-year extension.

He said: “This is the best league in the world and I’m

excited about coming to play.

United offered Milik

Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Arkadiusz Milik.

The Marseille hitman has attracted interest from a number of teams with a string of impressive displays for club and country.

And the Ligue 1 side are said to be keen on cashing in on the Poland international before the transfer window closes on September 1.

That's according to Amazon Prime Sport, who claim the French giants have "proposed" the striker to several clubs.

The Red Devils' Premier League rivals Everton are also said to be interested in signing the 28-year-old.

Italian big boys Juventus are also reportedly keen on the striker - who Marseille have slapped a £17million price tag on.

Overnight gossip

Atletico Madrid have rejected Manchester United's £110million bid for Joao Felix and Chelsea close on Frenkie de Jong.

Throw in talk of Sporting Lisbon circling for Cristiano Ronaldo and you can see it's been another high-powered 24 hours of transfer developments.

The Red Devils' hunt for more strike power is getting desperate.

Nonetheless, a giant bid they reportedly made for Felix has stunned many.

As has the claim that the Portugal striker has a £295m release clause!

United are said to be showing a growing interest in three Chelsea 'attack subs'.

Apart from £58million-rated Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz, Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag also admires Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Blues, meanwhile, reckon it's certain they'll beat United to midfielder De Jong.

And Chelsea are favourites too for the Dutchman's Barcelona team-mate, frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Everton's erratic link-player Dele Alli is tipped to join Besiktas on loan imminently, with the option of a £6m permanent deal.

And it's understood the Toffees, plus, West Ham and Celtic, could be in the running for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley.

Revenues soar despite Covid hit

Premier League club revenues grew eight per cent to £4.9billion in 2020-21 season despite Covid almost wiping out matchday takings. writes TOM BARCLAY.

That is according to the latest annual football finance review from respected number-crunchers Deloitte.

Supporters were shut out from the majority of fixtures in the 20-21 campaign because of the pandemic.

It hit all clubs in the pocket with total matchday revenue falling to just £31million for Premier League sides.

Yet England’s top flight was still the only one of the ‘big five’ European leagues – including La Liga, Ligue Un, the Bundesliga and Serie A – to improve total operating profits in the year.

Cumulatively, that figure rose from £49m to £479m.

The increase is largely down to deferred cash from broadcasters, who paid out a £330m rebate which had been suppressed from the previous campaign.

Yet pre-tax losses remained high, even if they did go down from just shy of a billion pounds in 19-20 to £669m.

It was the third straight year Premier League clubs have reported pre-tax losses, with only Wolves, Sheffield United, Man City and Leeds reporting a pre-tax profit in 20-21.

Blues push Utd hard over Pul

EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea will play hardball with Manchester United over Christian Pulisic, writes ANDREW DILLON.

Crisis-club United want to sign the Blues’ American star on loan.

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for their unsettled winger from any club, but will drive a hard bargain when it comes to doing business.

Pulisic, 23, cost £58million when he joined from Borussia Dortmund three years ago and the Londoners want all their money back even though Pulisic is now a fringe player.

New chairman Todd Boehly and his board of directors are also believed to prefer a permanent sale rather than the loan idea being put forward by United.

The Premier League’s bottom club are under increasing pressure to bring in new players to ease a disastrous start to the season under new boss Erik ten Hag.

Utd to up Antony bid

United are tipped to make an increased offer for Ajax winger Anthony.

It's thought Erik ten Hag's old club want much more than £60million for the nine-cap Brazilian, 22.

Sky Sports claim Ajax could receive an offer for the 22-year-old this week.

Eagles till keen on Conor return

Crystal Palace still hope to bring Conor Gallagher back to the club and saving his World Cup dream.

The 22-year-old first burst onto the scene during a loan spell at West Brom two seasons ago.

That led to Patrick Vieira making a move to sign him on a season-long loan from Chelsea last term.

Midfielder Gallagher was one of Palace’s best performers and scored eight goals and created a further five.

