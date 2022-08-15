ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Quogue, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Quogue, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Moriches, NY
Southampton, NY
Government
therealdeal.com

Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority

A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
27east.com

East Hampton Gives Employees $2,500 ‘Inflation’ Bonuses

East Hampton Town will give most town employees bonuses of up to $2,500 this fall in an effort to offset some of the climbing costs of living on the East... more. Perry B. “Chip” Duryea confirmed this week that he is mulling the possibility of finally ... 17 Aug 2022 by Michael Wright.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Manger
Person
Kathy Hochul
27east.com

Sag Harbor Resident Cox Earns Emmy Award For Work With MLB Home Run Derby

For the past 30 years, Sag Harbor resident Steve Cox has been working remotely as a contractor, developing and programming video games long before working from home became more mainstream.... more. The editors discuss the “Summer of the Shark.” Shark sightings and bites have caused beach ... 18 Aug 2022...
SAG HARBOR, NY
longisland.com

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
ISLIP, NY
27east.com

Woltz Presents ‘Dynamic Preservation Through Landscape Design’

If one has ever wondered what landscape architects consider when approaching a renovation/restoration or even the repurposing of sites both historically and culturally significant, then this year’s presenter, internationally renowned landscape architect Thomas L. Woltz of the firm Nelson Byrd Woltz, provided the audience of the East Hampton Historical Society’s “Lecture Luncheon Benefit” with much food for thought at the Maidstone Club last week.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Discovery Land Company#Southampton High School#The Southampton School#The State Legislature
27east.com

Bronx Woman Charged With Menacing Police Officer In Montauk

East Hampton Town Police arrested a woman Tuesday night, August 16, in Montauk after she allegedly brandished a folding knife at a police officer, threatening him on Montauk Highway near... more. Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law this week a measure that will allow towns and villages to lower the...
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Annual Box Art Auction Returns To Benefit East End Hospice

Back in 2000, notable artist David Porter, a founding board member of East End Hospice, wanted to create a unique fundraiser for the then-nascent charity by giving local creatives wine boxes or cigar boxes as canvases for their work. The idea was that artists would then donate their finished works to the hospice for inclusion in an auction to raise the money needed to provide care for terminally ill patients on the East End.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
27east.com

SAG HARBOR VILLAGE

SAG HARBOR VILLAGE-- Rental from September-June 15. Farmhouse on Main Street with big backyard, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths. $4,000/monthly plus utilities. Contact Carol, 917-579-6038.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longislandadvance.net

Smith Point Bridge anticipates 2024 construction

The existing Smith Point Bridge opened to traffic in 1959 and is owned by Suffolk County and carries William Floyd Parkway over Narrow Bay in the Town of Brookhaven. The bridge provides the only vehicular access to Smith Point County Park, Outer Beach, and the east end of Fire Island National Seashore. The bridge endures heavy usage during the summer months and has received numerous repairs and rehabilitations, but issues still persist. Smith Point Bridge is the lowest-rated bridge owned by the county. The current Smith Point Bridge has widespread deterioration to concrete approach beams, frozen bearings, and deteriorating deck joints, a bascule pier that is open and low to the water, causing extensive steel corrosion, bridge piers that are susceptible to scour and seismic events, obsolete operating mechanical and electrical equipment, and a load posting of 15 tons.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials investigate ‘massacre’ of sea turtle nests in New York

SAYVILLE, N.Y. — An animal advocacy group is calling for action after more than 100 baby turtles were “literally mowed down” on a property in Long Island. The president and executive director of Humane Long Island, John Di Leonardo, told WNBC that a resident found the dead reptiles on Meadow Croft Estate in Sayville. Humane Long Island is asking the New York Department of Environmental Protection and local officials to investigate what happened, and is calling for a “prohibition on mowing over or otherwise disturbing nesting sites” at the estate in spring, summer and fall, WNBC reported.
SAYVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
BELLMORE, NY
27east.com

East Hampton DWI Arrests For The Week Of August 118

Freddy Gonzalo Coraisaca-Carchi, 31, of Hampton Bays was arrested by East Hampton Town Police on August 7 at 6:53 p.m. and charged with DWI, a misdemeanor. According to police, at... more. Richard Bryan Hodos, 61 of East Hampton, was arrested by East Hampton Village Police on August 1, at 1:55...
EAST HAMPTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy