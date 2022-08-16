“Forward La Crosse” committee wants to improve bike and pedestrian safety

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse is asking community members about its plan for bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

On Tuesday, community members at the Southside Neighborhood Center talked about improving infrastructure. City Planning Administrator, Tim Acklin, says the biggest concern he’s hearing is safety.

“If you increase the level of safety, you’re likely going to get more people biking and walking to their destinations. Especially with biking, you’ll decrease the level of cars and it’s more environmentally friendly,” Acklin said.

Acklin says things could happen over many years. If you missed the meetings and would like to offer feedback, you can do so on the Forward La Crosse website.