And his displays during his 39 appearances even caught the eye of England boss Gareth Southgate.

He made his international debut back in November and he has since gone on to earn another three caps since.

Youri still on radar

Arsenal have been in talks with Leicester star Youri Tielemans’ agent for several “months” – but they’ve yet to make an offer.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is eager to add Tielemans to his squad before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

And the North Londoners are said to have been laying the foundations for a summer swoop for the midfielder for the last few “months”.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said: “As for Tielemans and how this is all affecting him – my understanding is that he is a great guy, an excellent professional, and someone who is only focused on the present.

“Of course, he would like a top club. Arsenal have been in contact with his agents for months but have never submitted an official proposal yet.

“Tielemans remains a name on the Gunners’ list but surprises cannot be ruled out”

Chelsea want £58m for Pulisic

Chelsea might force Manchester United to pay £58million if they want Christian Pulisic.

The Blues reportedly want the the full fee they paid Borussia Dortmund for the USA star, now 23, four years ago.

Blues confident of Frenkie deal

Chelsea feel certain they’ll sign Manchester United’s top target Frenkie de Jong

That’s according to reports in Spain, which suggest the Blues believe Champions League football and new owner Todd Boehly’s exciting revamp will lure the Barcelona midfielder.

But Holland and ex-Ajax star De Jong has yet to confirm he’d be happy to leave.

And a further twist or too in one of the summer’s major transfer sagas seems likely.

Talk of Pepe return to France

Nicolas Pepe’s agent has sparked speculation the Arsenal winger could return to France.

The Ivory Coast star, 27, seems further away from a regular place this season as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe continue to progress.

And the £72million record buy’s representative has been spotted in France.

The summer arrivals of striker Gabriel Jesus and attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira also appear to have weakened Pepe’s chances.

So it would be no surprise if he did depart the Emirates this month.

Auba could snub Utd for Chelsea

Ex-Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could reject Manchester United and move to Chelsea instead this summer, according to reports.

Barcelona are open to selling the striker, 33, as they look to recoup funds.

Aubameyang only joined the Catalan club in February and scored 11 goals in 17 LaLiga appearances last season, sparking interest from Chelsea and United.

Erik ten Hag is keen to add the forward to his squad and United have reportedly held talks with Barca about a move.

But if Barcelona do let Aubameyang leave the striker would rather join Chelsea, report the Daily Mail.

The Gabon international worked with Thomas Tuchel previously at Borussia Dortmund and he was a big hit in Germany, scoring 141 goals in 213 appearances for the club.

A move to the Blues would also allow Aubameyang to return to London, where he spent four years with the Gunners.

Alli joining Besiktas imminently

Dele Alli is set to complete his loan move to Besiktas within hours, according to reports.

The Everton midfielder, 26, only arrived at Goodison from Tottenham in January hoping to revive his career.

However, he has started just once under Frank Lampard and has slipped further down the pecking order following the arrival of Amadou Onana.

And now it is understood the former England star is closing in on a move abroad for the first time.

It was reported earlier in the week Besiktas were interested in landing Dele on loan for the season.

Now Foot Mercato state a deal is virtually done with a £6million option to make the switch permanent.

Dele is said to be "very keen" on the change of scene in Turkey and the chance to return to the kind of form that saw him crowned the two-time PFA Young Player of the Year and earn 36 caps.

'Atletico reject Utd's £110m Joao Felix transfer bid'

Atletico Madrid have reportedly turned down a £110million bid from Manchester United for Portugal attacker Joao Felix.

The 22-cap star, 22, is said to have a £295m buyout clause.

Chelsea 'hope to offload Barkley'

Everton, West Ham and Celtic could all be in the running for Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley this month.

The Blues are understood to be keen to offload fringe man Barkley as they revamp their wage structure.

Old club Everton are keen, while West ham are thought to have shown interest in recent weeks.

It's also claimed that Chelsea offered the former England ace, 28, to Celtic.

Lis in for Cris

Sporting Lisbon have reportedly stepped up their interest in Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, writes DYLAN TERRY.

The Portuguese superstar, 37, has made it clear his desire to leave Old Trafford this summer in search of Champions League football.

But he has struggled to find a suitor who would take him – with Chelsea and Bayern Munich both ruling out a bid.

However, one option which seems to still be on the table is a loan or permanent return to his former club Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo came through the club’s youth set-up before leaving for United in 2003.

According to Foot Mercato, Hugo Viana, a former team-mate of Ronaldo’s and now the sporting director at Lisbon, is working hard to convince the Real Madrid legend to return to the club.

Sporting can offer Ronaldo Champions League football – something United are unable to provide.

Blue Devils?

Manchester United have reportedly sounded out THREE Chelsea fringe players for moves as their desperate search for an attacker continues.

Erik ten Hag is frantically seeking forward reinforcements after walking away from a deal for Marko Arnautovic.

A trio of Chelsea stars are the latest to emerge as potential targets, according to the Evening Standard.

One of those is Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge on loan before the transfer window slams shut.

Although Newcastle are also keen on borrowing the 21-year-old winger, who will not be allowed to leave Chelsea permanently.

Hudson-Odoi was pulled from an U21s game on Monday as he closes in on a loan switch.

Christian Pulisic is also targeting more first-team action and is ready to listen to offers for his services. The American star favours a loan to Old Trafford over the likes of Newcastle, Juventus and Real Madrid, according to The Athletic.

Another forward who wants out is Hakim Ziyech. Yesterday it was claimed United are ready to launch an official bid for the 29-year-old winger.

Forest close on Arsenal-linked Aouar

Nottingham Forest have agreed personal terms with Lyon star and long term Arsenal target Houssem Aouar.

According to Get French Football News, Forest are edging closer to completing a deal for Aouar.

The versatile midfielder was claimed to have been “seduced” during talks with the club’s management team.

However, an agreement has not yet been reached with Lyon, who have already rejected two offers from Nottingham.

But, given that the France international has just entered the final year of his contract, the Ligue 1 giants are expecting just £12.6million.

Tanguy heading for Napoli loan

Tottenham have agreed a deal to ship record-signing Tanguy Ndombele on loan to Napoli, writes TOM BARCLAY.

French midfielder Ndombele is set to join the Serie A giants on loan for the season, at a cost of just shy of £850,000.

An option to buy the 25-year-old for £25million is included in the terms and his medical in Italy is scheduled for later this week.

Spurs smashed their transfer record to bring in Ndombele from Lyon for £65m in 2019.

He provided the odd flash of brilliance - such as a stunning lob at Sheffield United in January of last year - but in the main struggled to justify his enormous price tag.

Jose Mourinho was never truly sold on Ndombele during his time in charge at Spurs.

While Antonio Conte left him out of his pre-season plans and ordered the playmaker to train on his own, having loaned him out to Lyon for the second half of last season.

Spurs were hoping to sell Ndombele permanently but with no takers they agreed to a loan, just as they did with Gio Lo Celso to Villarreal.

They are still trying to move on fellow outcasts Harry Winks and Sergio Reguilon.

Pepe speculation after agent spotted in France

Nicolas Pepe's agent has sparked speculation the Arsenal winger could return to France.

The Ivory Coast star, 27, seems further away from a regular place this season as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe continue to progress.

And the £72million record buy's representative has been spotted in France.

The summer arrivals of striker Gabriel Jesus and attacking midfielder Fabio Vieira also appear to have weakened Pepe's chances.

So it would be no surprise if he did depart the Emirates this month.

Real 'would consider letting Casemiro join Red Devils'

Real Madrid would consider selling Casemiro to Manchester United -but only for a huge fee.

That's the claim from Spain as Old Trafford boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants TWO new central midfielder this transfer window.

But Ten Hag is losing confidence over signing prime target Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

And United have dropped interest in Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot due to his apparent wage demands.

Brazil star Casemiro, 30, would be a proven recruit - but he's still a Real mainstay.