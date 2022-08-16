Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Frankfort Woman Helps Kentucky Again
FRANKFORT — A Frankfort woman organized a toy drive last December for Kentucky residents who had been affected by tornadoes. Now, she is helping again. As flooding and its challenges have continued to plague the state, Kentucky’s governor’s office has called on Tiffany Fuel again. She is now organizing a relief drive to get much-needed supplies to those who have suffered.
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
WLFI.com
Riggs Community Health Center Grand Opening In Frankfort
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)— Riggs Community Health held its grand opening for its Frankfort office Wednesday afternoon. Riggs Community Health Chief Operations Officer, Randy Hountz shared with News 18 their primary mission. "Exceptional care that everybody can afford. It's our motto that we live by," Hountz said. "It's not just...
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
wamwamfm.com
Temperatures Dropping Around Indiana
If you’ve been enjoying these temperatures in the low 80s, you may like hearing this:. Cody Moore with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis says there could be some thunderstorms this weekend, but he doesn’t see there being any return of heat index values near 100. The average...
cbs4indy.com
Invasive bug spotted in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While this bug may have beautiful coloring and patterns, conservation leaders are asking people to be on the lookout for it before it causes major issues in the state. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the invasive spotted lanternfly has officially migrated to northern...
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. Bad news, gas is going up all around town. In Lafayette, the Murphy on Concord Road had gas for $3.79 a gallon. In West Lafayette,...
WLFI.com
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense visits Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Pentagon's No. 2 official, Deputy Secretary Dr. Kathleen Hicks completed her two-day tour across the Midwest at Purdue. The focus of the tour was to see how institutions around the nation are revolutionizing technology that can be used for defense. Those in attendance...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Historical Society awards Heritage Support Grants
The Indiana Historical Society is awarding more than $450,000 to local historical societies and organizations representing 13 counties in Indiana. The IHS says the Heritage Support Grants serve local, county and regional historical societies, museums and sites by funding projects that meet high-priority needs in collections stewardship, DEI, sustainability and planning.
985theriver.com
Police across Indiana raise awareness about stop arm violations
BICKNELL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Right outside the North Knox Junior-Senior High School, Knox County Sheriff’s Officer Major James Wehrman patrolled outside the entrance to the school parking lot. Just up the road was another officer. The additional patrols are all a part of the Stop Arm Violation Enforcement campaign,...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Indiana’s Most Underrated
Indiana is a state full of nice, quiet, and interesting small towns. Recently one town was named the state's most underrated, and it's not too far from the Evansville area. When it comes to traveling in Indiana, we all know about the most popular hotspots. They are usually found in bigger cities like Indianapolis, Evansville, and Fort Wayne. However, you would be surprised with all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
WANE-TV
Indiana printing taxpayer refund checks
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — If you’re wondering when your Automatic Taxpayer Refund check will arrive, State Auditor Tera Klutz has good news: “the wait is over!“. Klutz’s office announced Wednesday that the 1.7 million automatic taxpayer refund checks were being printed and the first group of checks should reach mailboxes later this week.
Muncie police deploying license plate readers
The Muncie Police Department hopes to reduce violent crime by deploying license plate reading cameras across the city.
WNDU
Sales tax on diapers in Indiana suspended until July 2023
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana lawmakers have suspended the sales tax on diapers until July 1, 2023. That’s according to WRTV in Indianapolis. It’s part of the inflation-relief package passed during the recent Indiana special session. Diapers in Indiana are subject to the standard 7-percent sales tax. The National...
Paddle Indiana’s Blue River and Dine By Twilight With August Canoe Event
One of my favorite memories involves paddling canoes with my daughter through Florida mangrove coves. It was an exhilarating experience and one heck of an adventure. While there may not be any mangrove coves in Indiana, there are still plenty of places for a canoeing adventure. Get Outside. You don't...
WHAS 11
4 Kentucky teens competing for 'Best Mullet' title
You can cast your vote for best mullet at mulletchamp.com. The voting closes on Friday, Aug. 19.
ValueWalk
Indiana Stimulus Checks Of Up To $650 Coming This Week
Millions of Indiana taxpayers are set to get stimulus money this week. These Indiana stimulus checks are actually tax rebates, and eligible households could get as much as $650. The shortage of paper initially delayed sending these stimulus checks to eligible residents. Indiana Stimulus Checks: Sending Two Payments In One...
