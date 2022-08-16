ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

10TV

Columbus teachers' union, school board do not reach deal during Thursday meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus teachers' union and the school board failed to reach an agreement Thursday after a meeting that lasted approximately 12 hours. The Columbus Education Association said the attorney for the Columbus Board of Education came to them with another "final offer" which the union claimed was "substantially unchanged" from a previous offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Intel will become Columbus' largest water user

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus has a lot of major water users, but none will compare to the amount of water Intel will use per day. According to the city water department, Ohio State uses 2.8 millions of gallons of water per day. Anheuser Busch consumes 2.3 million gallons and Abbot Labs takes in 1.1 million gallons.
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Licking County, OH
Education
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
#Board Of Education
unioncountydailydigital.com

Fate Of Hope Center Hangs In The Balance

A controversial ordinance will have a third reading and a final vote by the Marysville City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 209 S. Main St. The ordinance will amend section 1121.16 of the city code which allows the city the...
MARYSVILLE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Low Powered Radio Station’s license renewal denied

MARION—After years of delays and non-communication with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an Administrative Judge has dismissed the renewal application of Marion’s low-powered WWGH-LP. Without an approved application, the station can no longer operate. The station operates under the Marion Education Exchange. The station was assigned the WWGH-LP...
MARION, OH
Delaware Gazette

Meeting to focus on US Route 23

LEWIS CENTER — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a meeting regarding the Route 23 Connect study from noon-2 p.m. Aug. 25 in the Orange Township Hall, 1680 E. Orange Road. Readers will recall ODOT came up with six concepts (seven if you count doing nothing) to...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Development Commission approves Sheetz site it previously opposed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Sheetz is moving forward with a Hilltop convenience store and gas station. The proposed location at 782 and 744 N. Wilson Road met opposition from the city’s planning department and the Columbus Development Commission earlier this year. Though the planning department still opposed the use, Sheetz received unanimous approval […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
HILLIARD, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
10TV

1 dead in Perry Township crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash on state Route 161 Thursday night, according to Columbus police. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection with Fiesta Drive in Perry Township. The Columbus Division of Fire pronounced one...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority Gives Update

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met early Wednesday to discuss the latest economic investments in the community. Port Authority Executive Director, Matt Abbott, said they talked about the interests in the business park. The board also discussed the existing businesses and attracting new companies. “The investments that...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

City imposes fines on owners of closed Columbus water park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus has decided to take legal action against owners of a property that once housed Fort Rapids Indoor Water Park & Resort. The former hotel and indoor water park in east Columbus was shuttered in 2016 due to health, safety and fire code violations.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
