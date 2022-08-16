Read full article on original website
Columbus teachers' union, school board do not reach deal during Thursday meeting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours. The Columbus Education Association said the attorney for the Columbus Board of Education came to them with another "final offer" which the union claimed was "substantially unchanged" from a previous offer.
Intel will become Columbus' largest water user
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
No deal reached between Columbus school board, union after meeting on Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just days away from a potential strike by Columbus City Schools teachers, this week is the last chance to come to a deal. Tuesday, the district and the Columbus Education Association met for the 21st time. Afterward, the board held its regularly scheduled board meeting and the union rallied outside.
Columbus City Schools parents urge compromise for teachers’ contract
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Board of Education passed two important items during its meeting Tuesday which could be important for the start of the school year. What the first day of school will look like is already up in the air as the district and the teachers’ union are still at odds over […]
CCS votes to remove school improvement levy, bond issue from November ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City School Board president said it’s not the right time to ask voters to approve a permanent improvement levy and bond issue that would’ve helped pay for upgrades, improvements and repairs to the district’s aging infrastructure. The school board voted Tuesday...
Childcare centers brace for potential teachers strike, offering aid to worried families
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Many parents are beginning to look for childcare options as Columbus teachers stand prepared to go on strike amid negotiations with the school board. Columbus City Schools (CCS) said they are prepared for remote learning and have substitutes who will provide instruction. The district has 600...
cwcolumbus.com
Neighbors worry Etna is the 'warehouse capital' of Ohio as another facility is built
ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — A 697,000 square foot warehouse is being built on Mink Road in Etna Township. It is one of 16 warehouse-distribution facilities in the area just West of Pataskala in Licking County, including Kohls, Fed Ex, and Amazon. People who live across from the progressing...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Deputy Police Chief Jennifer Knight facing department charges, attorney says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An attorney representing Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight said she is facing departmental charges. He said the charges are retaliatory. "In the history of the division, it is unprecedented for someone to be departmentally charged over such a minor issue," attorney Zach...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Fate Of Hope Center Hangs In The Balance
A controversial ordinance will have a third reading and a final vote by the Marysville City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. The ordinance will amend section 1121.16 of the city code which allows the city the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied
MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
Businesses near Ohio State campus welcome students, rise in sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday was the first day for move-in for freshmen at The Ohio State University and surrounding businesses are excited about the return of school and all of its students. Ohio State is anticipating roughly 14,000 students to move in on campus, and that’s not including those...
Delaware Gazette
Meeting to focus on US Route 23
LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
1 dead in Perry Township crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on state Route 161 Thursday night, according to Columbus police. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Fiesta Drive in Perry Township. The Columbus Division of Fire pronounced one...
Parent support group helping Columbus families as potential teachers' strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With school just days away, communities are doing what they can to support each other this year while the clock is ticking on the potential teachers' strike with Columbus City Schools. Parents who spoke with 10TV say they stand by the teachers but are concerned about...
WHIZ
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
