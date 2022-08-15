Read full article on original website
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Calissa Sounds Launched with live performance from Wyclef Jean in The HamptonsThe New York ExclusiveWater Mill, NY
27east.com
Star Island Yacht Club Owner Buys Liar’s Saloon, Offshore Sports Marina In Montauk
Sam Gershowitz, the metal recycling magnate and owner of Star Island Yacht Club, has purchased Offshore Sports Marina in Montauk — home of the locally famous, sometimes notorious, Liar’s Saloon.... more. Environmental advocacy groups and residents of Wainscott are banding together in opposition to a proposal ... by...
27east.com
Calls For Adding Artificial Turf In Sag Harbor Are Growing Louder Once Again
When the Sag Harbor School District reached an agreement with the Board of Directors of Mashashimuet Park on the terms of a capital improvement project that, upon voter approval, would... more. Blue skies with fluffy cumulus clouds on the horizon and a northerly 8-12 knot breeze ... by Michael Mella.
Huntington Station Unveils a Welcome Sign
A sign welcoming people to Huntington Station was unveiled Wednesday on New York Avenue, part of efforts by the Huntington Station Business Improvement District to beautify the area.
27east.com
Azurest Celebrates Diamond Jubilee, Talks About What Makes Sag Harbor Neighborhood So Special
Although residents of Azurest packed the Bridgehampton Community House on Saturday night to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the first historically Black resort in Sag Harbor, they... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
therealdeal.com
Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority
A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
27east.com
Workforce Housing, Traffic Concerns And Department Head Benefits Are Highlights Of Latest Southampton Village Board Meeting
Two issues that naturally go hand in hand and have been consistently animated topics lately — workforce housing and traffic — were a big part of the discussion at the... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18...
Brookhaven, Suffolk officials urge limited water use as parts of LI face severe drought
Residents are being urged to voluntarily limit their exterior water supplies in the morning hours.
27east.com
East Hampton Gives Employees $2,500 ‘Inflation’ Bonuses
East Hampton Town will give most town employees bonuses of up to $2,500 this fall in an effort to offset some of the climbing costs of living on the East... more. Perry B. “Chip” Duryea confirmed this week that he is mulling the possibility of finally ... 17 Aug 2022 by Michael Wright.
27east.com
Environmentalists And Wainscott Residents Band Together To Oppose Light Industrial Complex
Environmental advocacy groups and residents of Wainscott are banding together in opposition to a proposal for a 50-lot light industrial center in the former Wainscott Sand & Gravel sand mine,... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
27east.com
Sag Harbor Resident Cox Earns Emmy Award For Work With MLB Home Run Derby
For the past 30 years, Sag Harbor resident Steve Cox has been working remotely as a contractor, developing and programming video games long before working from home became more mainstream.... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
27east.com
Woltz Presents ‘Dynamic Preservation Through Landscape Design’
If one has ever wondered what landscape architects consider when approaching a renovation/restoration or even the repurposing of sites both historically and culturally significant, then this year’s presenter, internationally renowned landscape architect Thomas L. Woltz of the firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, provided the audience of the East Hampton Historical Society’s “Lecture Luncheon Benefit” with much food for thought at the Maidstone Club last week.
27east.com
Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk
East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
27east.com
Annual Box Art Auction Returns To Benefit East End Hospice
Back in 2000, notable artist David Porter, a founding board member of East End Hospice, wanted to create a unique fundraiser for the then-nascent charity by giving local creatives wine boxes or cigar boxes as canvases for their work. The idea was that artists would then donate their finished works to the hospice for inclusion in an auction to raise the money needed to provide care for terminally ill patients on the East End.
27east.com
SAG HARBOR VILLAGE
SAG HARBOR VILLAGE-- Rental from September-June 15. Farmhouse on Main Street with big backyard, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,000/monthly plus utilities. Contact Carol, 917-579-6038.
longislandadvance.net
Smith Point Bridge anticipates 2024 construction
The existing Smith Point Bridge opened to traffic in 1959 and is owned by Suffolk County and carries William Floyd Parkway over Narrow Bay in the Town of Brookhaven. The bridge provides the only vehicular access to Smith Point County Park, Outer Beach, and the east end of Fire Island National Seashore. The bridge endures heavy usage during the summer months and has received numerous repairs and rehabilitations, but issues still persist. Smith Point Bridge is the lowest-rated bridge owned by the county. The current Smith Point Bridge has widespread deterioration to concrete approach beams, frozen bearings, and deteriorating deck joints, a bascule pier that is open and low to the water, causing extensive steel corrosion, bridge piers that are susceptible to scour and seismic events, obsolete operating mechanical and electrical equipment, and a load posting of 15 tons.
Officials investigate ‘massacre’ of sea turtle nests in New York
SAYVILLE, N.Y. — An animal advocacy group is calling for action after more than 100 baby turtles were “literally mowed down” on a property in Long Island. The president and executive director of Humane Long Island, John Di Leonardo, told WNBC that a resident found the dead reptiles on Meadow Croft Estate in Sayville. Humane Long Island is asking the New York Department of Environmental Protection and local officials to investigate what happened, and is calling for a “prohibition on mowing over or otherwise disturbing nesting sites” at the estate in spring, summer and fall, WNBC reported.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
27east.com
East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 118
Freddy Gonzalo Coraisaca-Carchi, 31, of Hampton Bays was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 7 at 6:53 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
Suffolk arson squad investigating fire that destroyed vacant home on town-owned property in Baiting Hollow overnight
The Suffolk County Police Department’s arson squad is investigating a fire at a vacant building early this morning on property owned by the Town of Riverhead on Sound Avenue in Baiting Hollow. Riverhead Police and the Riverhead Fire Department responded to a call about fire at a residence at...
